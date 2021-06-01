Data Theorem Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing, 2021

With Automated Security for API, Cloud, Mobile, and Web Applications, Data Theorem is Positioned as a Visionary for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AST–Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner in the Visionaries quadrant of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing, 2021.1

According to Gartner, “APIs have become an important part of modern applications (e.g., single-page applications) but do not fit well within the traditional AST toolsets. As APIs become a significant security concern, security support must continue to keep pace… By 2022, API abuses will move from an infrequent to the most frequent attack vector, resulting in data breaches for enterprise web applications.”1

With more than eight years of R&D investment, Data Theorem’s award-winning Analyzer Engine is the technology underpinning of all four of its flagship products: API Secure, Cloud Secure, Mobile Secure, and Web Secure. The Analyzer Engine uniquely enables automated API and application discovery, inspection, and remediation of vulnerabilities, helping organizations to prevent data breaches of their applications. Data Theorem’s customers include six of the world’s seven biggest banks and some of the largest global companies, and its AppSec defensive libraries protect more than 2.8 billion users and growing.

According to Gartner, “As development moves increasingly toward the cloud, developer security tools need to follow… By 2023, 90% of web-enabled applications will have more surface area for attack in the form of exposed APIs rather than the user interface (UI), up from 50% in 2020.”1

To download a copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing, 2021 report, see https://www.datatheorem.com/resources/reports/gartner-ast-mq-2021/.

Gartner further states, “The nature of the market has changed. We have traditionally viewed the market through the lenses of static, dynamic and interactive AST tools. While such tools remain backbones of an AppSec program, they’ve been joined by a host of other tools — including software composition analysis (SCA), mobile testing, business-critical (e.g., SAP, Salesforce) application testing, API testing, container scanning, and infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning. The lines between application and cloud security blur.”1

“We believe Data Theorem’s position as a Magic Quadrant Visionary by Gartner validates our vision to protect API, cloud, mobile, and modern web apps with continuous monitoring and remediation,” said Himanshu Dwivedi, Data Theorem CEO. “As the API economy and cloud-native applications continue to proliferate, we see the attack surfaces and data breaches of businesses increasing at a similar rate. With our introductions of Cloud Secure and Web Secure in addition to existing API and Mobile products, Data Theorem has become one of the most valued partners to enable automated attack surface management and the prevention of AppSec data breaches.”

Data Theorem’s broad AppSec portfolio protects organizations from data breaches with application security testing and protection for modern web frameworks, API-driven microservices and cloud resources. Its solutions are powered by its award-winning Analyzer Engine, which leverages a new type of dynamic and run-time analysis that is fully integrated into the CI/CD process, and enables organizations to conduct continuous, automated security inspection and remediation. Data Theorem’s AppSec portfolio secures mobile apps, cloud-driven APIs, and modern web applications.

