California Pizza Kitchen Puts Spin on Small Plates with Launch of New California Focaccias

Spring-inspired menu innovations include focaccias, a fresh take on traditional pizza, and a new small dish creation

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) – creator of California-style pizza – celebrates seasonal fare with a new selection of artfully crafted dishes inspired by the spring season, now available at CPK locations nationwide.* Menu items include all-new California Focaccias, CPK’s take on the traditional oven-baked Italian bread, a refreshing Crispy Artichoke Salad, and two new limited time only California-inspired pizzas.





CPK’s new California Focaccias provide guests a brand new way to enjoy a hearth oven favorite. Available in Spicy Honey Bee topped with spicy Capicola ham, veggie-forward Smashed Avocado and Malibu with whipped goat cheese and baby greens, California Focaccias are the perfect appetizer or share plate. For diners looking for a small plate to kick off their meal, the Crispy Artichoke Salad is a refreshing new seasonal option. For pizza lovers seeking more California pizza creativity, CPK’s new Spicy Honey Bee Pizza and vegan-friendly Avocado Super Green Pizza offer craveable combinations available for a limited time only.

“At California Pizza Kitchen, we’re always innovating. These new spring menu additions are reflective of the latest evolving trends, but done in a uniquely California-inspired way with fresh, seasonal flavors and ingredients,” said Brian Sullivan, SVP of Culinary Innovation at CPK. “We’ve added flavors and textures like red chili honey on spicy Capicola ham to veggie-forward smashed avocado and baby greens – continuing to leverage the latest trends with a creative, California twist on the small plates category.”

Available at CPK locations nationwide, new menu innovations include:

California Focaccias: CPK's take on a traditional Italian bread, baked in a hearth oven and flavored with extra virgin olive oil and fresh herbs. Malibu: Topped with whipped goat cheese, baby greens, shaved parmesan, Mediterranean herbs and extra virgin olive oil. Smashed Avocado: Made with fresh avocado, baby greens, fresh basil, chili and toasted sesame seeds. Spicy Honey Bee: Features spicy Capicola ham, gorgonzola, Mediterranean herbs and red chili honey.

Avocado Super Green Pizza: Cilantro pesto, smashed avocado, baby greens, cucumber, red onion, housemade salsa verde, fresh lime and toasted sesame seeds. collide for this vegan-friendly, veggie-forward option! Available for a limited time only.

Spicy Honey Bee Pizza: Crafted with spicy marinara, Capicola ham, Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese, Mediterranean herbs, red chili honey and wild arugula that bridges sweet, savory — and spicy! Available for a limited time only.

Crispy Artichoke Salad: Crispy artichoke hearts served with whipped goat cheese, wild arugula and parmesan tossed in CPK's champagne vinaigrette.

To learn more about CPK’s seasonal menu and check the availability of items in your area, please visit http://www.cpk.com/menu/.

*Menu items will not be available at CPK Franchise locations.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to innovative California-style pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in nearly 200 restaurants worldwide, 12 international cities and 8 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas and high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, Lunch Duos, premium wines and handcrafted beverages, CPK adds its imaginative twist to create a memorable dining experience. For more information, visit cpk.com. Connect with CPK on Twitter at @calpizzakitchen, Instagram at @cpk, and Facebook at facebook.com/californiapizzakitchen. Download the CPK RewardsTM app for iOS and Android to earn rewards for dining creatively, pay by mobile, order online and more.

