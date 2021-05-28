YuJa’s Second Quarter 2021 Updates Include Launching a New Digital Compliance Tool, Auto-Captioning for Live Stream Events, a New Version of Software Capture, Accessibility Upgrades and More

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa, Inc. has announced a new product, along with a number of new features, feature enhancements and updates to help institutions and their users get the most out of the YuJa suite of products.

YuJa Himalayas for Digital Compliance is a new product that allows enterprises to manage large data workloads in a secure, compliant and discoverable manner, while also integrating with existing solutions. YuJa Himalayas reviews large sets of data to identify compliance issues, manage risks and enable e-discovery scenarios for organizations. It has been deployed by a number of leading institutions, including the University of Kentucky, University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Volunteer State Community College, and others.

“Every team at YuJa strives to consistently deliver quality video products and to enhance the usability of our core offerings for all users,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re proud to continually release updates and feature enhancements based on user feedback and to provide comprehensive, top tier enterprise video solutions.”

Highlights of improvements made to the Enterprise Video Platform include:

Live, AI-based ASR provides auto-captioning for live streamed events.

New user analytics dashboard offers breakout analytics for course-embedded content.

Additional language localization of the video platform with French.

In addition to the Enterprise Video Platform upgrades, a number of Video Conference Platform updates were implemented, primarily those focused on internal scalability and performance of key functionalities. Highlights include:

Adding entry passwords for video conference sessions to enhance session security.

Allowing meeting organizers to enable or disable recording when scheduling a video conference session.

Accessibility feature enhancements to YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility include:

Adding a new user engagement report with real-time visual summaries.

PowerPoint Analysis performing “reading order” checks to ensure objects are displayed in a logical reading order.

New drag-and-drop document replacement with LMS mirroring of the replaced version, which provides a simple way to update documents.

Accessibility reporting for HTML files and native HTML web pages in Canvas.

The inclusion of severity scores that instantly let institutions know how severe an accessibility issue is, from minor, to major or severe.

YuJa also released new versions of Apple Capture and PC Capture with full localization for those who speak French. Future updates will include localization support for additional languages.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, enterprise accessibility, digital archiving and compliance. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

