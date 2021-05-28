Grupo Flor Expands California Retail Footprint With Grand Opening of White Fire Prunedale

With over 1,400 products, White Fire Prunedale features the largest and most diverse array of cannabis flower, edibles, concentrates, and brands available to Prunedale residents

PRUNEDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grupo Flor — a vertically-integrated cannabis company with roots in developing many of the first cannabis real estate investments along California’s Central Coast — continues the expansion of its retail footprint with the launch of its White Fire brand dispensary in Prunedale.

As airy as an Apple store with ample natural light, this 1,500 square foot dispensary housed in a former Mexican restaurant offers some 1,400 products at every price point. The White Fire name pays homage to a revered California cannabis strain popular in the ’90s, alluding to both the quality of the cannabis they purvey and its cultural relevance.

Located on Highway 152 just between Santa Cruz and North Monterey County, Prunedale has been consistently underserved by the cannabis market, with consumers having to drive an additional 10 miles to Salinas.

Expecting to offer 20 jobs once fully staffed and populated with signage in both English and Spanish to honor the area’s 41% Latino resident population, the Prunedale White Fire is managed by Darian Nuñez, who, at just age 25 has been able to purchase a house with the income and support she and her husband — he works for the dispensary’s parent brand Grupo Flor — have received from the company.

A former Starbucks employee, Nuñez came to Grupo Flor to help open its Salinas-based East of Eden dispensary in 2018 under the mentorship of co-founder and Retail Vice President Mike Bitar, who recruited her after being impressed by her attention to great customer service. Quickly promoted, Nuñez became manager of the East of Eden store in Salinas and was recently given the responsibility of overseeing the Prunedale opening from the ground floor up.

“A staple of our company ethos is that we hire locally, promote from within, and lift up the communities we serve,” says co-founder and Retail Vice President Mike Bitar.

White Fire Prunedale, 2329 San Miguel Canyon Road, Prunedale, CA 93907. 831.586.0168. Open daily, 8am-8pm. Grand opening events, Friday-Sunday, June 18-20. For more information, please visit whitefireexperience.com

About Grupo Flor

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Salinas, CA, Grupo Flor is one of California’s largest vertically integrated cannabis companies with 29 licenses and 1.5M square feet of properties engaged in cannabis cultivation, production, distribution, and retail operations. Guided by its mission to Put People and Communities First, Grupo Flor has built one of California’s largest and most diverse workforces with highly competitive wages, extensive benefits, and an unparalleled professional development program.

