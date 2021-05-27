Proper Hospitality Continues Hotel Expansion Across California With the Opening of the Venice V Hotel on June 18

Reimagined 1915 landmark celebrates local culture as the first and only beachfront lifestyle hotel in Venice Beach, CA

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Proper Hospitality is proud to announce the opening of Venice V Hotel in Los Angeles’ iconic Venice Beach community. Set in a 1915 landmark building originally called The Waldorf, the beachfront property embraces its past as a residence for A-list stars and backdrop for Hollywood films through a complete restoration that celebrates its roots and the surrounding community. Envisioned as a gathering place for today’s creative nomad, V draws inspiration from Venice’s legendary skate park, surf scene and unmatched culture for a true local experience.





Located off Westminster Avenue on the Venice Beach Boardwalk, each of the boutique hotel’s spacious rooms, suites, penthouses and rooftop bungalows offers picturesque Pacific Ocean views. Proper Hospitality worked closely with local design and architecture partner Relativity Architects to bring the vision for Venice V to life while nodding to the eclectic range of the Venice story. No two rooms are alike with three distinct themes informing the design curation of the interiors: bohemian beach culture, an artist’s studio, and skate and surf culture.

Rooms and suites feature open floor plans, hardwood floors, and walk-in showers while seven spacious rooftop bungalows boast private entrances and unobstructed ocean views. With custom design details and residential appointments, the bungalows offer an idyllic, quiet hideaway for short or long-term stays reminiscent of The Waldorf’s origins as a residence to Hollywood greats such as Charlie Chaplin, Clara Bow, Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle, and Wallace Beery. All rooms preserve original details from the historic building while weaving in modern touches including custom LED lighting, oversized noise-cancelling windows, platform beds, imported linens, flatscreens offering Apple TV, and Aesop bath amenities.

Throughout the building, original period details are also revealed in exposed interior riveted steel beams, a central grand staircase, and the meticulously restored elevator, considered the oldest operating elevator west of the Mississippi. Venice’s vibrant art culture is on display with local art pieces in each guest room, as well as a striking 12 x 12 lobby mural of Venice visionary Abbot Kinney constructed entirely of over 4,000 skateboard wheels.

“Venice V is an irreplaceable landmark on legendary Venice Beach,” says Brian De Lowe, Co-founder & President of Proper Hospitality. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the Lambert family to bring their lifelong vision to reality. As we continue to expand the Proper and Hotel June brands, Venice V Hotel represents a growing part of Proper Hospitality’s business — the management of inspiring independent, third-party owned hotels that have a shared ethos with the other properties in our portfolio.”

The setting is similarly revealed in the hotel’s eclectic programming, which includes beach yoga and running groups, surf and skate lessons, curated picnics, guided bike and art mural tours, and more. Additionally, a once-basement theatre has been transformed to an adaptable tech-friendly space for group meetings, private screenings, and celebratory gatherings. Offerings showcase Proper Hospitality’s overall commitment to provide guests and locals with enriching experiences, celebrating and engaging with the culture of the surrounding neighborhood. As part of this commitment, with the opening Venice V introduces a preferred food & beverage partnership with Venice mainstay Great White, which offers an all-day coastal Californian menu that guests can order for in-room dining.

Located at 5 Westminster Avenue, Venice V is in the heart of Venice Beach, a globally renowned neighborhood originally conceived in 1905 by visionary American developer and conservationist Abbot Kinney. Generations later, modern Venice remains one of the most dynamic beach communities in the world. At Venice V, guests have immediate access to the beach, and eclectic shopping options on the boardwalk, and are within walking distance to Windward Avenue, as well as Abbot Kinney’s many upscale dining destinations.

Guests can book reservations directly at 310.912.6488 or through the Venice V website.

About Proper Hospitality

Proper Hospitality designs, brands, and operates high-end lifestyle hospitality experiences under its Proper, Avalon, and Hotel June brands. Each is a distinctive reflection of the vibrant community surrounding it, yet as a group they share a common belief in uncommon luxury, convenience of location, and world-class amenities provided by locally vetted innovators in food and beverage, technology, art, music, fashion and wellness. Led by the visionaries behind The Kor Group, the company currently manages Proper branded hotels in San Francisco, Santa Monica, and Austin, Avalon branded hotels in Beverly Hills and Palm Springs, the Ingleside Inn in Palm Springs, the Hotel June on the Westside of Los Angeles, and Venice V Hotel in Venice Beach. In addition to its latest openings and a forthcoming opening of Downtown L.A. Proper, look to see the brand expand into new markets such as Portland, Miami, New York, Nashville, Denver and others. For more information, visit: www.properhotel.com

