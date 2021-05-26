Square and Noble Partner to Digitize Live Event Concession Commerce

Technology Integration Provides Square Sellers with Purpose-Built Concessions Platform to Enhance Back and Front of House Operations

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#concessions–Noble, the consumer-centric digital commerce and marketing platform for onsite experiences, announced today that the company has partnered with Square to provide online payment processing of food and drink for live events. A member of the Square Solutions Partner Program and available on the Square App Marketplace, the Noble platform is integrated into the Square point-of-sale (POS) to combine back and front of house operations to help live event business owners securely and easily process payments.

Built for high-volume live event locations like concert halls, festivals, stadiums and theaters, the Noble omni-channel platform can be used across apps, web, text, and QR code. Its cashless online ordering platform allows for contact-free ordering of food, drinks and even merchandise all from a smartphone.

Square provides POS systems that help sellers manage inventory, locations, employees, engage customers, and grow sales. The addition of Noble adds efficiencies to those operations and delights guests with its seamless concessions ordering promoting increased orders and higher tips for sellers. Businesses that use Square can now not accept payments via Noble, save customer profiles, and also create and modify menu catalogs.

“We are excited to partner with Square to help them assist live event sellers in simplifying their concession sales and grow their business,” said Matt Draper, co-founder, Noble. “This partnership combines two best-in-class solutions so there is no sacrifice in functionality or expertise. We believe this approach is the future of innovation in the payment industry.”

Noble is more than an online shopping cart as it provides a robust suite of tools to manage mobile ordering operations on the ground like dynamic volume control, risk management, and best-in-class consulting support. This integration also allows Square merchants to reconcile inventory and sales data to one place, sync menu items on both systems automatically and have Noble orders automatically incorporated into Square devices.

“We see a great deal of value in partnering with Noble as live event owners look to return to a post-pandemic operating environment where mobile ordering is becoming a standard procedure and expected option for customers,” said Gabriella Hernandez, head of partner management at Square. “The Noble integration allows our sellers to offer their customers the best possible experience with reduced waiting times for drinks and food, and more intuitive menu options – which ultimately lead to more orders and happier customers.”

The first use of the Noble and Square integration will be at the Long Center in Austin, Texas by Spectrum Concessions, a full-service venue hospitality management group that offers catering and concessions for many permanent entertainment venues and sports stadiums.

About Noble:



Noble is standardizing the digital food and drink ordering experience by connecting entertainment seekers with local entertainment venues with a simple digital ordering solution. Noble’s digital commerce platform allows in-venue ordering for guests so they can enjoy more of their time out and venues can benefit from the incremental revenue and operational efficiencies driven by the platform. Noble is available for both iOS and Android and works with all point of sale (POS) systems. For more information, please visit, www.getnoble.co or find us on Twitter @OrderWithNoble

About Square, Inc.



Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in-person, manage their business, and access financing. And individuals use Cash App to spend, send, store, and invest money. Square has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain and the UK.

Contacts

Kristen Wiltse



KW Communications



978-927-1747



[email protected]