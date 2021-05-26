RODG Partners with Moonwalk to Expand Reach to Fans and Followers with NFT’s

The Dutch electronic music producer charts new course for music NFTs with NFT Digital Keys that unlock assets, rewards and experiences for his global fan base

AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dutch electronic music producer, RODG, today announced his launch into the NFT space by partnering with NFT Marketplace, Blockparty, and Digital Economies platform, Moonwalk, to distribute NFT Digital Keys – NFTs that unlock a digital economy for his global fans and collectors.

A ten year veteran on major dance record labels, RODG has built a sizable fanbase around the world. With his recent decision to become an independent artist, RODG sought out to create NFTs that would not only attract a new audience of collectors, but also directly engage and reward his existing fans. NFT Digital Keys, pioneered by Blockparty and Moonwalk, will enable RODG fans to unlock opportunities to interact with him, from VIP access to product drops and music production sessions. This will ultimately give RODG direct access to fans and the ability to monetize in new ways.

“I’m thrilled to be launching NFT’s and a Digital Economy with Blockparty and Moonwalk” said RODG. “What’s most important for me as an artist is to create the most interesting music for my fans, and to have a closer bond with my community. With NFT’s, I can distribute directly to my fans without being constrained by the expectations of conventional portals. With Digital Keys, I can see on the blockchain who my collectors are in real time, and provide them with experiences based on the NFT they own. An NFT collector might be attending my performance at a live show – and I can give them VIP access in real-time, a one-time NFT Thank You drop for attending the show, or the opportunity to join me on stage. And lastly with the Digital Economy, fans can get rewarded for interacting with RODG on a variety of platforms, such as Spotify, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube”.

RODG NFT Digital Keys will be launched in three forms. The first is a 10-track NFT Only Alternative Mix Collectors Album released track by track over 10 months, the second is also a 10-track Original Mix Collectors Album released track by track over 10 months, and the third is an NFT Access Key, a low cost NFT released directly to RODG’s global fan base in June. The music from the Alternative Mix Collectors Album and the audio motion graphic cover art that is audio-visually synched to both Collectors Albums are unique to the NFT and will not become publicly available outside the NFT. View details of the drop at nft.rodgmusic.io

Blockparty is a pioneer in NFT music and ticketing, having introduced and launched popular artists like 3LAU into the NFT space, and even launching the world’s first NFT ticketed music festival, Best Life Festival, in 2018. Their partnership with Moonwalk enables NFT’s to be unlocked and used in real life settings, using Moonwalk’s Web3 wallet that integrates with platforms from streaming to tickets and content.

“We are honored to launch NFT digital keys with RODG on Blockparty,” said Vladislav Ginzburg, Co-Founder & CEO of Blockparty. “Music is at the heart of our culture and where we began. We’ve been working on Digital Keys alongside Moonwalk for the past year and RODG is the perfect artist to be partnering with on this important innovation – he’s recently independent, technologically forward-thinking and has a hyper-engaged fan base.”

While RODG’s NFT Collectors Album will be dropped on an NFT storefront powered by Blockparty, the NFT Access Keys will be distributed to fans directly via a RODG Wallet powered by Moonwalk. The Web3 enabled wallet will provide an accessible and affordable way for fans to participate without requiring any experience with NFT’s. All RODG NFT’s will be able to unlock rewards and opportunities to participate in the RODG Digital Economy.

“Digital economies are a game changer for artists and their fans,” said Greg Consiglio, Co-Founder of Moonwalk and former Beatport and Ticketmaster executive. “Artists have been jumping from platform to platform trying to reach their audience. By engaging fans across platforms and bringing them back to a web3 wallet, where all of their rewards and NFT’s sit, it becomes infinitely easier for artists like RODG and his fans to interact directly. NFT Digital Keys are literally the keys for fans to unlock an artist’s digital economy”.

The debut NFT in RODG’s 10-track Collectors Album is set to drop on May 27th. The Collectors Album will consist of 10 singles in total and a release is scheduled every second Friday of the month, with completion expected in February 2022. Early access to the RODG Wallet will launch on May 27th at wallet.rodg.io.

About RODG

Over the many years of delivering proliferate works for labels such as Anjuna, Armada Music and Axtone, it has brought RODG all over the world playing at some of the most iconic venues such as Hï Ibiza, Ageha Tokyo, Ministry of Sound London, Avant Gardner New York City and festivals like Tomorrowland, Ultra and Transmission proving his versatility as a producer and a music curator. https://www.rodgmusic.io.

About Blockparty

Blockparty has enabled the creation of a new class of digital collectibles across art, music, and sports to enable creators and collectors to share and earn value together. Through its Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Marketplace, Blockparty allows creators of all backgrounds and popularity to have access to the tools they need to reach new audiences while creating a new revenue stream. Blockparty also gives collectors and fans access to premium NFT’s, while helping them to build relationships with the creators they love. Blockparty is headquartered in the USA and available to users across the globe. For more information, visit www.blockparty.co.

About Moonwalk

Moonwalk is a blockchain company that enables brands, creators and sports teams to create their own Web3 economies. The Moonwalk platform drives engagement and revenue by interconnecting rewards and payments across a brand’s digital ecosystem, from social to content and shopping. The offering centers around a branded Web3 wallet that enables users to interact with the brand, unlock NFT’s, and earn and spend digital tokens throughout the brand’s ecosystem. Moonwalk works with iconic brands in sports, music and media, combining digital assets and smart contracts on the Ethereum and Matic blockchains with payment infrastructure like Apple Wallet. For more information, visit www.moonwalk.com.

Contacts

Ali Karp



[email protected]