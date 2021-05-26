Mouser Electronics Examines Power Management in Latest Series From Empowering Innovation Together Program

EE Raymond Yin and Steven Shackell Discuss Growth of GaN and SiC Market

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EmpoweringInnovationTogether—Mouser Electronics Inc. today released the second installment of the 2021 series of its award-winning Empowering Innovation Together™ program and The Tech Between Us podcast. The series’ second episode, available on the Mouser website, Alexa, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pandora and Spotify, explores power management and the potential behind wide bandgap technology.





Each month, the series brings a closer look to industry-changing technologies shaping modern society, and encompasses a timely collection of podcasts, videos, blogs, articles and infographics that center around today’s key tech trends.

In this episode, Raymond Yin, Mouser’s Director of Technical Content, is joined by Steven Shackell, ON Semiconductors’ Product Line Manager for Silicon Carbide and Gallium Nitride, for a conversation about current wide bandgap devices. As they define what makes a semiconductor “wide bandgap,” the pair shares more about the technology’s applications, benefits and limitations for power management design.

“This latest installment of the EIT program presents engineers with what the future may hold for power management technology,” says Glenn Smith, President and CEO of Mouser Electronics. “As demand for energy increases, wide bandgap offers significant opportunities for further improvement in power efficiency, positioning it as the future of semiconductors.”

Future tech topics in the 2021 EIT series following power management will delve deeper into artificial intelligence, automation and more, and review new product technologies like sensors and RF and wireless. The program spotlights various new product developments and unveils the technical developments required to stay up-to-date with new trends in the marketplace.

The second installment of the 2021 Empowering Innovation Together program is sponsored by Mouser’s valued manufacturer partners Infineon Technologies, ON Semiconductor and Wolfspeed.

Established in 2015, Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together program is one of the industry’s most recognized electronic component programs. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation and follow Mouser on Facebook and Twitter.

