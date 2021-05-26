    • News

    KBRA Releases New Podcast Episode – KBRA’s Globalization Concerns Subside

    Posted on

    NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a new podcast episode featuring a cross-section of KBRA analysts sharing their views on the issue of globalization. Joan Feldbaum-Vidra, Head of Sovereigns, and panel moderator for this episode, is joined by Ken Egan, Associate Director in Sovereigns, Michael Labuskes, Senior Director in Transportation, and Van Hesser, KBRA’s Chief Strategist.

    The analysts discuss recent developments in global trade, COVID-related recovery priorities, and underlying developments that work toward enhancing global connectivity.

    “The world is more intertwined than ever, and disentangling the linkages will not be easy—and won’t likely be expedient,” Feldbaum-Vidra said.

    The latest episode is available on:

    About KBRA

    KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

    Contacts

    Joan Feldbaum-Vidra

    +1 (646) 731-2362

    [email protected]

    Ken Egan

    +353 1 588-1275

    [email protected]

    Michael Labuskes

    +1 (646) 731-3355

    [email protected]

    Van Hesser

    +1 (646) 731-2305

    [email protected]

