KBRA Releases New Podcast Episode – KBRA’s Globalization Concerns Subside

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a new podcast episode featuring a cross-section of KBRA analysts sharing their views on the issue of globalization. Joan Feldbaum-Vidra, Head of Sovereigns, and panel moderator for this episode, is joined by Ken Egan, Associate Director in Sovereigns, Michael Labuskes, Senior Director in Transportation, and Van Hesser, KBRA’s Chief Strategist.

The analysts discuss recent developments in global trade, COVID-related recovery priorities, and underlying developments that work toward enhancing global connectivity.

“The world is more intertwined than ever, and disentangling the linkages will not be easy—and won’t likely be expedient,” Feldbaum-Vidra said.

