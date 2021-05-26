Guardsquare Announces Appointment of Chief Product Officer and Vice President of Engineering

Former Veracode Executive to Lead the Company’s Product Vision and Innovation; Software and Project Management Veteran to Scale Research and Development

LEUVEN, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#appsec—Guardsquare, the mobile application security platform, today announced the appointments of Ryan Lloyd as Chief Product Officer and Piet Wauters as Vice President of Engineering as the company accelerates investment and focus on its product strategy and execution, further solidifying its leadership position in mobile app security.

“I’m incredibly excited to have Ryan and Piet on board,” said Roel Caers, CEO at Guardsquare. “They’re each uniquely qualified to accelerate the strategic vision, innovation and development of Guardsquare’s solutions expanding the value our products deliver. With a deep background in product strategy, project management, and enterprise software, I’m delighted to welcome two visionary leaders to join us in our mission to protect organizations from mobile app threats.”

Ryan brings over two decades of expertise as a strategic product management executive with a background in software engineering. Most recently, he was Vice President of Products for Veracode, where he worked to shape the product strategy. Prior to Veracode, Ryan spent several years at PTC as well as SmartBear, where he led product growth through innovation and acquisition, building on open-source communities and strategic developer ecosystems.

“As Chief Product Officer at Guardsquare, I’m looking to build on Guardsquare’s successful foundation of open-source and commercial products securing billions of downloaded mobile applications for industry-leading organizations across the globe,” said Ryan Lloyd. “We’ll accelerate the strong growth through ongoing innovation, partnering with the world’s leading enterprises and finding new, advanced, and original ways to shine a light on the challenges and opportunities in mobile application protection.”

Piet Wauters, Guardsquare’s new Vice President of Engineering, is responsible for scaling research and development at Guardsquare. With a customer-centric approach through agile product delivery, Piet will oversee rapidly increasing R&D and the ability to deliver the company’s future roadmap to its customers in a fast growth context.

“I’m thrilled to accept this exciting opportunity with Guardsquare and honored to be joining the team at such an imperative time for securing the future of mobile as security threats grow more sophisticated,” said Piet Wauters. “I’m looking forward to furthering the company’s vision to dramatically improve how organizations manage mobile application protection.”

With 30 years of experience leading highly skilled teams towards outstanding business achievements in multi-disciplinary, multi-cultural environments, Piet has deep technical knowledge across systems and software built through playing an active role in daily management as well as in strategic processes.

About Guardsquare

Guardsquare is the global leader in mobile application protection. More than 700 customers worldwide across all major industries rely on Guardsquare to secure their mobile applications against reverse engineering and hacking. Built on the open source ProGuard technology, Guardsquare software integrates transparently in the development process and adds multiple layers of protection to Android (DexGuard) and iOS (iXGuard) applications, hardening them against both on-device and off-device attacks. With the addition of ThreatCast, Guardsquare’s mobile application security console, the organization offers the most complete mobile security solution on the market today. Guardsquare is based in Leuven, Belgium with a US office in Boston, MA.

