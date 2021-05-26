Esri’s ArcGIS Platform Chosen by Relive to Scale Development

Outdoor Activity App Integrates Esri Platform as a Service

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, announced today that Relive, a company which developed an app that chronicles outdoor adventures and journeys by letting users relive those moments, is among the latest to shift to ArcGIS Platform, Esri’s new platform as a service (PaaS).

It’s a move that more closely fits the needs of the Netherlands-based startup. Relive can buy just what it needs to build and support its app—Esri’s World Imagery and World Elevation services as well as use ArcGIS API for JavaScript for extra features. Relive can also continue to scale up with Esri’s support as it grows its user base exponentially.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Esri to continue providing a world-class outdoor app for our users,” said Joris Van Kruijssen, COO and cofounder of Relive. “As a technology startup focused on innovation, it’s key for our success to be able to develop and combine different technologies to deliver an ideal user experience. ArcGIS Platform fits this perfectly, and Esri has been of great support for our unique use case.”

Relive, an app for Apple and Android phones, was launched by Van Kruijssen along with Lex Daniels and Yousef El-Dardiry in 2016 after the friends had gone on a cycling trip to Spain. Realizing existing apps that tracked their journey only recorded clinical metrics like distance and health, the trio wanted one that could let them easily tell a story they could share with friends and family.

The creators of Relive wanted to keep the technological investments they had made early on when building their app’s infrastructure, choosing the right piece of the puzzle for each need as the company grew, without restrictive licensing agreements dictating who would provide what tools. The startup was already working with preferred providers for other needs and had a third-party API but needed high-quality maps and topographical images of the world to chart its users’ paths anywhere on the globe, ultimately choosing Esri’s rich geographic imagery.

In the app, an animated video shows a moving line tracing a person’s route through 3D streets and mountains, marking the time and distance and any stops for photos along the way and revealing the images like a vacation slide show. More than 10 million people now use Relive, and the company’s leaders aim to grow this number to 100 million in the coming years.

