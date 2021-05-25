FOX Nation to Stream FOX News Channel’s Top-rated Primetime Lineup With “FOX News Primetime All The Time” 

Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity and The Ingraham Angle to be Made Available the Following Day

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX Nation will now offer FOX News Channel’s (FNC) hit primetime opinion lineup on-demand via FOX News Primetime All The Time, where subscribers will be able to access full video episodes the following morning, announced Jason Klarman, President of FOX Nation. Beginning Wednesday, June 2, episodes of FNC’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity and The Ingraham Angle will each be made available the next day for on-demand viewing.

In making the announcement, Mr. Klarman said, “Making television’s most highly rated shows with the most passionate audiences available on FOX Nation will add incredible value for subscribers, who now can watch them anywhere and anytime they want.”

FOX News Primetime All The Time marks the debut of the number one cable network’s primetime on-demand video on the platform, serving as a complementary pairing to the overall FOX News Channel linear experience. Since the launch of FOX Nation in November 2018, subscribers were able to access audio versions of FNC’s flagship primetime lineup. Over the last several months, FOX Nation has expanded its portfolio with more than 3,200 hours of content, adding the new video podcast Tucker Carlson Today, the long-form documentary series, Tucker Carlson Originals as well as the docuseries In the Valley of Sin – A True American Horror Story. The platform also offers popular original programming such as Lara Logan Has No Agenda, Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, Brian Kilmeade’s What Made America Great, The Pursuit with John Rich and Park’d with Abby Hornacek.

FNC’s primetime lineup from 8-11 PM/ET reigns as the number one network in all of basic cable in total viewers with Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity and The Ingraham Angle easily dominating the cable news competition. According to Nielsen Media Research, FNC more than doubles CNN in primetime viewership and has double-digit percent advantages over both CNN and MSNBC across key demos. Furthermore, throughout 2020, FNC’s primetime lineup placed number one in all of television, besting basic cable and broadcast prime from Memorial Day through the end of the year. Notably, this was the first time a cable network had ever out-rated broadcast in primetime for a sustained period of time.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service, designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience, as a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal viewers. Featuring thousands of hours of content, the OTT product includes daily short-form conservative opinion programming and lifestyle shows, as well as a history-oriented documentaries and investigative series, from a multitude of FOX News personalities, at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. FOX Nation is available on iOS and Android devices as well as Apple TV, Web, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Comcast Xfinity platforms, Vizio SmartCast and Cox Contour platforms.

