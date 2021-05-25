    • News

    EVERTEC to Participate in the 41st Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) today announced that Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer and Joaquin Castrillo, Chief Financial Officer will present virtually at the 41st Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference at 2:20 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat from the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.evertecinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

    About EVERTEC

    EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business solutions services. The Company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process more than two billion transactions annually and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing. In addition, Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

