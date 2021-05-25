Bugsnag Launches New Error Monitoring Features to Drive Code Ownership and Boost Developer Productivity

Bugsnag’s advanced error monitoring tools deliver better application quality and stability, enhancing app experience to improve business outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bugsnag Inc., a SmartBear company and an application stability management pioneer, today announced new error monitoring capabilities to help drastically simplify application development, enabling organizations to drive greater business results with an improved user experience. The new features support code ownership and accelerate the debugging process for better collaboration and team alignment. Recent data shows that when engineering teams grow to over 100 employees, debugging code becomes increasingly more complicated, making it more difficult to maintain a higher stability. Bugsnag’s new features eliminate that risk and complexity, especially for large engineering teams, allowing them to deliver a better, more stable user experience.

“Most apps have a variety of engineers, including separate engineering teams, working from a single code base. When something goes wrong, all engineers are alerted about the software bug. They then have to figure out where the error occurred and who is responsible for fixing it, which is a cumbersome and inefficient process,” said James Smith, SVP of the Bugsnag Product Group at SmartBear. “Bugsnag’s new features eliminate this guesswork and deliver true code ownership so engineering teams can easily identify, own, prioritize and remedy bugs. When organizations can quickly stabilize apps, the customer’s digital experience improves significantly, ultimately helping to boost critical business outcomes. In addition, engineering teams become more cost- and time-efficient, freeing them to take on other projects and build new features.”

Bugsnag’s latest features allow customers to:

Gain visibility beyond crashes in mobile apps with NDK Stack Frames and iOS app hangs

To mitigate Application Not Responding errors (ANRs), Bugsnag has introduced NDK stack frames. The new NDK stack frames, along with the existing JVM stack traces, provide complete visibility into the section of code that was running when an ANR occurred, allowing engineers to easily investigate and fix ANRs.

Bugsnag is the only error monitoring solution to provide visibility into iOS app hangs, with complete diagnostics including stack traces and breadcrumbs, to help correct both fatal and non-fatal iOS app hangs.

Drive code ownership and increase team alignment with multiple issue trackers

Bugsnag’s new features support code ownership with automatic error alerts, sending notifications about bugs to the specific team that owns the problematic part of the codebase, regardless of the type of tracker they use. This ensures that only the correct team is made aware of a bug, rather than sending error alerts to all engineering teams, which makes it difficult to determine which team should fix a problem.

Use powerful diagnostics to fix errors with advanced filterable breadcrumbs, jailbroken device detection, and app crashed on launch identification

New capabilities expedite the process of identifying and correcting bugs by giving engineers the ability to search and filter the user interaction breadcrumbs collected for each error. Teams can select the type of breadcrumb or search with keywords. As a result, engineering teams can filter by specific user actions or network requests to investigate what the user was doing in the run up to the error.

With an updated average device state analysis, engineering teams can quickly understand if the application was being used on a jailbroken iOS or rooted Android device when the error occurred. For multi-platform applications, such as React Native and Unity, engineers can now easily see if each error is affecting iOS or Android users.

There are also new diagnostics to help engineers Identify whether a crash occurred while the app was launching and filter by this error detail to prioritize fixing these high impact crashes.

Streamline error prioritization with enhanced snoozing and Microsoft Teams integration

Bugsnag enables engineering teams to also snooze errors until they impact a customized number of users, so teams are only alerted once a bug causes a significant enough problem.

The update also includes a new integration with Microsoft Teams, allowing engineers to receive alerts in Teams when Bugsnag identifies errors. Like the snooze options, these alerts are also fully customizable, making it easier for engineers to prioritize the most serious errors.

About Bugsnag

Bugsnag is a pioneer in application stability management. We make error monitoring actionable and help enterprises and small businesses stabilize, prioritize and fix bugs. As a full stack solution, we are recognized for our best-in-class support for mobile applications. Bugsnag empowers software development, client observability and release management teams to make data-driven decisions on when to build features versus fix bugs.

Organizations experience significant ROI due to faster innovation led by developer efficiencies and improved customer experiences. We process over 1 billion crash reports every day from applications worldwide and more than 5,000 industry leading brands including Airbnb, Slack, Pinterest, Lyft, Yelp and Pandora use Bugsnag as their daily dashboard. Bugsnag was acquired by SmartBear (backed by Vista Equity and Francisco Partners) in May 2021 and was previously backed by GV (Google Ventures), Benchmark Capital and Matrix Partners. For more information, visit www.bugsnag.com.

About SmartBear

At SmartBear, we focus on your one priority that never changes: quality. We know delivering quality software over and over is complicated. So our tools are built to streamline your process while seamlessly working with the products you use – and will use. Whether it’s TestComplete, Swagger, Cucumber, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, Bugsnag, or one of our other tools, we span from test automation, API lifecycle, collaboration, performance testing, test management, and more. Whichever you need, they’re easy to try, easy to buy, and easy to integrate. We’re used by 16 million developers, testers, and operations engineers at 24,000+ organizations – including world-renowned innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. Wherever you’re going, we’ll help you get there. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

