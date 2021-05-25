Black Hat Announces Briefings Lineup for Black Hat USA 2021 Hybrid Event

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BHUSA—Black Hat, the world’s leading producer of information security events, will return to Las Vegas with its hybrid event Black Hat USA on July 31 – August 5. The event will take place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center with both a virtual experience and an in-person event, offering a robust lineup of over 90 Briefings hand selected by the Black Hat Review Board, comprised of some of the industry’s most respected experts.

On August 4 and 5, attendees will learn the latest in information security risks, research and trends. Briefings highlights include:

Deepfake Social Engineering: Creating a Framework for Synthetic Media Social Engineering – In March 2021, the FBI warned the security community to expect a significant increase in synthetic media enabled scams over the next 18 months. This talk will propose a Synthetic Media Social Engineering framework to describe these attacks and offer some easy to implement, human-centric countermeasures.

How I Used a JSON Deserialization Oday to Steal Your Money on the Blockchain – Fastjson is a widely used open source JSON parser serving millions of users. The researchers in this talk found a way to bypass many security checks and mitigations. They will disclose these high-risk and universal gadgets for the first time, as well as propose a more covert post penetration exploit method for public blockchain nodes.

Hack Different: Pwning iOS 14 with Generation Z Bug – The researchers in this talk showcase how they built the arbitrary call primitive despite the PAC, and bypass APRR to load arbitrary shellcode in a loosely sandboxed context that can access various critical person information, such as Apple ID credentials, contacts and camera.

Disinformation at Scale: Using GPT-3 Maliciously for Information Operations – The researchers in this talk were given first access to GPT-3, the largest and most powerful natural language model in the world, and quickly demonstrated that it can write realistic text from almost any genre. Based on six months of access, the researchers try to answer just how useful GPT-3 can be for information operators looking to amplify disinformation. This talk will show how they got GTP-3 to do that and discuss ways to prepare for the next wave of automated disinformation.

Two- and four-day Trainings will take place from July 31 – August 3 with a variety of courses in malware, network security, penetration testing and more. All Trainings will take place virtually this year with participants receiving firsthand technical skill-building taught by specialists for offensive and defensive hackers of all levels.

Attendees can register for an in-person or virtual pass for the Business Hall taking place on August 4 and 5. Business Hall attendees can access the Keynote, Arsenal, Sponsored Sessions and more, as well as network and learn from expert security practitioners.

The Black Hat Arsenal will provide a hybrid option over the course of two days on August 4 and 5 welcoming researchers from the open-source community with demonstrations of innovative tools. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with presenters as they showcase the latest open-source tools and products.

For registration and information on Black Hat USA 2021, please visit https://www.blackhat.com/us-21/.

About Black Hat

For over 20 years, Black Hat has provided attendees with the very latest in information security research, development, and trends. These high-profile global events and trainings are driven by the needs of the security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors. Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held annually in the United States, Europe and Asia. More information is available at: blackhat.com. Black Hat is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We’re an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. For more information, please visit www.informatech.com.

Contacts

PRESS CONTACT

Jenna Greene, Informa Tech



702.236.9030



[email protected]