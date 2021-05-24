SoftTouch Adds Touch-Free PayPal and Venmo Payment Acceptance Capabilities

ANNAPOLIS, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#POS—SoftTouch POS & Payments, a next-generation fintech company providing point-of-sale, payment gateway, payment processing and integration solutions for restaurants, bars, retail and more, today announced it has enhanced its solutions with touch-free PayPal and Venmo payment acceptance capabilities. PayPal and Venmo are now integrated on all SoftTouch platforms, including SoftTouch POS, SoftTouch POS Pay and the SoftTouch POS Mobile App which is available for download from the App Store for iOS devices and soon to be available on Google Play for Android.

“We are thrilled to be one of the first multi-platform POS solutions in North America to integrate PayPal and Venmo payment acceptance capabilities,” said SoftTouch Chief Executive Officer Evan Fytros. “Adding PayPal and Venmo acceptance gives consumers flexible and convenient ways to pay using popular mobile wallets they already know and trust,” added Fytros. “We look forward to helping our merchant customers increase orders, improve customer experience, enhance loyalty and grow business with PayPal and Venmo acceptance.”

Ushering in a new era of QR code scanning and presentation, consumers simply open the PayPal or Venmo app from their smartphones, scan the establishment’s unique QR code and pay. Consumers love how easy it is to scan, pay and go with QR codes, as well as the safety of not having to relinquish payment cards to servers and cashiers.

Merchants will have the ability to provide or scan client generated QR codes for payment. In addition, merchants will be able to deliver PayPal and Venmo payment requests by text or email. Eligible QR code transactions are protected from chargebacks, reversals and their associated fees as well.

Companies interested in PayPal and Venmo acceptance capabilities may telephone +1.866.497.4717 or email [email protected] to contact a SoftTouch representative.

About SoftTouch POS & Payments

SoftTouch POS & Payments is a next-generation fintech company providing point-of-sale, payment gateway, payment processing and integration solutions for restaurants, bars, retail and more. Our do-it-right design approach provides a wealth of expertly crafted, feature-rich components that empower businesses to grow. Hybrid, value-oriented technology combines on-premises stability with powerful cloud-based services for limitless functionality. Founded nearly 20 years ago, SoftTouch serves thousands of businesses across North America. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland and is privately held. For more information, please visit softtouchpos.com.

