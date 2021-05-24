Introducing: C-Sweet Talks

A Weekly Podcast Discussing Insider Stories from Executive Women

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#glassceiling–C-Sweet, a rapidly growing national organization with a mission to foster executive level relationships for women across sectors in business and industry, announces their newest project – C-Sweet Talks. C-Sweet Talks takes you inside the most interesting businesses and industries today and explores strategies for career success. Hosts Beth Hilbing and Dianne Gubin have navigated C-Suites and board rooms throughout their careers and are now giving insider advice for executive and entrepreneurial women to make a difference in theirs. C-Sweet is an international professional association for women focusing on access to all levels of career opportunities for you and others, the creation of diverse networks where women consciously choose to work with each other, and how all can take on the executive glass ceiling.

“We are thrilled to offer a platform where people all over the world are able to hear advice from experts in their fields.” said Beth Hilbing, Sr. Program Manager and Principal IT Business Partner at Boeing, as well as Co-CEO of C-Sweet. “We felt this new podcast was the best way to share our insights, help, and expertise with as many as possible.”

“With executive level speakers from across industries, we’re looking at what it takes to be successful,” said Dianne Gubin, president of executive search firm Amplify Professional Services Inc., an investment banker, and Co-CEO of C-Sweet. “C-Sweet Talks takes the energy and excitement of our live and digital events, and expands on issues by providing more in-depth content. C-Sweet is here to help you now, and for all your future endeavors.”

C-Sweet Talks is proud to present the following speakers:

Julie Rutherford –

Julie Rutherford, the Senior Director of Luxury Sales Associates at The RealReal, a leading luxury consignment business, discusses her transition from a lengthy career in telecommunications into online and brick-and-mortar consignment, sharing advice on how others can take a leap into another industry themselves.

The RealReal was started out of founder and CEO Julie Wainwright’s home. Since then, The RealReal has helped second-hand fashion go mainstream since 2019 when the company went public. What began as a scrappy startup has transformed the business of authenticated luxury consignment into a dynamic, global movement that champions not only quality and craftsmanship, but also sustainability and community.

Jenny Sade –

Jenny Sade, Chief People Officer of the PLBY Group, Inc., speaks candidly with Beth and Dianne about the current goals of the company (formerly Playboy), challenges and changes experienced by staff and HR during the pandemic, and her own career trajectory. Jenny notes some of her and the company’s wins of the last year, including the company new direction, DEI efforts, and unique developments when it comes to aspects of healthcare coverage for their employees.

PLBY Group serves consumers in four major business categories: sexual wellness, style and apparel, gaming and lifestyle, and beauty and grooming. Today, the PLBY Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of content products, and high-profile events that embody both eroticism and fine art alongside wellness and apparel retailing.

Rowena Cumner –

Rowena Cumner, Director of Strategic Partnerships at FoundersCard, speaks with Beth and Dianne about the company and its new partnership with C-Sweet, which includes a 6-month complimentary trial to FoundersCard for C-Sweet Members!

FoundersCard is a community of the world’s most successful and influential entrepreneurs, professionals, and business owners. Among their 50k+ Members are the Founders and CEOs of today’s most innovative companies and tomorrow’s most promising ventures. Members gain access to frequent invitation-only networking events held throughout the year, as well as 500+ exclusive benefits from premier travel, lifestyle, and business brands.

C-Sweet corporate sponsors include:

Converge Technology Solutions is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Visit https://convergetp.com/.

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a leading professional services firm, provides integrated legal and consulting services to a global client base. With offices strategically located in California (Los Angeles, Orange County, Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Sacramento), New York (New York City and Albany), Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Boston, the firm represents sophisticated clients — including Fortune 500, middle-market, and emerging companies — across a range of industry sectors such as health care; financial services; entertainment; digital and technology; and energy, environmental, and real estate. For more information, visit www.manatt.com.

Woodruff Sawyer – As one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the U.S., Woodruff Sawyer protects the people and assets of more than 4,000 companies in property and casualty, management liability, cyber liability, employee benefits, and personal wealth management. Headquartered in San Francisco, we have offices throughout the U.S. and global reach on six continents. Visit https://woodruffsawyer.com.

Google – Google LLC is an American multinational technology company that specializes in Internet-related services and products, which include online advertising technologies, a search engine, cloud computing, software, and hardware. It is considered one of the Big Five technology companies in the U.S., alongside Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft.

Registration and Featured Nonprofit

Join C-Sweet Talks every other Wednesday for this free podcast at https://www.csweet.org/C-Sweet-Podcasts.

C-Sweet Talks is also available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, Pandora, and more.

The webinar’s featured nonprofit: RedRover staff and volunteers provide temporary emergency sheltering, resources, financial assistance, and emotional support when animals and people are in crisis. We empower educators to help kids develop empathy and awareness of animals’ well-being and increase awareness about the importance of the human-animal bond. RedRover

About C-Sweet

C-Sweet creates opportunities for women across sectors for business development, brand acceleration, partnerships, and expanded career paths through curated receptions and digital engagement. This includes female CEO, CFO, COO, CIO / CTO, CMO, President, Vice President, and Director level attendees, as well as Founders across industries. Executives in finance include Venture Capital, Private Equity, Family Offices, Institutional Investment, Angels, and more.

C-Sweet™ fosters executive level professional networks of female colleagues in leadership positions to promote innovation and create new opportunities for trusted and confidential exchange and business / career development as members connect with others to freely brainstorm and discuss challenges facing business and individual projects.

Emerging leaders are supported by Women who support Women on their way to the top and extend a hand to those that follow through the creation of learning and networking opportunities that lead to professional growth and personal advancement.

The organization consistently offers exclusive educational networking events, panels, keynotes, and mastermind programs, including a Women on Boards initiative. To sign up for the mailing list and attend future events, send an email to: [email protected]. To join C-Sweet, or become a sponsor, go to www.csweet.org.

