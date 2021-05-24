Arculus™ Sponsors Consensus by Coindesk to Address the Significant Security Risks of Cryptocurrency

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Arculus–Arculus Holdings, L.L.C. today announced that it will be sponsoring Consensus by Coindesk 2021 to highlight its cryptocurrency three-factor-authentication cold storage solution. The Arculus system is comprised of patented and patent-pending technology and provides an attractive solution for the consumer with its familiar sleek metal credit card form and tap-to-transact functionality.

Arculus is a subsidiary of CompoSecure, L.L.C. (“CompoSecure”), a pioneer and category leader in premium financial cards, which announced on April 19, 2021 that it had agreed to merge with Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: DBDR).

Consumer adoption of cryptocurrencies is exploding with companies such as Paypal, Stripe, Venmo and Robinhood recently adding the ability for tens of millions of consumers to acquire cryptocurrencies, but significant risks abound. Bloomberg reported on the massive loss of customers’ cryptocurrency, stating: “money invested by about 390,000 active users had become “irretrievable.”

Yahoo Finance reported on the risks Coinbase consumers are facing as cryptocurrency transactions are usually irreversible. The article discusses how hundreds of thousands of dollars were lost in a matter of minutes.

At the Consensus virtual cryptocurrency event that runs May 24-27, CompoSecure will promote its Arculus Wallet™ cold storage product with its three-factor-authentication system that provides the solution to these risks for both the consumer and the service provider. The three factors, biometric, pin and air-gapped Arculus metal card, set the gold standard for security in the crypto space.

“Arculus fills a strong market need blending ease of use with stringent security so that the everyday consumer feels more comfortable entering the cryptocurrency market,” said Adam Lowe, Chief Innovation Officer of CompoSecure and creator of the Arculus technology. “Consumers and providers both win by adopting the Arculus solution, which lets the consumer control their private crypto keys.”

The Arculus Key™ card delivers an exceptional customer experience combined with increased security. It requires no battery or charging and is a sleek metal card that provides a truly air-gapped private key storage solution. It contains an EAL 6+ embedded secure element, ranked as one of the highest assurance levels of security, that holds your encrypted keys and must be physically near the mobile device to enable transactions and combines this factor with your personal pin and the biometric security of your mobile device (e.g., fingerprint or facial recognition).

The Arculus Key™ card connects via encrypted NFC to the Arculus Wallet™ mobile app. With the Arculus Wallet™, consumers can easily manage multiple currencies, send funds to others, buy or sell crypto, or swap crypto-to-crypto all in one easy-to-use interface. The Arculus Key™ card will be available in Q3 of 2021, along with the Arculus Wallet™ app for iOS and Android devices for download.

To schedule a meeting during the virtual Consensus by Coindesk event, please email: [email protected].

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure is a pioneer and category leader in premium payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency and digital asset storage and security solutions. The company focuses on serving the affluent customers of payment card issuers worldwide using proprietary production methods that meet the highest standards of quality and security. The company offers secure, innovative, and durable proprietary products that implement leading-edge engineering capabilities and security. CompoSecure’s mission is to increase clients’ brand equity in the marketplace by offering products and solutions which differentiate the brands they represent, thus elevating cardholder experience. For more information, please visit www.composecure.com. Arculus™ was created with the mission to promote cryptocurrency adoption by making it safe, simple and secure for the average person to buy, sell and store cryptocurrency. With a strong background in security hardware and financial payments, the Arculus™ solution was developed to allow people to use a familiar payment card form factor to manage their cryptocurrency. For more information, please visit http://www.arculus.co.

On April 19, 2021, CompoSecure announced that it had signed a merger agreement with Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DBDR) (“Roman DBDR”), a special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing of the proposed merger, the combined company will operate as CompoSecure, Inc. and plans to trade on the Nasdaq stock market. The transaction reflects a pro forma enterprise value for the combined company of approximately $1.2 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 and remains subject to approval by Roman DBDR stockholders, the expiration of the HSR Act waiting period, and other customary closing conditions.

About Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp.

Roman DBDR is a special purpose acquisition company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any stage of its corporate evolution or in any industry or sector, it intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media and telecom (“TMT”) industries. The Company is led by its Co-Chief Executive Officers, Dr. Donald G. Basile and Dixon Doll, Jr. The Company’s experienced board of directors includes former NVCA Chairman and longtime venture capitalist Dixon Doll, Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) CEO James L. Nelson, former fund manager Paul Misir, investment banker and investor Arun Abraham, and entrepreneur Alan Clingman. For more information, please visit https://www.romandbdr.com/. Roman DBDR raised $236 million in its initial public offering (inclusive of underwriter’s exercise of over-allotment option) in November 2020 and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol “DBDR.”

