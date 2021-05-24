Aeva to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA, “Aeva”), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced its Co-founder and CEO, Soroush Salehian, and CFO, Saurabh Sinha, will present and host individual and group investor meetings at the following upcoming investor events.

J.P. Morgan LiDAR Day



Date: May 27, 2021



Presentation time: 3:00pm ET

Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference



Date: June 2, 2021

Needham & Company Automotive Technology Conference



Date: June 8, 2021

Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference



Date: June 16, 2021



Presentation time: 3:45pm ET

Credit Suisse Mobility Start-up Forum



Date: June 22, 2021

About Aeva



Founded in 2017 by former Apple engineers Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, and led by a multidisciplinary team of engineers and operators experienced in the field of sensing and perception, Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception technology to broad applications from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial robotics and security. Aeva is publicly listed under ticker “AEVA” on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.aeva.com.

