Aeva to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA, “Aeva”), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced its Co-founder and CEO, Soroush Salehian, and CFO, Saurabh Sinha, will present and host individual and group investor meetings at the following upcoming investor events.
J.P. Morgan LiDAR Day
Date: May 27, 2021
Presentation time: 3:00pm ET
Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
Date: June 2, 2021
Needham & Company Automotive Technology Conference
Date: June 8, 2021
Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference
Date: June 16, 2021
Presentation time: 3:45pm ET
Credit Suisse Mobility Start-up Forum
Date: June 22, 2021
About Aeva
Founded in 2017 by former Apple engineers Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, and led by a multidisciplinary team of engineers and operators experienced in the field of sensing and perception, Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception technology to broad applications from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial robotics and security. Aeva is publicly listed under ticker “AEVA” on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.aeva.com.
Contacts
Investors:
Andrew Fung
[email protected]
Media:
Michelle Chang
[email protected]