    • News

    Aeva to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

    Posted on

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA, “Aeva”), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced its Co-founder and CEO, Soroush Salehian, and CFO, Saurabh Sinha, will present and host individual and group investor meetings at the following upcoming investor events.

    J.P. Morgan LiDAR Day

    Date: May 27, 2021

    Presentation time: 3:00pm ET

    Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

    Date: June 2, 2021

    Needham & Company Automotive Technology Conference

    Date: June 8, 2021

    Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

    Date: June 16, 2021

    Presentation time: 3:45pm ET

    Credit Suisse Mobility Start-up Forum

    Date: June 22, 2021

    About Aeva

    Founded in 2017 by former Apple engineers Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, and led by a multidisciplinary team of engineers and operators experienced in the field of sensing and perception, Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception technology to broad applications from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial robotics and security. Aeva is publicly listed under ticker “AEVA” on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.aeva.com.

    Contacts

    Investors:

    Andrew Fung

    [email protected]

    Media:

    Michelle Chang

    [email protected]

    You Might Also Like

    Video News

    Partner Sites

    IT Business Net
    http://www.ITBusinessNet.com

    Digital Producer Magazine
    http://www.DigitalProducer.com

    Digital Media Net Media Hub
    http://www.DigitalMediaNet.com

    Consumer Electronics Net
    http://www.ConsumerElectronicsNet.com

    Broadcast Newsroom
    http://www.BroadcastNewsroom.com

    Health Technology Net
    http://www.HealthTechnologyNet.com

    ByteSteam - Crypto & Blockchain
    http://www.ByteSteam.com

    Free Digital Stock Photos
    http://www.DigitalStockResources.com

    Creative Mac
    error: Content is protected !!