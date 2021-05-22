Ready, Set, Create: Cricut Unveils Innovations to Double Creativity Speeds

Bring Creations to Life Faster Than Before with Cricut Explore®3 and Cricut Maker®3

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Makers and crafters of the world can now create faster than before with Cricut Explore®3 and Cricut Maker®3. Cricut is the leader in crafting technology that lets people design, create, and personalize with its smart cutting machines. Whether you want to design beautiful decals, brighten up your walls or make personalized t-shirts for your family or friends, Cricut Explore 3 and Cricut Maker 3 cut at a speed of up to eight inches per second. It’s never been quicker or easier to get crafty.





“I’m very proud of what our team has accomplished,” said Ashish Arora, CEO at Cricut. “We wanted to take the experience to a whole new level and make sure our next generation of cutting machines make it easier on everyone to create larger projects, more projects, much faster.”

Like the earlier versions of these cutting machines, the Cricut Explore 3 and Cricut Maker 3 lets you get creative with ease using a wide variety of materials including Cricut Smart Materials® (Smart Vinyl, Smart Iron-on, Smart Paper). Creators can also now create cuts of up to 12 feet at once, putting a whole new world of creative possibilities at their fingertips.

Both machines will be available at Cricut.com on 10 June 2021 and at major retailers starting 27 June 2021.

See Your Creativity Skyrocket with Cricut Explore 3

Starting at $299 (MSRP), Cricut Explore 3 cuts over 100 materials, including cardstock, vinyl, iron-on, glitter paper and cork, letting you make an endless array of DIY projects. Delivering quality cutting performance that anyone can use, you can cut, draw, score with this machine, and embellish your projects with flawless text, detailed illustrations, or easy-to-fold creases.

Unleash Your Creativity with Cricut Maker 3

Starting at $399 (MSRP), Cricut Maker 3 is a powerful and versatile machine with the ultimate in cutting performance and versatility. This machine lets you create with more than 300 materials, from the most delicate paper and fabric to tougher materials like leather and balsa wood, all with incredible precision. Cricut Maker 3 features the Adaptive Tool System™ — the only system that intelligently controls the direction of your blade and cut pressure to match the material, and supports the widest range of tools for cutting, scoring, writing, and adding decorative effect, allowing impressive precision when making a variety of projects.

Works with Design Space™

Both the Cricut Explore 3 and Cricut Maker 3 are compatible with easy-to-use Design Space software – available on desktop, iOS and Android. Whether you are new to crafting or an experienced maker, Cricut Explore 3 and Cricut Maker 3 let you make DIY magic happen anywhere, any time.

About Cricut Inc.

Cricut Inc. is a creative technology platform company dedicated to encouraging new ways for people to experience making at home. Cricut’s mission is to unleash the creative potential of its users with innovations that bring ideas to life in the form of professional-looking, personalized handmade projects. Cricut’s industry-leading products include its flagship line of smart cutting machines — the Cricut Maker® family, the Cricut Explore® family, and Cricut Joy® — accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress®, the Infusible Ink™ system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to Cricut’s core offerings, the brand also fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.

