MillionaireMatch Announces Top Occupations Among Millionaire Users

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MillionaireMatch, an established dating site for elite and affluent singles, has announced the release of a new study on its community members. The comprehensive study, which surveyed members earlier this month, shows the top occupations among male and female members in 2021.

The top 5 occupational categories for millionaires include:

Self Employed

Technical

Executive

Investor

Sales

See the full lists for the top five occupation for Millionaires:

Female Millionaires:

Self Employed

Medical

Model

Executive

Investor

Male Millionaires:

Self Employed

Technical

Investor

Executive

Medical

“We are excited to share these findings with our community,” remarked Johnny Du, the Chief Operating Officer of MillionaireMatch. “We are proud to bring together elite and affluent singles. With over 4.9 million members, there is a match for everyone. These findings show the leading careers among our members, all of whom are looking for romance, long-term relationships, and marriage.”

While certain career types were expected, including those of doctor, lawyer, and CEO, many others were more surprising. Professionals in each category often exhibit a high caliber of success and sexiness, including physical looks and a financially high income, which can be helpful distinguishing factors when looking for love online. Careers also give other insights into potential matches and partners, such as by hinting at personal qualities that may help people determine their ability to develop healthy, sustainable relationships.

