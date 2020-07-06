Featured Story
Latest Stories
QCODE+ Launches on Apple Podcasts Next Month
Subscribers Gain Access to Uninterrupted Listening Experience, Plus Early Access to New Shows and Bonus Content from Fan-Favorite Series, Including Alternate Endings, Interviews with Creators and More LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QCODE, a premium content studio and podcast network, announced today that…
Union Home Mortgage Foundation Announces First Grant Recipients of 2021
Foundation commits more than $70,000 in funds to organizations in five states STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Union Home Mortgage Foundation, a charitable organization whose mission is to equip families with the tools and resources to achieve economic self-sufficiency, has announced its…
IMDb Celebrates the 93rd Academy Awards With a One-Hour Pre-Show: IMDb Before the Awards, Presented by Toyota
Actress Garcelle Beauvais Joins IMDb Co-Hosts Dave Karger and Ian de Borja to Discuss Hollywood’s Biggest Night During a Special One-Hour Show on Sunday, April 25 at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT on IMDb.com, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IMDb:…
National Geographic Raises the Bar This Earth Day With the Launch of Planet Possible, an Initiative Aimed at Empowering People to Live More Lightly on the Planet
Planet Possible Storytelling Will Inform and Encourage Consumers to Build on the Scientific and Environmental Gains of the Past Year Through Content, Products and Experiences Aimed at Enabling People to Discover What They Can Do to Help Preserve Our Home…
Panopto Acquires Ensemble Video
Panopto acquires Ensemble Video to meet increasing demand for video intelligence SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Panopto, the leading video management system provider, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Ensemble Video, makers of video management software for K-12, higher education, and…
Ballogy and Spurs Sports Academy Partner to Level the Playing Field for Aspiring Athletes
Spurs Sports Academy to Incorporate Ballogy Skills Assessment and Development Curriculum into its Youth Program AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BSA—Ballogy Inc., the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes train and develop for their sports, announced today it is…
Pagaya Appoints Two New C-Suite Leaders, Establishing Company as Top Destination for Innovative Talent
The Company Adds Ex-Apple, Ex-Goldman Sachs Executive Tami Rosen as Chief People Officer, and Citadel Deputy Treasurer, Ex-Goldman Sachs Executive Michael Kurlander as Chief Financial Officer NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pagaya, a global, data-driven financial technology company reshaping the future of finance,…
MillionaireMatch Announces New Handwritten Letter Service to Avert Breakups
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MillionaireMatch, a dating site for elite and affluent singles, has released a new service for its exclusive members. The all-new “Handwritten Letter Service,” a first for MillionaireMatch, serves premium members within the community to handwritten letters to express…
Unifimoney Launches Credit Card Program with Second Wave® Cards from CPI Card Group®
The recovered ocean-bound plastic credit card empowers consumers to reduce first-use plastic with a more sustainable payment option LITTLETON, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCQX: PMTS, TSX: PMTS) (“CPI” or the “Company”), a payment technology company and leading provider of…
Sarcos Robotics and Rotor Acquisition Corp. Announce Board of Director Nominees for Post-Merger Public Company
New board to be comprised of industry experts from a variety of industries covering the technology, software, manufacturing, aerospace, and defense sectors. Director nominees include the VP Operations at Apple Priya Balasubramaniam; former CEO of Credit Suisse USA, and CEO…