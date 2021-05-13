Udemy Announces New Udemy for Business Customers

Leading Organizations Select Udemy to Build Employee Skills and Resilience

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HR—Udemy, a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today announced several new customers and expansions for its enterprise business, Udemy for Business. In the first quarter of 2021, organizations including Carbon Health, Nasdaq, Novant Health, and RSA Security chose Udemy for Business for learning. Additionally, current customers, including 3M, TIBCO, Okta, and Unilever, expanded their Udemy for Business deployments to further invest in the skills development of employees. Udemy for Business also added Mandarin and Turkish to its international collection of courses taught by native-speaking expert instructors, which already included courses in German, French, Japanese, Brazilian Portuguese, and Spanish.

“We’re thrilled to partner with innovative organizations around the world to help them build a culture of learning to drive business performance and results in a time of profound change,” said Greg Brown, President of Udemy for Business. “Whether employees need to understand how to effectively work remotely or learn emerging technical skills like Kubernetes or 5G, continuous learning is table stakes for the modern workplace and we’re proud to be able to offer fresh courses on in-demand skills.”

“Employee development and investing in our workforce are top priorities for TIBCO,” said Dr. KimLoan Tran, Chief Learning Officer of TIBCO, a global leader in integration, data management, and analytics based in Palo Alto, California. “We needed a learning solution that would allow our employees to access real-world skills and we chose Udemy for Business over other learning solutions because of its expert global instructors, relevant course selection, and course content quality. After an initial targeted rollout of Udemy for Business, we received incredible feedback from teams throughout the organization and expanded the offering enterprise-wide to over 4,000 employees.”

About Udemy for Business

Udemy for Business is a curated learning platform that helps companies stay competitive in today’s changing workplace with on-demand content on a variety of key business and technical topics. Udemy for Business is powered by Udemy, a leading learning marketplace. Udemy for Business curates the highest-rated courses from the Udemy marketplace covering the most in-demand professional skills that employees need to become better subject-matter experts, leaders, and collaborators.

About Udemy

With a mission to improve lives through learning, Udemy is a leading online learning destination that helps learners, businesses, and governments gain the skills they need to compete in today’s economy. Over forty million learners have taken courses on Udemy from tens of thousands of expert instructors teaching over 155,000 online courses in topics from programming and data science to leadership and team building. For companies, Udemy for Business offers an employee training and development platform and customers include The Walt Disney Corporation, Apple, Unicef, PayPal, Tata Inc., Samsung, Unilever, Instacart, and Okta. Udemy is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Denver, Brazil, India, Ireland, and Turkey. Udemy investors include Insight Partners, Prosus (Naspers Ventures), Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, and Benesse Holdings.

