    Orchid Island Capital Announces May 2021 Monthly Dividend and April 30, 2021 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

    • May 2021 Monthly Dividend of $0.065 Per Share of Common Stock
    • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of April 30, 2021
    • Next Dividend Announcement Expected June 15, 2021

    VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of May 2021. The dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid June 28, 2021, to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on May 28, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of May 27, 2021. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on June 15, 2021.

    The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

    As of May 12, 2021, the Company had 95,262,758 shares of common stock outstanding. As of April 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, the Company had 94,410,960 shares of common stock outstanding.

    RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

    Details of the RMBS portfolio as of April 30, 2021 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

    • RMBS Valuation Characteristics
    • RMBS Assets by Agency
    • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
    • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
    • RMBS Risk Measures

    About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

    Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

    Forward-Looking Statements

    This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions and the expected funding of purchased assets. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

     

    RMBS Valuation Characteristics

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Realized

     

    Realized

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Apr 2021

     

    Feb – Apr

     

    Modeled

     

    Modeled

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted

     

    CPR

     

    2021 CPR

     

    Interest

     

    Interest

     

     

     

     

     

    %

     

     

     

    Weighted

     

     

     

     

     

    Average

     

    (1-Month)

     

    (3-Month)

     

    Rate

     

    Rate

     

    Current

     

    Fair

     

    of

     

    Current

     

    Average

     

     

     

     

     

    Maturity

     

    (Reported

     

    (Reported

     

    Sensitivity

     

    Sensitivity

    Type

    Face

     

    Value(1)

     

    Portfolio

     

    Price

     

    Coupon

     

    GWAC

     

    Age

     

    (Months)

     

    in May)

     

    in May)

     

    (-50 BPS)(2)

     

    (+50 BPS)(2)

    Pass Through RMBS

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    15yr 2.5

    $

    234,989

    $

    248,468

    5.85

    %

    $

    105.74

    2.50

    %

    2.87

    %

    4

     

    172

    4.64

    %

    3.19

    %

    $

    3,689

     

    $

    (4,483

    )

    15yr 4.0

     

    612

     

    659

    0.02

    %

     

    107.76

    4.00

    %

    4.50

    %

    36

     

    120

    8.21

    %

    8.16

    %

     

    7

     

     

    (8

    )

    15yr Total

     

    235,601

     

    249,127

    5.87

    %

     

    105.74

    2.50

    %

    2.88

    %

    5

     

    172

    4.65

    %

    3.20

    %

     

    3,696

     

     

    (4,491

    )

    20yr 2.0

     

    148,010

     

    151,177

    3.56

    %

     

    102.14

    2.00

    %

    2.87

    %

    4

     

    236

    3.17

    %

    2.38

    %

     

    1,979

     

     

    (3,032

    )

    20yr Total

     

    148,010

     

    151,177

    3.56

    %

     

    102.14

    2.00

    %

    2.87

    %

    4

     

    236

    3.17

    %

    2.38

    %

     

    1,979

     

     

    (3,032

    )

    30yr 2.5

     

    682,916

     

    710,585

    16.74

    %

     

    104.05

    2.50

    %

    3.46

    %

    6

     

    351

    7.92

    %

    6.27

    %

     

    8,831

     

     

    (15,510

    )

    30yr 3.0

     

    1,971,077

     

    2,111,209

    49.74

    %

     

    107.11

    3.00

    %

    3.50

    %

    5

     

    354

    6.94

    %

    8.09

    %

     

    32,952

     

     

    (47,461

    )

    30yr 3.5

     

    590,509

     

    647,413

    15.25

    %

     

    109.64

    3.50

    %

    4.00

    %

    17

     

    338

    21.10

    %

    22.63

    %

     

    6,623

     

     

    (11,345

    )

    30yr 4.0

     

    178,573

     

    200,433

    4.72

    %

     

    112.24

    4.00

    %

    4.51

    %

    31

     

    322

    20.27

    %

    19.98

    %

     

    3,279

     

     

    (3,861

    )

    30yr 4.5

     

    84,955

     

    95,643

    2.25

    %

     

    112.58

    4.50

    %

    5.00

    %

    23

     

    333

    34.25

    %

    32.75

    %

     

    574

     

     

    (1,040

    )

    30yr Total

     

    3,508,030

     

    3,765,283

    88.71

    %

     

    107.33

    3.07

    %

    3.66

    %

    9

     

    349

    10.85

    %

    12.90

    %

     

    52,259

     

     

    (79,217

    )

    Total Pass Through RMBS

     

    3,891,641

     

    4,165,587

    98.14

    %

     

    107.04

    3.00

    %

    3.59

    %

    8

     

    334

    10.18

    %

    11.49

    %

     

    57,934

     

     

    (86,740

    )

    Structured RMBS

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Interest-Only Securities

     

    496,943

     

    74,334

    1.75

    %

     

    14.97

    3.61

    %

    4.19

    %

    60

     

    288

    29.31

    %

    39.71

    %

     

    (7,132

    )

     

    6,392

     

    Inverse Interest-Only Securities

     

    62,791

     

    4,619

    0.11

    %

     

    7.36

    3.79

    %

    4.40

    %

    44

     

    310

    55.23

    %

    42.17

    %

     

    (475

    )

     

    (81

    )

    Total Structured RMBS

     

    559,734

     

    78,953

    1.86

    %

     

    14.11

    3.63

    %

    4.21

    %

    58

     

    291

    32.77

    %

    40.26

    %

     

    (7,607

    )

     

    6,311

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Total Mortgage Assets

    $

    4,451,375

    $

    4,244,540

    100.00

    %

     

    3.08

    %

    3.67

    %

    15

     

    328

    12.62

    %

    14.15

    %

    $

    50,327

     

    $

    (80,429

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Interest

     

    Interest

     

    Average

     

    Hedge

     

     

     

    Rate

     

    Rate

     

    Notional

     

    Period

     

     

     

    Sensitivity

     

    Sensitivity

    Hedge

    Balance

     

    End

     

     

     

    (-50 BPS)(2)

     

    (+50 BPS)(2)

    Eurodollar Futures

    $

    (50,000

    )

     

    Dec-2021

     

     

     

    $

    (188

    )

     

    $

    188

     

    Swaps

     

    (1,355,000

    )

     

    Dec-2026

     

     

     

     

    (39,176

    )

     

     

    39,176

     

    5-Year Treasury Future

     

    (269,000

    )

     

    Jun-2021(3)

     

     

     

     

    (9,888

    )

     

     

    7,355

     

    10-Year Treasury Ultra

     

    (23,500

    )

     

    Jun-2021(4)

     

     

     

     

    (2,449

    )

     

     

    2,098

     

    TBA

     

    (548,000

    )

     

    May-2021

     

     

     

     

    (4,356

    )

     

     

    8,776

     

    Swaptions

     

    (244,350

    )

     

    Jun-2022

     

     

     

     

    (6,754

    )

     

     

    6,217

     

    Yield Curve Spread Floor

     

    (150,000

    )

     

    Feb-2023

     

     

     

     

    n/a

     

     

     

    n/a

     

    Hedge Total

    $

    (2,639,850

    )

     

     

     

     

     

    $

    (62,811

    )

     

    $

    63,810

     

    Rate Shock Grand Total

     

     

     

     

     

     

    $

    (12,484

    )

     

    $

    (16,619

    )

    (1)

    Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $15.8 million purchased in April 2021, which settle in May 2021.

    (2)

    Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.

    (3)

    Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $123.94 at April 30, 2021. The market value of the short position was $333.4 million.

    (4)

    Ten-year Treasury Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $145.55 at April 30, 2021. The market value of the short position was $34.2 million.

     
     
    RMBS Assets by Agency

     

     

     

    Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

    Percentage

     

     

     

     

    Percentage

     

    Fair

     

    of

     

     

    Fair

     

    of

    Asset Category

    Value(1)

     

    Portfolio

     

    Asset Category

    Value(1)

     

    Portfolio

    As of April 30, 2021

     

     

     

    As of April 30, 2021

     

     

    Fannie Mae

    $

    3,340,240

     

    78.7

    %

     

    Non-Whole Pool Assets

    $

    322,417

     

    7.6

    %

    Freddie Mac

     

    904,300

     

    21.3

    %

     

    Whole Pool Assets

     

    3,922,123

     

    92.4

    %

    Total Mortgage Assets

    $

    4,244,540

     

    100.0

    %

     

    Total Mortgage Assets

    $

    4,244,540

     

    100.0

    %

    (1)

    Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $15.8 million purchased in April 2021, which settle in May 2021.

     
     

    Borrowings By Counterparty

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted

     

    Weighted

     

     

     

     

     

    % of

     

    Average

     

    Average

     

     

     

    Total

     

    Total

     

    Repo

     

    Maturity

     

    Longest

    As of April 30, 2021

    Borrowings(1)

     

    Debt

     

    Rate

     

    in Days

     

    Maturity

    Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

    $

    379,037

     

    9.4

    %

     

    0.12

    %

    54

    7/12/2021

    Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.

     

    370,908

     

    9.1

    %

     

    0.17

    %

    59

    8/5/2021

    ASL Capital Markets Inc.

     

    345,921

     

    8.5

    %

     

    0.13

    %

    50

    7/16/2021

    J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

     

    345,447

     

    8.5

    %

     

    0.18

    %

    122

    9/7/2021

    Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc

     

    329,683

     

    8.1

    %

     

    0.17

    %

    49

    7/12/2021

    RBC Capital Markets, LLC

     

    277,217

     

    6.8

    %

     

    0.16

    %

    32

    7/19/2021

    ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

     

    224,818

     

    5.5

    %

     

    0.15

    %

    61

    7/12/2021

    Cantor Fitzgerald & Co

     

    216,315

     

    5.3

    %

     

    0.15

    %

    33

    7/8/2021

    Citigroup Global Markets Inc

     

    206,872

     

    5.1

    %

     

    0.18

    %

    12

    5/12/2021

    Nomura Securities International, Inc.

     

    205,089

     

    5.0

    %

     

    0.12

    %

    28

    6/18/2021

    ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc

     

    204,081

     

    5.0

    %

     

    0.15

    %

    85

    8/19/2021

    Barclays Capital Inc

     

    152,630

     

    3.8

    %

     

    0.17

    %

    12

    5/12/2021

    ING Financial Markets LLC

     

    145,001

     

    3.6

    %

     

    0.13

    %

    69

    7/8/2021

    Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc.

     

    141,877

     

    3.5

    %

     

    0.15

    %

    73

    7/14/2021

    South Street Securities, LLC

     

    103,724

     

    2.5

    %

     

    0.23

    %

    79

    10/8/2021

    Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC

     

    100,655

     

    2.5

    %

     

    0.17

    %

    31

    7/12/2021

    Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc.

     

    98,119

     

    2.4

    %

     

    0.16

    %

    11

    5/12/2021

    BMO Capital Markets Corp.

     

    89,396

     

    2.2

    %

     

    0.13

    %

    75

    7/14/2021

    Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC

     

    49,242

     

    1.2

    %

     

    0.17

    %

    13

    5/13/2021

    Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co.

     

    49,157

     

    1.2

    %

     

    0.19

    %

    6

    5/6/2021

    J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC

     

    32,945

     

    0.8

    %

     

    0.11

    %

    85

    7/26/2021

    Total Borrowings

    $

    4,068,134

     

    100.0

    %

     

    0.15

    %

    54

    10/8/2021

    (1)

    In April 2021, the Company purchased assets with a fair value of approximately $15.8 million, which settle in May 2021 that are expected to be funded substantially by repurchase agreements not included in the table above.

     

    Contacts

    Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

    Robert E. Cauley

    Telephone: (772) 231-1400

