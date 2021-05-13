Generational Capital Markets Advises HYPER by Sanho Corporation in its sale to Targus

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Capital Markets, Member FINRA/SIPC and a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Sanho Corporation (dba, HYPER) to Targus, the industry leader in laptop cases and tech accessory products. The acquisition closed April 30, 2021.

Located in Fremont, California, Sanho designs and distributes tech accessory products under the Company’s HYPER brand. The Company specializes in delivering award winning, cutting edge IT and mobile accessories with a focus on Apple, portable power, data storage, and connectivity products. HYPER distributes over 100 skus of branded products including:

HyperDrive – USB-C Hubs that turn a single USB-C into up to eleven different types of ports (audio jacks, HDMI, Micro SD, SD, USB-A and USB-C PD)

HyperJuice – Power Solutions including Chargers and battery packs

For more than thirty-five years, Targus, headquartered in Anaheim, California, has been implementing purposeful solutions to provide users with the tools needed to succeed – from laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations. Their insight-driven approach, global reach, and commitment to quality ensures that they have the skills and experience to meet performance, style, and protection needs – whether for a large enterprise, a small business, or an individual who needs to get work done.

Generational Capital Markets’ Senior Managing Director of Mergers & Acquisitions, Tom Staszak, with support from Vice President Mergers & Acquisitions, Andre Farahmandi successfully closed the deal. Executive Managing Director, Tom Braun established the initial relationship with HYPER.

“Targus was the right strategic choice for Sanho to continue its worldwide growth as an industry-leading brand. The entire Sanho team is looking forward to accelerated growth worldwide and partnering with an exceptionally strong management team at Targus,” said Staszak.

