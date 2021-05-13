Esri’s ArcGIS Insights Introduces New Cloud-Native Database Accessibility Features

Newest Version of Location Analytics Software Makes Data Analysis with GIS Easier

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced its location analytics product ArcGIS Insights now supports connecting to cloud-native databases—Snowflake, Google BigQuery, Amazon Redshift, Microsoft Azure SQL, and others—that many organizations have been adopting for scalability, cost of ownership, and performance reasons.

With cloud-native storage, these databases are now directly accessible for Insights users. In most cases, data will remain in the native data store, and Insights will push queries and operations down to the database level, which means high performance and support for bigger data. Organizations can now easily analyze their GIS data and cloud-native databases together.

Insights is currently used across many industries and is ideal for onboarding analysts new to GIS, performing exploratory and iterative spatial analysis, and rapidly publishing interactive reports.

After the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, for instance, the City of Akron, Ohio, needed accurate, real-time data to make important decisions on how to bring furloughed employees back to work and support active city employees. City officials had to determine which employees were essential and nonessential, and the officials needed better data to do so. They used Insights to increase data transparency in the administration as well as to help them make decisions as they transitioned their workforce.

“Once cabinet members had access to Insights, they started to see how it could help their business processes in their divisions,” said Darren Rozenek, IT applications manager for the City of Akron. “It opened up a lot of these things that historically would have never even been discussed. We were able to give them their own ROI [return on investment] . . . just by showing them their data in a more specific and targeted way.”

The latest version of ArcGIS Insights is available as software as a service (SaaS) in ArcGIS Online, as a desktop download (Windows and Mac), and via My Esri to deploy with ArcGIS Enterprise on managed infrastructure.

Try ArcGIS Insights for free, or learn about how other organizations are using Insights for data-driven decision-making.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2021 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

Contacts

Jo Ann Pruchniewski



Public Relations, Esri



Mobile: 301-693-2643



Email: jpruchniewski@esri.com