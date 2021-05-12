Strategy Analytics: Amazon’s Ring Remained atop the Video Doorbell Market in 2020

SkyBell, Google’s Nest, Vivint, and Remo+ Filled Out the Top 5 in 2020

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In 2020 Amazon’s Ring sold more than 1.4 million video doorbells in 2020 to expand its lead on its competitors and enable the company to all but cement itself at the top of the video doorbell market according to Strategy Analytics’ report, “Video Doorbell Global Market Shares – May 2021”.





Strategy Analytics reports the top five video doorbell brands globally as of the end of 2020 are, in order: Ring, SkyBell, Google’s Nest, smart home provider Vivint, and Remo+. These five companies combined to sold more than 3 million cameras, or about 40 percent, of the 7.9 million doorbells Strategy Analytics estimates were sold to consumers globally in 2020. At 1.4 million units, Ring sold nearly as many video doorbells by itself in 2020 as SkyBell (about 800,000), Nest (about 540,000), Vivint (about 190,000) and Remo+ (about 160,000) combined. Tier 2 companies ADT, Arlo, Zmodo, August, and Anker’s Eufy rounded out the Top 10 globally.

With the global pandemic requiring many consumers to stay at home, interest in smart home devices that easily and seamlessly monitor activity outside the home were in higher demand in 2020, building on 2019’s surging demand from consumers. For some consumers, especially those working, or educating, or both from home, self-installed video doorbells from Ring, Nest, ADT, Arlo and dozens of other brands have become a simple and effective way to minimize disruptions during the day and keep tabs on deliveries of goods. For households subscribing to an interactive security system powered by Alarm.com or Vivint, a video doorbell has become the focal point of home security, and the central hub for many security-driven smart home lighting and smart lock scenes and routines.

Jack Narcotta, Senior Industry Analyst in Strategy Analytics’ Smart Home Strategies advisory service, said, “In 2019 Ring became the Apple of the video doorbell market. In some respects, Ring is approaching generic trademark status with regards to video doorbells. Ring customers have shown they are all-in with the Ring brand, as evidenced by our estimates for Ring as the largest brand in smart home cameras. Video doorbell competitors are gaining on Ring in terms of features and specifications. However, like Apple, Ring’s customers have remained very loyal to the brand.”

Bill Ablondi, Director of Strategy Analytics’ Smart Home Strategies advisory service, added, “The rules of the video doorbell market are changing. Consumers expect brands to have a range of video doorbell options across several price brands to fit their needs, their budgets, or both. As brands split their doorbell portfolios, the stage is set for market consolidation as the scales tip in favor of the largest companies, especially Ring, that have strong brands in any price band, entry-level, midrange, or premium.”

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.



#SA_IntelligentHome

For more information about Strategy Analytics



Smart Home Strategies advisory service

Contacts

Report contacts:

Jack Narcotta, +1 617 614 0798, jnarcotta@strategyanalytics.com

Bill Ablondi, +1 617 614 0744, wablondi@strategyanalytics.com