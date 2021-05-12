Florida Georgia Line Concert Coming to Hundreds of Drive-In Theaters & Indoor Venues Across the U.S. & Around the World

Encore Drive-In Nights Show Set for June 12

Diamond-selling Duo Joins Bon Jovi, Garth Brooks, Metallica & Other Iconic Artists with One-Night-Only Concert Events

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Florida Georgia Line will headline the next Encore Drive-In Nights concert, which will be broadcast to hundreds of outdoor drive-ins and select cinemas across North America and around the world Saturday night, June 12. FGL’s performance will feature special guests Nelly, Chase Rice and Rachel Wammack.

The one-night-only show will highlight the Diamond-selling duo’s biggest hits as well as new fan favorites from their current LIFE ROLLS ON (BMLG Records) album, including consecutive chart-topping singles “Long Live” – dubbed “The Song That Will Have You Grabbing a Cup To Toast” by Billboard – and the “country-rock jam tailor made for summertime” (The Tennessean) “I Love My Country.”

“We’re so excited to start playing shows again and can’t wait to bring this special one to all of our fans around the world,” shares FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. “The night will be full of hits, good vibes, and a few surprises. Everybody come on out June 12!”

“We are so excited that Encore Drive-In Nights concerts are back and who better to welcome summer than these party-starters themselves?” said Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Drive-In Nights. “This show provides fans all across the country, including those that don’t typically go to concerts, the chance to see FGL like never before!”

The announcement by FGL follows the recent news that Bon Jovi will kick off the new 2021 Encore Drive-In Nights Concert season on May 22. Encore Drive-In Nights pioneered in-person entertainment in the COVID-era last year with performances by Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, Metallica, Kane Brown and other amazing musical guests for one-night-only concerts broadcast to fans at outdoor venues across the country.

FGL has been making history since 2012, as the first and only Country act to achieve two RIAA DIAMOND-certified singles with 11X PLATINUM, #1 breakout “Cruise” and 10X PLATINUM, #1 “Meant to Be” with Bebe Rexha. The global superstars have tallied 13.2 billion+ streams, sold more than 40 million tracks and 4.7 million albums worldwide, stacked 18 career #1 singles and played to over 4 million fans spanning massive arena and stadium headline tours.

The Encore Drive-In Nights series is presented by leading event production company Encore Live, which has partnered with drive-in theaters across the globe to provide music fans world-class entertainment in a safe way in the Covid era and beyond.

Car passes for the Florida Georgia Line Encore Drive-In Nights show, which can be used by up to six people per vehicle, go on sale today at encorenights.com/fgl with drive-in tickets being sold exclusively through TIXR. A limited quantity of general admission tickets will be available for just $68 per car for 48 hours before prices increase to $79 then $89 per car + fees. For more information and to see if a venue near you is participating, visit encorenights.com or call your local theater. For a full list of procedures that the Encore Drive-In Nights is employing to keep fans and staff safe, visit encorenights.com.

Tickets for drive-in locations are being sold exclusively through Tixr, a specialist in large-scale experiential commerce solutions whose flexible proprietary technology platform is perfect for scalable artist-centric events. Tixr and Encore have worked to expand the offerings in 2021 to include merchandise, food and beverage options and have introduced payment plans and flex-pricing to make tickets more accessible to fans.

This season, artists can broadcast their performance to a new global network of indoor theaters as well, thanks to an exclusive distribution agreement between Encore Drive-In Nights and Trafalgar Releasing, allowing fans that do not have an outdoor venue nearby to have an amazing concert experience at their local cinema. Indoor cinema locations and tickets can also be found at encorenights.com/fgl.

About Encore Drive-In Nights

Encore Drive-In Nights showcases the world’s most iconic stars and live experiences with performances for drive-in venues and outdoor venues across North America and around the world. From the safety of your vehicle, you will enjoy an exclusive experience under the night sky. Drive-in. Rock out.

About Florida Georgia Line

GRAMMY-nominated duo Florida Georgia Line have been making history since 2012. The global superstars are the first and only Country act to achieve two RIAA DIAMOND-certified singles with 11X PLATINUM, #1 breakout “Cruise” (the best-selling digital Country single of all time – SoundScan) and 10X PLATINUM, #1 “Meant to Be” with Bebe Rexha (holding the longest reign on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart at 50 straight weeks). With their fifth studio album, LIFE ROLLS ON (BMLG Records), featuring #1 hit “Long Live,” FGL keeps proving themselves as in-demand collaborators and “one of the format’s premier musical shapeshifters” (Esquire), including recent releases “Lil Bit” (Nelly), “It’s About Time” (Russell Dickerson), plus “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.” (Chase Rice). FGL’s tallied 18 career #1 singles, 13.2+ billion global streams, sold more than 40 million tracks and 4.7 million albums worldwide, logged 1.7 billion video views, and played to over 4 million fans spanning massive arena and stadium headline tours. Honored by ACM, AMA, Billboard, CMA, and CMT Music Awards, their creative empire also includes FGL House Party Radio with Florida Georgia Line on Apple Music Country, and thriving business initiatives: FGL House, meet + greet, Round Here Records, Tree Vibez Music, Tribe Kelley, Old Camp Whiskey, and Wolf Moon Bourbon (with Jason Aldean).

About Tixr

Tixr, a global live entertainment commerce company, applies powerful cutting-edge technology to event ticketing, experiences, e-commerce and more, to create the best possible experience for vendors and audiences, before, during, and after the show. Based in Santa Monica, CA, Tixr has been changing the live event experience for the better since 2013.

About Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing is the global leader in event cinema distribution. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing’s global operations include production, acquisition, marketing and distribution of specialized content to over 8,000 cinemas in more than 120 countries worldwide.

