CORRECTING and REPLACING First-Ever Stride K12 National Spelling Bee for Online Learners: Students Compete to Spell “Champion” on May 18

Students from across the country will have a unique opportunity to test their spelling skills at the first-ever K12 National Spelling Bee, hosted by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) later this month. As part of a nationwide tournament, Stride K12-powered students have gone head-to-head in school and regional spelling competitions throughout the spring. The tournament will culminate in a championship game to be held in Herndon, VA on May 18.

Representing nine states, the 12 finalists were selected after winning both school- and regional-level events, organized in three grade-bands: grades 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. Finalists and their families are being flown to the Washington DC area for next week’s event, and the winner from each grade band will receive a trophy commemorating their achievement.

“The Spelling Bee is a national treasure – and we have taken it online! Our ability to provide students a mainstream experience in an online environment is transforming education,” said James Rhyu, CEO at Stride, Inc. “We look forward to celebrating this group’s achievements, and next year – we would like to challenge the brick-and-mortar districts to a competition!”

The Stride K12 National Spelling Bee is just one of many social opportunities for Stride K12-powered students to connect with their peers outside the classroom. Throughout the school year, the schools provide online and in-person extracurricular activities, including clubs, workshops, and student organizations. Educational field trips and social outings throughout the year also provide face-to-face socialization opportunities.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Spelling Bee is being held in adherence with appropriate social-distancing measures and in compliance with health and safety precautions outlined by the CDC, Virginia Department of Health, and local health authorities. All attendees are required to complete a health screening prior to the event and must wear face masks during the entirety of the May 18 competition.

Many families and students are choosing online learning programs as an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education, in an environment designed for full-time, online learning. Students can balance a full academic schedule along with extracurricular pursuits or other specialized needs. To learn more about Stride’s K12 programs, including full-time online and hybrid schools currently enrolling across the country, visit www.k12.com or download the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

