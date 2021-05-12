As Data Privacy Concerns Escalate, DataGrail Nabs Top Talent From Leading Security and Enterprise Brands

Company momentum surges as DataGrail Integration Network now includes more than 900 of the most popular apps and infrastructure providers, delivering continuous privacy automation

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCPA—DataGrail, the modern privacy platform designed to help brands build customer trust and transparency, today announced that it has added key personnel to its leadership team. New hires include former Okta executive John Gronberg as VP of Product; People.ai and Mixpanel customer success architect Joshua Hanewinkel as VP of Customer Success; early Box and Flexport sales leader Maryana Kessel as VP of Sales; and Duo Security’s former head of SRE Jon Matthews as VP of Engineering. Each of the new hires is regarded as an expert at shepherding previous companies through periods of hypergrowth. Similarly, at DataGrail they will be tasked with growing the go-to-market engine in their respective domains as the company aggressively scales. The announcement of these proven leaders comes on the heels of DataGrail’s recent close of $30 million in funding.





DataGrail also disclosed today that the company has surpassed numerous milestones. It has now extended its DataGrail Integration Network to include more than 900 integrations with the most popular applications and infrastructure providers that maintain personal data, enabling DataGrail to detect shadow IT systems. Unlike anyone else in the space, DataGrail builds and maintains its own connectors and integrations rather than partnering with a middleware vendor. This ensures DataGrail remains in control, promising easy onboarding, accuracy, real-time maintenance and heightened security. It is a completely new approach to data privacy that allows brands to automate and manage Data Subject Access Requests (DSARs) with unparalleled ease and efficiency. It is this approach that has enabled DataGrail to pick up a number of customer wins with companies like Databricks, Dexcom, Revolve and Overstock.

DataGrail has also extended its language capabilities to better support brands like these with an international presence. Its product can be translated into more than 25 languages, helping organizations overcome challenges presented by differing regulations and practices. DataGrail’s staggering growth, momentum and product development have propelled it to a top pick for customer satisfaction on G2, the leading provider for software and services reviews. The company has secured backing from leaders in today’s SaaS ecosystem, including DocuSign, HubSpot and Okta as well as prominent VCs in the privacy and security space.

“We’ve entered a new privacy era in which people all over the world are far more aware of how their data is collected, used and sold,” said Daniel Barber, CEO and co-founder of DataGrail. “Consumers increasingly seek to protect their personal information. DataGrail makes it simple for brands to build back trust while expertly and efficiently managing customer data to their specifications. With our recent funding, rapid momentum and now key leadership in place, DataGrail is entering a period of hypergrowth as we transform the way brands navigate this complex landscape.”

Leadership for the Privacy Era

To accommodate demand, continue advancing the product and ensure that DataGrail customers get the most out of its privacy platform as it rapidly scales all facets of the business, DataGrail has brought on top talent from enterprise and security brands. New executive team members include:

John Gronberg, VP of Product: Most recently, Gronberg served as Senior Director of Product Management, Customer Identity at Okta. He launched its Customer Identity (CIAM) platform, helping to build it into the second pillar of Okta's business, accounting for 25% of revenue and growing at over 70% a year. Prior to joining, he partnered closely with DataGrail through Okta's strategic investment into and partnership with the company.

Joshua Hanewinkel, VP of Customer Success: Hanewinkel joins DataGrail from People.ai where he helped define company objectives, KPIs and culture during a period of hypergrowth. He also built all aspects of the Customer Success organization at Mixpanel, where he helped scale the company from $25 million to $65 million in 18 months.

Maryana Kessel, VP of Sales: A proven sales professional, Kessel was an early sales hire at Box, where she consistently outperformed before joining Flexport. As one of the first sales hires at Flexport, she contributed $30 million over four years, ultimately holding a leadership position in enterprise sales.

Jon Matthews, VP of Engineering: Matthews most recently served as the Head of Site Reliability Engineering at Duo Security. While there, he improved uptime from 99.9% to > 99.99% and led a seamless 30% increase in infrastructure to meet demand due to COVID-19. Additionally he scaled Duo's Engineering team during hyper growth, co-leading the expansion of Duo's Austin presence, which grew from 15 to over 100 in two years. He also created innovative products in the Zero Trust and Endpoint detection space.

“Data privacy is perhaps the biggest issue consumers and brands face today, and we’re seeing this play out with companies like Apple and Facebook as well as through increased legislation,” said Gronberg. “DataGrail has developed the most innovative product on the market, designed to meet modern privacy challenges in a manner that works for both brands and consumers. This moment, this technology and this team perfectly align to accomplish extraordinary things.”

To find out more about how the DataGrail platform works for customers while saving teams’ time, ensuring error-proof data discovery and requiring little-to-no ongoing maintenance, please visit www.datagrail.io.

About DataGrail

DataGrail is the privacy platform brands rely on to build customer trust and transparency. Our easy-to-use platform enables brands to automate data subject requests, perform unified preference management and ensure accurate data discovery so they can stay compliant with regulations like GDPR, CCPA and CPRA. With 900+ pre-built connections with popular apps and infrastructure, the DataGrail Integration Network is the first of its kind to detect shadow IT that may contain personal data, ensuring the most accurate data discovery. DataGrail services millions of consumers, through companies like Overstock, Dexcom, Databricks and Outreach, and has 4.8/5 stars on G2. DataGrail is backed by leading VCs and strategic investors, including Felicis, Cloud Apps Capital Partners, Operator Collective, DocuSign Ventures, HubSpot Ventures, Okta Ventures, Next47 and American Express Ventures. Visit www.datagrail.io or follow DataGrail on Twitter and LinkedIn to learn more.

