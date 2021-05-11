Udemy Recognized As a 2021 Bay Area Best Place to Work

San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal Name Udemy in Annual Awards of Bay Area Large Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HR—Udemy, a leading destination for learning and teaching online, has been recognized as a winner of the 2021 “Bay Area Best Places to Work,” an awards program presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The award recognizes Bay Area companies with strong company cultures who maintain high levels of employee satisfaction. This is the fifth year Udemy has been ranked on the annual list.

“We believe that engaged employees help drive company performance, and we wouldn’t be able to achieve our mission of improving lives through learning without our incredible Udemates,” said Cara Brennan Allamano, SVP of People, Places, and Learning at Udemy. “Over the past year of remote work, we’ve prioritized new wellbeing benefits and employee growth opportunities. We’re thrilled that our employees value these benefits and helped make us one of the best places to work in the Bay Area.”

As an online learning marketplace, Udemy’s business is inherently focused on personal and professional development. Udemy offers unlimited free courses to all employees as a benefit, and some employees are also Udemy instructors. Udemy also has DEAL (Drop Everything And Learn) Hour, which enables all employees to dedicate time during work to learn new skills and explore their passions.

For the award, applicants were evaluated and ranked across five categories according to the number of Bay Area employees. The ranking found companies in the region whose employees rate them as the highest on such values as fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation, benefits offerings, and other amenities as well as management practices.

To learn more about Udemy’s culture and career opportunities, please visit Udemy Careers.

About Udemy

With a mission to improve lives through learning, Udemy is a leading online learning destination that helps learners, businesses, and governments gain the skills they need to compete in today’s economy. Millions of people learn on Udemy from expert instructors on topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. For companies, Udemy for Business offers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, as well as the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy for Business customers include The Walt Disney Corporation, Apple, Unicef, PayPal, Tata Inc., Accenture, Samsung, Unilever, Instacart, and Okta. Udemy is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Denver, Brazil, India, Ireland, and Turkey. Udemy investors include Insight Partners, Prosus (Naspers Ventures), Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, and Benesse Holdings.

About 2021 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, a research partner of the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum’s scoring process.

Contacts

Devon Swanson



Senior Manager, Public Relations @ Udemy



devon.swanson@udemy.com