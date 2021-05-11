Tangoe Recognized as a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#gartner—Tangoe, the global leader in telecom, mobile, and cloud expense management and managed mobility services, has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global. Gartner evaluated the strengths and cautions of fifteen MMS providers based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

“We believe Tangoe’s inclusion as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Global MMS is a validation of our global capabilities and our continued commitment to our customers,” said James Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Tangoe. “Organizations are experiencing rapid technological change, as well as digital disruptions, and are looking for MMS providers who not only help them manage their expenses, but who have the breadth of experience in the global marketplace to deliver consistent, high-quality services that solve their biggest challenges. Tangoe’s platform and Advisory Service experts deliver strategic solutions that help our customers stay nimble and focused. We’ve worked to deliver additional functionality and capabilities including data reconciliation capabilities with UEMs, integration with recycle partners (Reconnext), an integrated partnership with Apple, modern process enhancement with orchestration capabilities (workflows), and dynamic live chat.”

Parker continues, “we operate in more than 200 countries and our mobile platform is certified in 17 different languages, which means our customers can continue to scale without disruption. Moving forward, we’re continuing our work to be innovative and market-driven with the 2021 launch of Device-as-a-Service (DaaS),which will give customers more flexibility and help them mitigate costs associated with procurement, deployment, training, recovery, and asset management for their mobile devices. We’re also committed to growing our global footprint and enhancing our products and services to meet the changing needs of the marketplace.”

Tangoe’s Managed Mobility Services is an AI-driven solution that marries multiple data sources and integrates with existing enterprise technologies and services to give customers a 360-degree view of their mobile estate. Capabilities include mobile asset management and reconciliation, invoice management, and data reconciliation across carriers and vendors. Tangoe’s MMS is a complete solution that allows customers to see all their inventory, spend, and procurement activities via a highly configurable user interface. Tangoe offers self-service assistance through the mobile application, including chatbot, Smart Walk-thrus, and static documentation. Help desk services are also available in 10 languages. Tangoe’s platform provides UEM, SAP, and Apple integrations as well as sourcing and logistics support, available through Advisory Services. Customers gain access to actionable automated insights, expense monitoring and management, and automated workflows and workflow management.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global, Bill Menezes, et al., 6 April 2021.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Tangoe

Tangoe simplifies, manages, and optimizes the technology expenses and programs for the world’s largest organizations and nearly half of the Fortune 500 companies, with industry-leading technology and services so they can focus on what they do best. Tangoe’s technology, product, and service delivery experts, fueled by an innovative automation framework, deliver comprehensive expense management and advanced auditing for telecom, seamless MMS program management for mobile, and expert expense management and advanced usage and cloud optimization. Tangoe has over 20 years of experience, industry-leading products and services, and cutting-edge technology empowering customers to focus on increasing efficiencies, cutting costs, and finding new ways to increase revenue. Tangoe helps customers control IT spend, reduce costs, gain visibility, maximize ROI, manage inventories and devices, and optimize cloud.

