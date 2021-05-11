SuperDraft Announces Plans to Expand Into iGaming With Game Play Network

SuperDraft plans to launch Game Play Network’s patented technology platform which enables customers to play casino games for real money across the U.S.

SALEM, N.H. & LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SuperDraft Inc., the daily fantasy platform partnered with Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR), today announced plans for a partnership with Game Play Network, Inc. (“GPN”) to add casino-style games to its existing daily fantasy sports and free-to-play sports book offerings.

“The partnership with Game Play Network has the opportunity to materially advance SuperDraft’s online gaming vision to provide sports fans and iGaming players with engaging and easy-to-understand ways to play and win,” said Steve Wang, CEO and Founder, SuperDraft. “Combining GPNs one-of-a-kind iGaming platform with our innovative tech-first approach to product development will allow us to accelerate our ability to reach a larger portion of the U.S. in a way that further distinguishes SuperDraft as an industry leader.”

GPN is a licensed racing company with a patented B2B platform that enables its brand partners to offer players the immediate, unrivaled ability to offer iGaming for real money in the vast majority of the U.S., reaching 40% more of the population than other iGaming companies today, thus dramatically increasing their TAM.

With the addition of real money casino-style games, the most popular and profitable form of gambling, GPN brand partners can leverage their marketing engines and large customer bases to expand quickly across the country, lower their customer acquisition costs and increase the profitability of their players.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to work with SuperDraft and to be part of the Caesars family,” said David Marshall, Game Play Network’s CEO and Co-Founder. “It’s exciting to start our new B2B platform with an innovative company like SuperDraft, under the umbrella of one of the best known and largest casino companies in the world.”

“The partnership with Game Play Network will give SuperDraft a well-rounded portfolio of sports betting and iGaming products that offers something for everyone,” said Eric Hession, Co-President of Caesars Sports & Online Gaming. “By integrating the offerings of these two companies, we can provide more opportunities for players to earn and experience the benefits of Caesars Rewards.”

About SuperDraft, Inc.

SuperDraft, Inc. is based in New Hampshire and is focused on paid entry and free to play daily fantasy in the U.S. via its SuperDraft DFS app available on iOS, Android, web and desktop. The Company has developed several unique game modes and features that appeal to both casual and hardcore sports fans and fantasy players. With unique game modes like Multiplier Mode, SuperDraft levels the playing field and provides new ways to play and win with more possible lineup combinations than the competition. The result is a game that is easier to play and quicker to understand. These daily fantasy sports contests are legal in more than 35 states with its free contests available in all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.superdraft.io.

About Game Play Network, Inc.

Game Play Network, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based iGaming company with a patented software & technology platform which enables the reveal of real money wagers on live horse races in conjunction with casino-style games (e.g., slots, keno and video poker). GPN is also an advance deposit wagering company legally authorized to conduct Internet wagering on horse races under the Federal Interstate Horseracing Act and applicable state laws. The GPN platform operates its B2C business via bspot.com and also enables third party brands to offer real money mobile casino games in states where other forms of iGaming are not legal. The company was founded in 2012 and currently operates in 22 states with the ability to launch in up to 40 states. For more information, please visit our corporate website at www.gameplaynetwork.com and our B2C website at www.bspot.com.

