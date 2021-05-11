SoFi Adds Another First to Its ETF Roster With Launch of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (WKLY)

WKLY focuses on exposure to the most consistent dividend paying companies in the world; Joins TGIF in providing shareholders with weekly distributions

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SoFi today announced the launch of the SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSE: WKLY), the first equity ETF designed to provide a weekly dividend payment to shareholders. WKLY joins a SoFi ETF family that also includes the SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSE: TGIF), which launched in 2020 and was the first fixed income ETF to offer a weekly distribution to fund shareholders.*

WKLY seeks to track the performance of the SoFi Sustainable Dividend Index, which is made up of large- and mid-cap companies in both the U.S. and developed international markets that meet a robust set of sustainable dividend filters. Securities selected for the index have maintained their dividend payments over the last 12 months, been forecasted to continue to pay over the next 12 months, and met a number of additional screens designed to remove companies at risk of reducing their dividend payouts. The fund plans to distribute income from its investments to shareholders every Thursday.

“‘Pay yourself first’ is one of the oldest adages in investing, and income-generating investments can be some of the most powerful tools in an investor’s arsenal,” said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi. “We are very proud to be bringing the innovative weekly distribution approaches of first TGIF and now WKLY to both our members and the broader investing marketplace.”

WKLY is passively managed and has an expense ratio of 0.49%. SoFi has partnered with Tidal ETF Services for the trust, strategy, administrative and operational aspects of the ETFs, and the fund is advised by Toroso Investments.

In addition to WKLY and TGIF, SoFi’s innovative ETF lineup also includes the SoFi Gig Economy ETF (GIGE), the only ETF to provide targeted exposure to the companies driving and benefiting from the growth of the gig economy; the SoFi Social 50 ETF (SFYF), which is made up of the 50 most widely held U.S. listed stocks on the SoFi Invest platform; and the SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) and SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX), which were launched as the first two zero-fee ETFs on the market and will remain zero fee until at least June 30, 2021.**

All of SoFi’s ETFs are available through SoFi Invest, as well as through any other brokerage account.

About SoFi

SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing and protecting give our over 1.8 million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

Disclosures

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A prospectus may be obtained by visiting www.sofi.com/invest/etfs. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

* The Fund intends to pay out dividends and interest income, if any, weekly. There is no guarantee these payouts will be made.

**The Fund’s investment adviser has agreed to waive its Management Fees for SoFi Select 500 ETF and SoFi Next 500 ETF until at least June 30, 2021. Investors buy and sell ETF shares through a brokerage account or an investment adviser like ordinary stocks, brokerage commissions and/or transaction costs or service fees may apply. Please consult your broker or financial advisor for their fee schedule.

There is no guarantee that the Fund’s investment strategy will be successful. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market, and a fund’s holdings and returns may deviate from those of its index. These variations may be greater when markets are volatile or subject to unusual conditions. A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may increase the Fund’s expenses. The Fund is new and has a limited operating history. You can lose money on your investment in the Fund.

The Fund’s investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries to the extent the Index is so concentrated. In such event, the value of Shares may rise and fall more than the value of shares that invest in securities of companies in a broader range of industries.

There is no guarantee that issuers of the securities held by the Fund will declare dividends in the future or that, if declared, they will either remain at current levels or increase over time.

Investments in securities or other instruments of non-U.S. issuers involve certain risks not involved in domestic investments and may experience more rapid and extreme changes in value than investments in securities of U.S. companies. Financial markets in foreign countries often are not as developed, efficient, or liquid as financial markets in the United States, and therefore, the prices of non-U.S. securities and instruments can be more volatile. In addition, the Fund will be subject to risks associated with adverse political and economic developments in foreign countries, which may include the imposition of economic sanctions. Generally, there is less readily available and reliable information about non-U.S. issuers due to less rigorous disclosure or accounting standards and regulatory practices.

SoFi ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Contacts

Chris Sullivan/Julia Stoll



MacMillan Communications



(212) 473-4442



chris@macmillancom.com

pr@sofi.com