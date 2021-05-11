 HighRadius Launches the GBS Masterminds Podcast Featuring Insights from Industry Leaders from PepsiCo, Kellogg Company, Kimberly-Clark and more

Founder & CEO Sashi Narahari interviews Global Business Service Leaders, who share stories of business transformation and building world-class shared service organizations

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—HighRadius, the Artificial Intelligence-powered Order-to-Cash and Treasury Management software leader, today announced the launch of GBS Masterminds, a new podcast for Global Business Services leaders featuring insights on innovation strategy and digital transformation.





The first episode of the podcast is available now. It features PepsiCo’s Senior VP, Strategy and Transformation, Europe, Caroline Basyn, discussing “The Six Million-Dollar Questions That Every GBS Leader Wants to Know.” New episodes will be available every two weeks.

GBS Masterminds will feature the likes of Richard Dobbs (Vice President, Global Business Services at Kimberly-Clark), Deanna Adler (Vice President, Global Business Services at Kellogg Company), Tony Saldanha (Co-Founder at Inixia and Former VP of GBS at P&G), and many more. (View the list of upcoming masterminds here.)

“We’ve designed GBS Masterminds to deliver short and crisp 18-minute conversations,” said HighRadius CEO and podcast host Sashi Narahari. “I look forward to having candid conversations with highly successful GBS leaders to hear their stories, learnings and to understand their most pressing problems today.”

Follow the podcast here. GBS Masterminds is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

