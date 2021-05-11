Get Your Torchy’s Tacos Fix with Just a Tap: The Torchy’s App is Here!

Now available for iPhone and Android, Torchy’s new app features fast, easy contactless ordering with saved, favorite orders, one-tap Apple Pay and more

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#android—Torchy’s Tacos, the popular craft fast-casual taco brand, is cooking up something damn good for fast, easy and contactless ordering for pickup or delivery on iPhone and Android! Now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, the all-new Torchy’s app lets guests get their taco fix with a tap, with features including the ability to save and reorder your favorite Torchy’s orders, pay with convenient Apple Pay (G Pay coming soon!) or saved credit cards, and more right from the app.





“Nothing should stand between a Taco Junkie and their taco of choice, and so we’re excited to launch the Torchy’s app to give our guests a new, fast and easy way to place their order,” said Scott Hudler, Chief Marketing Officer of Torchy’s Tacos. “Especially through the pandemic, we know our guests are looking for ease as well as features that keep them safe. Over the past year we’ve introduced contactless delivery and curbside pickup at most of our locations, and now we’re pleased to offer a new way to place pickup and delivery orders with contactless payment, right from your phone.”

Features of the new Torchy’s app include:

Order for pickup or delivery from your nearest Torchy’s location, with 100 percent contactless ordering and payment

Customize your order just the way you like it

Save favorite orders and preferred delivery addresses for quick and easy reordering

Checkout with one tap with saved payment methods, including Apple Pay available now, or G Pay coming soon

Torchy’s Tacos continues to grow across the U.S. with recent openings in North Carolina, Indiana, Ohio and Texas and recently announced plans to expand into Tennessee. Currently, Torchy’s has 88 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Kansas, Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina.

Torchy’s continues to monitor and follow the latest health and safety guidelines in each of its markets. Guests can safely dine-in or satisfy their taco cravings at home using the new Torchy’s App or online ordering for pickup and delivery.

Download the Torchy’s App today from the Apple App Store and Android Google Play.

About Torchy’s Tacos

The Torchy’s Tacos story began over a decade ago in Austin, Texas, when a man with a dream bought a food trailer and a vibrant red Vespa. Mike Rypka, founder of Torchy’s Tacos, built a menu out of experimental tacos that were coined by fans as “damn good.” Today, Torchy’s Tacos has 88 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Kansas, Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina that are committed to serving only the highest quality ingredients. By living the Damn Good mantra, Torchy’s Tacos is always innovating to deliver the most unique tacos, coveted queso and refreshing margaritas in the taco game, including the Taco of the Month, an untraditional taco offering that keeps taco junkies coming back for more. Visit www.torchystacos.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information on Torchy’s Tacos.

