Digital Guardian CISO to Present Effective Threat Hunting Techniques at RSA Conference 2021

Fortune 100 threat hunter shares expert tips for establishing a successful and efficient threat hunting program

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital Guardian, a leader in data loss prevention (DLP) and managed detection and response (MDR), today announced that Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Tim Bandos will take the virtual stage at the RSA Conference 2021 presenting on the latest threat hunting techniques.

RSA 2021 taking place May 17-20 will bring together the industry’s greatest minds to help enable individuals and companies to improve their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. In addition to Bandos’ session, Digital Guardian’s product and team of experts will be showcased throughout the week.

Digital Guardian’s RSA Presence Includes:

Session: Hunt and Gather: Developing Effective Threat Hunting Techniques

Who: Tim Bandos, CISO



When: Monday, May 17 at 11:20 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT

Results-driven threat hunting requires a revolving door of strategies and techniques to stay one step ahead of hackers. This presentation will showcase several techniques used by Tim and his threat hunting team that demonstrate the need for constant innovation. The session will provide tips for infosec experts to help them plan, develop, and execute the most effective threat hunting techniques of their own.

Session Agenda:

Understanding what threat hunting really is

Defining threat hunter team skillsets

Selecting the best attack model for your organization

Preparing before you hunt

Determining what use cases to focus on

Executing advanced threat hunting

Session: SOAR to Accelerate and Automate Your Data Security



Who: Chris Saucier, Solutions Architect



When: Available on demand during the conference

Security solutions on their “own private island” are destined to fail – they need integration. Security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) solutions let organizations consolidate and automate responses. In this session, Digital Guardian will demonstrate how SOAR tools can retrieve incidents and automate data loss prevention. With reaction faster than any human could provide, SOAR will reduce risk and increase efficiency.

