CuriosityStream Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Cash flow from financing activities during the first quarter of 2021 increased to $149 million, ending the quarter with $178 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and available-for-sale investments

First quarter 2021 revenue of $9.9 million, up 33% year-over-year

Increased 2021 revenue visibility from 80% to 90%

Subscribers grew 28% to approximately 16 million at the end of the first quarter 2021, compared to approximately 12 million in the first quarter of 2020

Announces acquisition of One Day University, which provides access to over 500 virtual talks from top professors at 150+ US colleges and universities

“The first quarter of 2021 kicks off a strong start to the year,” said Clint Stinchcomb, President & CEO. “We’ve never been in a better position at the beginning of the year, with $178 million in cash and investments, 80% growth in direct subscribers and 90% visibility into 2021 revenue. Today, we’re expanding our factual content proposition and business opportunities with the acquisition of One Day University, an engaging, inspiring and entertaining service that provides consumers access to hundreds of talks and lectures from the best professors in the United States.”

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue of $9.9 million, up from $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2020;

Total paying subscribers approximately 16 million, up 28% year-over-year;

Gross margin of 58% compared to 64% in the first quarter of 2020;

Net loss of $(18.8) million compared to net loss of $(11.8) million in the first quarter of 2020;

EBITDA of $(15.1) million compared to EBITDA of $(12.0) million in the first quarter of 2020.

First Quarter 2021 Business Highlights

Announced the acquisition of One Day University, which expands our factual content proposition and provides us with proprietary, highly differentiated and complementary SVOD programming for our Direct services;

Premiered ANCIENT YELLOWSTONE, NATURE THROUGH HER EYES, ANCIENT ENGINEERING, LEGENDS OF SPEED and BREAKTHROUGH: PERSEVERANCE ROVER COUNTDOWN TO IMPACT;

and Grew subscribers while maintaining low single-digit churn;

Cash flow from financing activities increased to $149 million, including approximately $94 million from our follow-on equity offering and $55 million from the exercise of warrants.

Financial Outlook

For the full year 2021, CuriosityStream continues to expect the following:

Revenue of at least $71 million, or 80% year-over-year growth

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, CuriosityStream’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions and the information under the heading “Financial Outlook” in this press release. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “predicts” or “intends” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed under “Risk Factors” in CuriosityStream’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2021, as amended by the amended Annual Report on Form 10-K/A, filed with the SEC on May 7, 2021, and in CuriosityStream’s other SEC filings. These risk factors will be important to consider in determining future results and should be reviewed in their entirety. Forward-looking statements are based on the current belief of the management of CuriosityStream, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, and involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and CuriosityStream is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports that CuriosityStream has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in CuriosityStream’s reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (i) risks related to CuriosityStream’s limited operating history; (ii) the effects of pending and future legislation; (iii) risks of the internet, online commerce and media industry; (iv) the highly competitive nature of the internet, online commerce and media industry and CuriosityStream’s ability to compete therein; (v) litigation, complaints, and/or adverse publicity; (vi) the ability to meet Nasdaq’s listing standards and (vii) privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated statement of operations, which is prepared in accordance with GAAP, we present EBITDA in this press release. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of financial results as reported under GAAP.

We use this non-GAAP financial measure in conjunction with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP for planning purposes, including in the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of our core operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategy, and in evaluating our financial performance. This measure provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitates period-to-period comparisons of core operating results, and also facilitates comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. In addition, EBITDA is widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company’s operating performance. We exclude the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures: other income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and loss on change in fair value on warrants.

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, (1) although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets subject to depreciation and amortization may have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements, and (2) EBITDA does not reflect: (a) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; or (b) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us. The non-GAAP measure we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

About CuriosityStream

Launched by media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is one of the world’s leading global factual streaming services and media companies. Our documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream programming is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, T- Mobile, Frndly TV, Vidgo, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, Com Hem, Tata Sky, MultiChoice, StarHub TV, Totalplay, Millicom, Okko, Gazprom and other global distribution partners and platforms. For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

CuriosityStream Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value) March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,839 $ 11,203 Restricted cash 6,181 6,181 Short-term investments 84,679 22,171 Accounts receivable 6,951 7,222 Other current assets 5,199 4,467 Total current assets 114,849 51,244 Investments 75,351 2,825 Property and equipment, net 1,259 1,346 Content assets, net 39,220 32,926 Other assets 267 254 Total assets $ 230,946 $ 88,595 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities Current content liabilities $ 3,504 $ 2,116 Accounts payable 6,056 3,577 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,335 3,313 Deferred revenue 16,848 12,678 Total current liabilities 28,743 21,684 Warrant liability 24,629 20,843 Non-current deferred rent liability 1,231 1,027 Other liabilities 117 67 Total liabilities 54,720 43,621 Stockholders’ equity (deficit) Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value – 1,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; zero shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 – – Common stock, $0.0001 par value – 125,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 52,549 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021; 40,289 shares issued and 39,542 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 5 4 Additional paid-in capital 347,967 197,507 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (444 ) 10 Accumulated deficit (171,302 ) (152,547 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 176,226 44,974 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 230,946 $ 88,595

CuriosityStream Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for per share data) (unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues $ 9,936 $ 7,467 Operating expenses Cost of revenues 4,158 2,666 Advertising and marketing 12,248 12,705 General and administrative 8,733 4,184 25,139 19,555 Operating loss (15,203 ) (12,088 ) Other income (expense) Change in fair value of warrant liability (3,786 ) – Interest and other income 260 332 Loss before income taxes (18,729 ) (11,756 ) Provision for income taxes 26 37 Net loss $ (18,755 ) $ (11,793 ) Less preferred dividends and accretion of issuance costs – (4,237 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (18,755 ) $ (16,030 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders Basic and diluted $ (0.39 ) $ (1.22 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 48,071 13,165

CuriosityStream Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (18,755 ) $ (11,793 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Change in fair value of warrant liability 3,786 – Additions to content assets (9,040 ) (7,741 ) Change in content liabilities 1,388 (1,076 ) Amortization of content assets 2,746 1,538 Amortization, depreciation and accretion 261 118 Stock-based compensation 2,323 326 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 300 (743 ) Other assets (1,221 ) (162 ) Accounts payable 2,177 (3,125 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (775 ) (1,087 ) Deferred revenue 4,220 1,437 Net cash used in operating activities (12,590 ) (22,308 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment – (194 ) Sales of investments 3,011 20,719 Maturities of investments 2,980 7,000 Purchase of investments (141,644 ) (2,000 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (135,653 ) 25,525 Cash flows from financing activities Exercise of stock options 293 – Exercise of warrants 54,898 – Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock 94,101 – Payment of offering costs (413 ) – Borrowings on line of credit – 1,000 Net cash provided by financing activities 148,879 1,000 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 636 4,217 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 17,384 8,819 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 18,020 $ 13,036 Supplemental schedule of non-cash financing activities: Preferred dividends and accretion of issuance costs $ – $ 4,237 Supplemental disclosure: Interest payments $ – $ 1 Cash paid for taxes $ 2 $ 114

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Metrics to Non-GAAP (in thousands) (unaudited) Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA For the three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net loss (18,755 ) (11,793 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 3,786 – Interest and other income (260 ) (332 ) Provision for Income taxes 26 37 Depreciation and amortization 84 84 EBITDA $ (15,119 ) $ (12,004 )

