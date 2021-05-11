    • News

    CuriosityStream Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

    • Cash flow from financing activities during the first quarter of 2021 increased to $149 million, ending the quarter with $178 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and available-for-sale investments
    • First quarter 2021 revenue of $9.9 million, up 33% year-over-year
    • Increased 2021 revenue visibility from 80% to 90%
    • Subscribers grew 28% to approximately 16 million at the end of the first quarter 2021, compared to approximately 12 million in the first quarter of 2020
    • Announces acquisition of One Day University, which provides access to over 500 virtual talks from top professors at 150+ US colleges and universities

    SILVER SPRING, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI), a global factual entertainment company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

    “The first quarter of 2021 kicks off a strong start to the year,” said Clint Stinchcomb, President & CEO. “We’ve never been in a better position at the beginning of the year, with $178 million in cash and investments, 80% growth in direct subscribers and 90% visibility into 2021 revenue. Today, we’re expanding our factual content proposition and business opportunities with the acquisition of One Day University, an engaging, inspiring and entertaining service that provides consumers access to hundreds of talks and lectures from the best professors in the United States.”

    First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

    • Revenue of $9.9 million, up from $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2020;
    • Total paying subscribers approximately 16 million, up 28% year-over-year;
    • Gross margin of 58% compared to 64% in the first quarter of 2020;
    • Net loss of $(18.8) million compared to net loss of $(11.8) million in the first quarter of 2020;
    • EBITDA of $(15.1) million compared to EBITDA of $(12.0) million in the first quarter of 2020.

    First Quarter 2021 Business Highlights

    • Announced the acquisition of One Day University, which expands our factual content proposition and provides us with proprietary, highly differentiated and complementary SVOD programming for our Direct services;
    • Premiered ANCIENT YELLOWSTONE, NATURE THROUGH HER EYES, ANCIENT ENGINEERING, LEGENDS OF SPEED and BREAKTHROUGH: PERSEVERANCE ROVER COUNTDOWN TO IMPACT;
    • Grew subscribers while maintaining low single-digit churn;
    • Cash flow from financing activities increased to $149 million, including approximately $94 million from our follow-on equity offering and $55 million from the exercise of warrants.

    Financial Outlook

    For the full year 2021, CuriosityStream continues to expect the following:

    • Revenue of at least $71 million, or 80% year-over-year growth

    Conference Call Information

    CuriosityStream will host a Q&A conference call today to discuss the Company’s Q1 2021 results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the CuriosityStream Investor Relations website at https://investors.curiositystream.com. Participants may also dial-in, toll free at (833) 979-2849 or International at (236) 714-2925 and reference conference ID# 4361649. An audio replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call and available on the CuriosityStream Investor Relations website at https://investors.curiositystream.com.

    Forward-Looking Statements

    Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, CuriosityStream’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions and the information under the heading “Financial Outlook” in this press release. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “predicts” or “intends” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed under “Risk Factors” in CuriosityStream’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2021, as amended by the amended Annual Report on Form 10-K/A, filed with the SEC on May 7, 2021, and in CuriosityStream’s other SEC filings. These risk factors will be important to consider in determining future results and should be reviewed in their entirety. Forward-looking statements are based on the current belief of the management of CuriosityStream, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, and involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and CuriosityStream is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports that CuriosityStream has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.

    In addition to factors previously disclosed in CuriosityStream’s reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (i) risks related to CuriosityStream’s limited operating history; (ii) the effects of pending and future legislation; (iii) risks of the internet, online commerce and media industry; (iv) the highly competitive nature of the internet, online commerce and media industry and CuriosityStream’s ability to compete therein; (v) litigation, complaints, and/or adverse publicity; (vi) the ability to meet Nasdaq’s listing standards and (vii) privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data.

    Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated statement of operations, which is prepared in accordance with GAAP, we present EBITDA in this press release. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of financial results as reported under GAAP.

    We use this non-GAAP financial measure in conjunction with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP for planning purposes, including in the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of our core operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategy, and in evaluating our financial performance. This measure provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitates period-to-period comparisons of core operating results, and also facilitates comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. In addition, EBITDA is widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company’s operating performance. We exclude the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures: other income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and loss on change in fair value on warrants.

    Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, (1) although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets subject to depreciation and amortization may have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements, and (2) EBITDA does not reflect: (a) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; or (b) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us. The non-GAAP measure we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

    About CuriosityStream

    Launched by media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is one of the world’s leading global factual streaming services and media companies. Our documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream programming is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, T- Mobile, Frndly TV, Vidgo, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, Com Hem, Tata Sky, MultiChoice, StarHub TV, Totalplay, Millicom, Okko, Gazprom and other global distribution partners and platforms. For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

    CuriosityStream Inc.

    Consolidated Balance Sheets

    (in thousands, except par value)

     
    March 31, December 31,

    2021

    2020

    (unaudited)
    Assets
    Current assets
    Cash and cash equivalents

    $

    11,839

     

     

    $

    11,203

     

    Restricted cash

     

    6,181

     

     

     

    6,181

     

    Short-term investments

     

    84,679

     

     

     

    22,171

     

    Accounts receivable

     

    6,951

     

     

     

    7,222

     

    Other current assets

     

    5,199

     

     

     

    4,467

     

    Total current assets

     

    114,849

     

     

     

    51,244

     

     

     

     

    Investments

     

    75,351

     

     

     

    2,825

     

    Property and equipment, net

     

    1,259

     

     

     

    1,346

     

    Content assets, net

     

    39,220

     

     

     

    32,926

     

    Other assets

     

    267

     

     

     

    254

     

    Total assets

    $

    230,946

     

     

    $

    88,595

     

     

     

     

    Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

     

     

     

    Current liabilities

     

     

     

    Current content liabilities

    $

    3,504

     

     

    $

    2,116

     

    Accounts payable

     

    6,056

     

     

     

    3,577

     

    Accrued expenses and other liabilities

     

    2,335

     

     

     

    3,313

     

    Deferred revenue

     

    16,848

     

     

     

    12,678

     

    Total current liabilities

     

    28,743

     

     

     

    21,684

     

     

     

     

    Warrant liability

     

    24,629

     

     

     

    20,843

     

    Non-current deferred rent liability

     

    1,231

     

     

     

    1,027

     

    Other liabilities

     

    117

     

     

     

    67

     

     

     

     

    Total liabilities

     

    54,720

     

     

     

    43,621

     

     

     

     

    Stockholders’ equity (deficit)

     

     

     

    Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value – 1,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; zero shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

     

     

     

     

     

     
    Common stock, $0.0001 par value – 125,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 52,549 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021; 40,289 shares issued and 39,542 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020

     

    5

     

     

     

    4

     

     
    Additional paid-in capital

     

    347,967

     

     

     

    197,507

     

    Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

     

    (444

    )

     

     

    10

     

    Accumulated deficit

     

    (171,302

    )

     

     

    (152,547

    )

    Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)

     

    176,226

     

     

     

    44,974

     

    Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

    $

    230,946

     

     

    $

    88,595

     

    CuriosityStream Inc.
    Consolidated Statements of Operations
    (in thousands, except for per share data)
    (unaudited)
     
     
     
     
    For the three months ended March 31,

    2021

    2020

     
    Revenues

    $

    9,936

     

     

    $

    7,467

     

     

     

     

    Operating expenses

     

     

     

    Cost of revenues

     

    4,158

     

     

     

    2,666

     

    Advertising and marketing

     

    12,248

     

     

     

    12,705

     

    General and administrative

     

    8,733

     

     

     

    4,184

     

     

    25,139

     

     

     

    19,555

     

    Operating loss

     

    (15,203

    )

     

     

    (12,088

    )

     

     

     

    Other income (expense)

     

     

     

    Change in fair value of warrant liability

     

    (3,786

    )

     

     

     

    Interest and other income

     

    260

     

     

     

    332

     

    Loss before income taxes

     

    (18,729

    )

     

     

    (11,756

    )

    Provision for income taxes

     

    26

     

     

     

    37

     

    Net loss

    $

    (18,755

    )

     

    $

    (11,793

    )

     

     

     

    Less preferred dividends and accretion of issuance costs

     

     

     

     

    (4,237

    )

    Net loss attributable to common stockholders

    $

    (18,755

    )

     

    $

    (16,030

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders

     

     

     

    Basic and diluted

    $

    (0.39

    )

     

    $

    (1.22

    )

     

     

     

    Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

     

     

     

    Basic and diluted

     

    48,071

     

     

     

    13,165

     

    CuriosityStream Inc.
    Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
    (in thousands)
    (unaudited)
     
    For the three months ended March 31,

    2021

    2020

    Cash flows from operating activities
    Net loss

    $

    (18,755

    )

     

    $

    (11,793

    )

    Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities

     

     

     

    Change in fair value of warrant liability

     

    3,786

     

     

     

     

    Additions to content assets

     

    (9,040

    )

     

     

    (7,741

    )

    Change in content liabilities

     

    1,388

     

     

     

    (1,076

    )

    Amortization of content assets

     

    2,746

     

     

     

    1,538

     

    Amortization, depreciation and accretion

     

    261

     

     

     

    118

     

    Stock-based compensation

     

    2,323

     

     

     

    326

     

    Changes in operating assets and liabilities

     

     

     

    Accounts receivable

     

    300

     

     

     

    (743

    )

    Other assets

     

    (1,221

    )

     

     

    (162

    )

    Accounts payable

     

    2,177

     

     

     

    (3,125

    )

    Accrued expenses and other liabilities

     

    (775

    )

     

     

    (1,087

    )

    Deferred revenue

     

    4,220

     

     

     

    1,437

     

    Net cash used in operating activities

     

    (12,590

    )

     

     

    (22,308

    )

     

     

     

    Cash flows from investing activities

     

     

     

    Purchases of property and equipment

     

     

     

     

    (194

    )

    Sales of investments

     

    3,011

     

     

     

    20,719

     

    Maturities of investments

     

    2,980

     

     

     

    7,000

     

    Purchase of investments

     

    (141,644

    )

     

     

    (2,000

    )

    Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

     

    (135,653

    )

     

     

    25,525

     

     

     

     

    Cash flows from financing activities

     

     

     

    Exercise of stock options

     

    293

     

     

     

     

    Exercise of warrants

     

    54,898

     

     

     

     

    Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock

     

    94,101

     

     

     

     

    Payment of offering costs

     

    (413

    )

     

     

     

    Borrowings on line of credit

     

     

     

     

    1,000

     

    Net cash provided by financing activities

     

    148,879

     

     

     

    1,000

     

     

     

     

    Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

     

    636

     

     

     

    4,217

     

    Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

     

    17,384

     

     

     

    8,819

     

    Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

    $

    18,020

     

     

    $

    13,036

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Supplemental schedule of non-cash financing activities:

     

     

     

    Preferred dividends and accretion of issuance costs

    $

     

     

    $

    4,237

     

    Supplemental disclosure:

     

     

     

    Interest payments

    $

     

     

    $

    1

     

    Cash paid for taxes

    $

    2

     

     

    $

    114

     

    Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Metrics to Non-GAAP
    (in thousands)
    (unaudited)
     
    Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA
     
    For the three months ended March 31,

    2021

    2020

     
    Net loss

     

    (18,755

    )

     

     

    (11,793

    )

     

     

     

    Change in fair value of warrant liability

     

    3,786

     

     

     

     

    Interest and other income

     

    (260

    )

     

     

    (332

    )

    Provision for Income taxes

     

    26

     

     

     

    37

     

    Depreciation and amortization

     

    84

     

     

     

    84

     

    EBITDA

    $

    (15,119

    )

     

    $

    (12,004

    )

     

    Contacts

    CuriosityStream Communications
    Ashley Huston
    Ashley.Huston@CuriosityStream.com

    CuriosityStream Investor Relations
    Denise Garcia
    IR@CuriosityStream.com

