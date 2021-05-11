CuriosityStream Acquires One Day University

SILVER SPRING, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI), the leading global factual streaming service and media company, announced today it has acquired One Day University, which provides access to more than 500 engaging talks and lectures from the best professors at more than 150 colleges and universities in the United States. The acquisition complements and enhances CuriosityStream’s offering of premium factual content and provides additional long-term revenue and promotional opportunities by connecting directly with new audiences in new formats.

“One Day University shares our core value of providing inspiring, engaging and informative content for people who want to know more,” said Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO of CuriosityStream. “With the increasing popularity of digital learning and edutainment services like Masterclass and Coursera, we see this as a timely and well-suited opportunity to maximize our shared passion for knowledge and discovery and accelerate growth. Bolstered by Founder Steven Schragis’ extraordinary creative vision and commitment to the highest quality talent, One Day University is a truly special addition to CuriosityStream that will fortify and enhance our long-term consumer proposition.”

One Day University’s services include live in-person events, live-streamed series with Q&A, premium digital courses and subscription video on demand access to a proprietary library of hundreds of entertaining and informative lectures on science, history, art, politics and more.

“We really could not be more excited about this transaction, as the synergy between CuriosityStream and One Day University is enormous,” said Steven Schragis, Founder and Director of One Day University. “Sometimes when businesses get very lucky, one plus one equals three. In this case, it equals four.”

About CuriosityStream

Launched by media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is a leading global factual streaming service and media company. CuriosityStream’s documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, T-Mobile, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, Com Hem, Tata Sky, MultiChoice, StarHub, Totalplay, Millicom, Okko and other global distribution partners and platforms. For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

About One Day University

One Day University brings together nearly 200 of the greatest professors from the world’s top schools to present special versions of their best lectures on a diverse array of topics. The professors who teach at One Day University across the country have won countless teaching awards and earned the highest possible ratings from their students on campus. Access all the lectures, videos and live-streaming events at: www.onedayu.com. One Day University presents up to five new live lectures per week. To preview the upcoming lectures, please visit: www.onedayu.com/live-stream-event-schedule/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, CuriosityStream’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions and the information under the heading “Financial Outlook” in this press release. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “predicts” or “intends” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed under “Risk Factors” in CuriosityStream’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2021, as amended by the amended Annual Report on Form 10-K/A, filed with the SEC on May 7, 2021, and in CuriosityStream’s other SEC filings. These risk factors will be important to consider in determining future results and should be reviewed in their entirety. Forward-looking statements are based on the current belief of the management of CuriosityStream, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, and involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and CuriosityStream is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports that CuriosityStream has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.

