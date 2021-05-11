Avaya Named A Leader in the 2021 Aragon Research Globe™ for Video Conferencing – Enabling the New World of Work

Avaya Transforming Traditional Video Meetings with True Workstream Collaboration, Enabling Teams to Achieve Seamless Coordination and Productivity

RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has been identified as a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe for Video Conferencing 2021. Avaya is providing customers with digital workplace solutions built on the understanding that work is not just what is done within a meeting, but also the before and after.

Video meeting use at home is skyrocketing – with huge numbers of remote workers adopting video communications since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, research shows that many workers are struggling with using their video meeting tools – and this is impacting productivity. Avaya OneCloud™ UCaaS solutions have transformed the traditional video meeting to enable always-on collaboration, helping businesses meet the challenges of an unpredictable, work-from-anywhere world with continuous, multiexperience collaboration. Avaya is empowering cross-functional teams to collaborate across departments and locations in ways that help avoid video call fatigue associated with most video apps.

Avaya’s vision for evolving video conferencing into workstream collaboration solutions, we feel, is what has propelled the company deep into the Aragon Leaders sector. According to the report1, authored by Aragon Research lead analyst Jim Lundy, “Avaya continued to invest and innovate in collaboration in 2020 making a number of moves to strengthen its overall portfolio.” We believe that the following features contributed to our placement in the report:

Avaya Spaces™, an intelligent video meeting platform that is integrated with team collaboration and is complimented through Avaya’s partnership with NVIDIA providing enhanced, AI-powered video capabilities for both low bandwidth and high-quality, more engaging meetings. Avaya is first to market with these upgraded capabilities and offers a smoother, immersive video experience that is noticeable to users.

Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral continues to make traction with its large install base and Avaya is one of the few providers whose room-based systems support 4K video.

Avaya’s integrations with Apple, Google, Microsoft Teams and Office, and Salesforce/Slack are attracting new customers. Avaya has made AI part of its overall UCC focus and its partnership with NVIDIA to integrate leading-edge AI into Avaya Spaces is a move that others will most likely emulate.

“2020 will be remembered as the year that video conferencing overtook audio conferencing as the preferred communications interface for people to connect and meet,” said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst, Aragon Research. “Hybrid work continues to become the new normal and many associates will always now work remotely. With the shift to a focus on video meetings, Avaya is well positioned to meet the needs of enterprises with its growing portfolio of intelligent video offerings.”

“Avaya is helping organizations globally move forward into the new world of work, which is increasingly unplanned, dynamic and more collaborative—and work is now conducted anywhere and everywhere,” said Anthony Bartolo, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Avaya. “Organizations and their customers depend on workstream collaboration solutions that are reliable, secure and deliver great experiences, whether employees are in the office, home or mobile. Avaya helps empower businesses with flexible, always-on, continuous collaboration providing exceptional experiences for this new work nucleus.”

The Aragon Research Globe is a market evaluation tool that graphically depicts Aragon Research’s evaluation of a specific market and its component vendors. Aragon Research examined 21 major providers in a market that focuses on all forms of collaboration and communication based on its three dimensions of analysis: strategy, performance, and reach. “Leaders” are noted as having comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand and perform effectively against those strategies.

1Aragon Research. The Aragon Research Globe for Video Conferencing, 2021 by Jim Lundy. April 2021

Additional Resources:

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what’s next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com

Aragon Research Globe Disclaimer

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them “AS IS,” without warranty of any kind.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “our vision,” “plan,” “potential,” “preliminary,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available at www.sec.gov, and may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

All trademarks identified by ®, TM, or SM are registered marks, trademarks, and service marks, respectively, of Avaya Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

Contacts

For Media Inquiries



Alex Alias



alalias@avaya.com