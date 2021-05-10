    • News

    UWM Holdings Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

    $860 Million in 1Q21 Net Income;

    $49.1 Billion in 1Q21 Loan Volume

    PONTIAC, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$UWMC #earningsUWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (“UWM”), the #1 wholesale mortgage lender in America, today announced the results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. UWMC reported 1Q21 net income of $860 million, a 42x increase over 1Q20 net income of $20.3 million. Additionally, the Board of Directors of UWMC declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share on the outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock. The dividend is payable on July 6, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2021. The Board of Directors also authorized a share repurchase program of up to $300 million over the next 24 months, beginning on May 11, 2021.

    Mat Ishbia, Chairman and CEO of UWMC said: “The first quarter of 2021 was not only the best first quarter in our 35-year history, it also marked our first quarter as a public company and solidified our foundation for growth. We believe we now have the capital, liquidity, technology, campus and staffing necessary to further scale our business and grow to become the largest mortgage originator in the country. We welcome the shift to more of a purchase market and the pressure on margins as we believe our business model is built to outperform competitors under those conditions. Moving forward, our priorities remain the same: our people, the industry-leading service we offer to our brokers, and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

    First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

    • Originations of $49.1 billion in loan volume, a 16% increase from the 1Q20 $42.4 billion loan volume
    • Total gain margin of 219 bps in 1Q21 compared to 95 bps in 1Q20
    • First quarter net income of $860.0 million, as compared to $20.3 million for 1Q20
    • Increased total equity to $2.78 billion at March 31, 2021 as compared to $681.5 million at March 31, 2020
    • Unpaid principal balance of mortgage servicing rights increased to $221.0 billion in 1Q21 from $85.6 billion in 1Q20

    Production and Income Statement Highlights (dollars in thousands)

     

     

    Q1 2021

     

    Q4 2020

     

    Q1 2020

    Closed loan volume(1)

     

    $

    49,094,240

     

     

    $

    54,678,923

     

     

    $

    42,441,727

     

    Total gain margin(1)(2)

     

    2.19

    %

     

    3.05

    %

     

    0.95

    %

    Net income

     

    $

    860,005

     

     

    $

    1,371,791

     

     

    $

    20,349

     

    Adjusted net income(3)

     

    $

    665,318

     

     

    $

    1,046,303

     

     

    $

    15,510

     

     

    (1)

    Key operational metric – see discussion below.

     

    (2)

    Represents total loan production income divided by total production.

     

    (3)

    Non-GAAP metric – see discussion below.

    Balance Sheet Highlights as of Period-end (dollars in thousands)

     

     

    Q1 2021

     

    Q4 2020

     

    Q1 2020

    Cash and cash equivalents

     

    $

    1,592,663

     

     

    $

    1,223,837

     

     

    $

    56,207

     

    Mortgage loans at fair value

     

    5,503,271

     

     

    7,916,515

     

     

    5,572,903

     

    Mortgage servicing rights (fair value at Q1 2021; amortized cost in Q4 2020 and Q1 2020)(1)

     

    2,300,434

     

     

    1,756,864

     

     

    721,202

     

    Total assets

     

    10,372,626

     

     

    11,493,476

     

     

    7,641,791

     

    Non-funding debt (2)

     

    1,270,167

     

     

    1,159,283

     

     

    500,278

     

    Total equity

     

    2,778,036

     

     

    2,374,280

     

     

    681,495

     

    Non-funding debt to equity (2)

     

    0.46

     

     

    0.49

     

     

    0.73

     

      (1)

    The Company elected the fair value method of accounting for mortgage servicing rights effective January 1, 2021.

      (2)

    Non-GAAP metric – please see discussion below.

    Mortgage Servicing Rights (dollars in thousands)

     

     

    Q1 2021

     

    Q4 2020

     

    Q1 2020

    Unpaid principal balance

     

    $

    220,978,670

     

     

    $

    188,268,883

     

     

    $

    85,645,355

     

    Weighted average interest rate

     

    3.00

    %

     

    3.13

    %

     

    3.79

    %

    Weighted average age (months)

     

    7

     

     

    6

     

     

    6

     

    Operational and Community Highlights

    • We maintained an average application to clear to close time (“Days to Close”) of approximately 17 days in 1Q21 as compared to 18 days in 4Q20, while management estimates that the first quarter industry average remains in line with previous performance, which was 52 days for the fourth quarter 2020
    • Our 1.54% 60+ days delinquency and our 1.44% forbearance rates, as of March 31, 2021, are significantly better than the industry averages of 4.3% and 4.8%, highlighting our strong credit quality
    • Hired industry veteran Desmond P. Smith, previously an executive for Fannie Mae, to be the company’s first Chief Growth Officer
    • Our team members completed 457,052 training hours in 1Q21 and UWM was ranked #1 on Training magazine’s Training Top 100 Award winners list
    • We continued to support our community by purchasing food from locally owned restaurants and having the food delivered to homeless shelters, serving nearly 10,000 meals to those in need

    Technology Update

    • Continued investment into machine learning and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to further advance our operational excellence while driving down costs
    • Continued to invest in our technology platform and on-site teams resulting in additional operational efficiencies focused on reducing costs, reducing closing times, and increasing loan processing speed
    • Our continued investments in the cloud, as well as technologies that increase Underwriting efficiency, such as Automated Document Recognition and Optical Character Recognition, have strengthened our technology advantage while driving greater efficiency, and reducing both fixed and variable costs

    Product and Investor MixUnpaid Principal Balance as of Period-end (dollars in thousands)

    Purchase:

     

    Q1 2021

     

    Q4 2020

     

    Q1 2020

    Conventional

     

    $

    10,310,924

     

     

    $

    10,638,926

     

     

    $

    8,076,736

     

    Jumbo

     

    13,264

     

     

    661

     

     

    521,255

     

    Government

     

    1,893,354

     

     

    1,457,197

     

     

    3,927,328

     

    Total Purchase

     

    $

    12,217,542

     

     

    $

    12,096,784

     

     

    $

    12,525,319

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Refinance:

     

    Q1 2021

     

    Q4 2020

     

    Q1 2020

    Conventional

     

    $

    33,623,348

     

     

    $

    37,647,428

     

     

    $

    22,191,960

     

    Jumbo

     

    5,446

     

     

     

     

    765,097

     

    Government

     

    3,247,904

     

     

    4,934,711

     

     

    6,959,351

     

    Total Refinance

     

    $

    36,876,698

     

     

    $

    42,582,139

     

     

    $

    29,916,408

     

    Total Originations

     

    $

    49,094,240

     

     

    $

    54,678,923

     

     

    $

    42,441,727

     

    Chairman and CEO of UWMC, Mat Ishbia, added: “While others in our industry guide towards lower volumes in 2Q21, UWMC is quite the opposite. Because of our purchase focus and our broker network, we expect to do more business in 2Q21 than 1Q21 and believe that we will be one of the only mortgage companies in America that grows in a rising rate environment.

    Share Repurchase Program

    The Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $300 million in aggregate value of the Company’s Class A common stock effective May 11, 2021. The share repurchase program authorizes the Company to repurchase shares of the Company’s Class A common stock from time to time, in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, at management’s discretion based on market and business conditions, applicable legal requirements and other factors. Shares purchased will be retired. The new plan will expire on May 11, 2023 unless otherwise modified or terminated by the Company’s Board of Directors at any time in the Company’s sole discretion.

    Second Quarter 2021 Outlook

    We anticipate second quarter production to be in the $51-$55 billion range, with expected gain margin between 75 and 110 bps.

    Earnings Conference Call Details

    As previously announced, UWMC will hold a conference call for financial analysts and investors on Tuesday, May 11 at 10 AM ET to review the results and answer questions. Interested parties may register for a toll-free dial-in number by visiting:

    Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. Audio webcast, taped replay and transcript will be available on the UWMC investor relations website at https://investors.uwm.com/.

    Key Operational Metrics

    “Closed loan volume” and “Total gain margin” are key operational metrics that UWMC management uses to evaluate the performance of the business. “Closed loan volume” is the aggregate principal of the residential mortgage loans originated by UWMC during a period. “Total gain margin” represents total loan production income divided by total production.

    Non-GAAP Metrics

    UWMC’s net income for periods prior to the first quarter of 2021 does not reflect an income tax provision, since UWM (UWMC’s accounting predecessor) is a pass-through entity not subject to federal and most state income taxes. For periods commencing with the first quarter of 2021, UWMC’s net income does not reflect the income tax provision that would otherwise be reflected if 100% of the economic interest in UWM was owned by UWMC. Therefore, for comparison purposes, UWMC provides “Adjusted net income”, which is our pre-tax income adjusted for a 23.78% estimated effective tax rate. “Adjusted net income” is a Non-GAAP Metric.

    In addition, we disclose “Non-funding debt” and the “Non-funding debt to equity ratio” as a Non-GAAP metric. We define “Non-funding debt” as UWMC’s total of operating lines of credit, senior notes, equipment note payable, and finance leases as reported on our balance sheet, and the “Non-funding debt to equity ratio” as Non-funding debt divided by UWMC’s total equity.

    Management believes that these Non-GAAP metrics provide useful information to investors. These measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies.

    The following table presents these non-GAAP financial measures along with their most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP (dollars in thousands):

    Adjusted net income

     

    Q1 2021

     

    Q4 2020

     

    Q1 2020

    Earnings before income taxes

     

    $

    872,891

     

     

     

    $

    1,372,741

     

     

     

    $

    20,349

     

     

    Impact of estimated effective tax rate of 23.78%

     

    (207,573

    )

     

     

    (326,438

    )

     

     

    (4,839

    )

     

    Adjusted net income

     

    $

    665,318

     

     

     

    $

    1,046,303

     

     

     

    $

    15,510

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Non-funding debt and non-funding debt to equity

     

    Q1 2021

     

    Q4 2020

     

    Q1 2020

    Senior notes

     

    $

    789,870

     

     

     

    $

    789,323

     

     

     

    $

     

     

    Operating lines of credit

     

    400,000

     

     

     

    320,300

     

     

     

    471,721

     

     

    Equipment note payable

     

    25,424

     

     

     

    26,528

     

     

     

    28,557

     

     

    Finance lease liability

     

    54,873

     

     

     

    23,132

     

     

     

     

     

    Total non-funding debt

     

    $

    1,270,167

     

     

     

    $

    1,159,283

     

     

     

    $

    500,278

     

     

    Total equity

     

    $

    2,778,036

     

     

     

    $

    2,374,280

     

     

     

    $

    681,495

     

     

    Non-funding debt to equity

     

    0.46

     

     

     

    0.49

     

     

     

    0.73

     

     

    Forward Looking Statements

    This press release and our earnings call include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” and similar words indicating that these reflect our views with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding: (1) our foundation and strategies for growth and the drivers of that growth; (2) our ability to scale operations and increase market share with current resources; (3) our performance in shifting market conditions and the comparison of such performance against our competitors; (4) growth of the wholesale channel; (5) our investments in technology and the impact to our operations; (6) our Jumbo and Government loans production and purchase levels; and (7) our anticipated ranges for production volume and margin in the second quarter of 2021. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause future events or results materially differ from those stated or implied in the forward-looking statements, including (i) UWM’s dependence on macroeconomic and U.S. residential real estate market conditions, including changes in U.S. monetary policies that affect interest rates; (ii) UWM’s reliance on its warehouse facilities and the risk of a decrease in the value of the collateral underlying certain of its facilities causing an unanticipated margin call; (iii) UWM’s ability to sell loans in the secondary market; (iv) UWM’s dependence on the government sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac; (v) changes in the GSEs’, FHA, USDA and VA guidelines or GSE and Ginnie Mae guarantees; (vi) UWM’s dependence on Independent Mortgage Advisors to originate mortgage loans; (vii) the risk that an increase in the value of the MBS UWM sells in forward markets to hedge its pipeline may result in an unanticipated margin call; (viii) UWM’s inability to continue to grow, or to effectively manage the growth of, its loan origination volume; (ix) UWM’s ability to continue to attract and retain its Independent Mortgage Advisor relationships; (x) UWM’s ability to implement technological innovation; (xi) UWM’s ability to continue to comply with the complex state and federal laws regulations or practices applicable to mortgage loan origination and servicing in general; and (xii) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those under “Risk Factors” therein. With respect to expectations regarding the share repurchase program, the amount and timing of share repurchases will depend upon, among other things, market conditions, share price, liquidity targets, regulatory requirements. We wish to caution readers that certain important factors may have affected and could in the future affect our results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of us. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof

    About UWM Holdings Corporation and United Wholesale Mortgage

    Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (“UWM”). UWM is the #1 wholesale lender in the nation six years in a row, providing state-of-the-art technology and unrivaled client service. UWM underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans originated by independent mortgage brokers, correspondents, small banks and local credit unions. UWM focuses on providing highly efficient, accurate and expeditious lending support. UWM’s exceptional teamwork and focus on technology result in the delivery of innovative mortgage solutions that drive the company’s ongoing growth in market share and its leadership position as the foremost advocate for independent mortgage brokers. For more information, visit www.uwm.com.

     

    UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

     

     

    March 31,
    2021

     

    December 31,
    2020

    Assets

    (Unaudited)

     

     

    Cash and cash equivalents

    $

    1,592,663

     

     

    $

    1,223,837

     

    Mortgage loans at fair value

    5,503,271

     

     

    7,916,515

     

    Derivative assets

    113,168

     

     

    61,072

     

    Accounts receivable, net

    549,381

     

     

    253,600

     

    Mortgage servicing rights

    2,300,434

     

     

    1,756,864

     

    Premises and equipment, net

    111,964

     

     

    107,572

     

    Operating lease right-of-use asset, net

    (includes $87,440 and $92,571 with related parties)

    87,896

     

     

    93,098

     

    Finance lease right-of-use asset

    (includes $29,192 and $0 with related parties)

    54,456

     

     

    22,929

     

    Other assets

    59,393

     

     

    57,989

     

    Total assets

    $

    10,372,626

     

     

    $

    11,493,476

     

    Liabilities and Equity

     

     

     

    Warehouse lines of credit

    $

    4,823,740

     

     

    $

    6,941,397

     

    Accounts payable and accrued expenses

    1,185,499

     

     

    847,745

     

    Accrued dividends payable

    160,517

     

     

     

    Derivative liabilities

    55,479

     

     

    66,237

     

    Equipment note payable

    25,424

     

     

    26,528

     

    Operating lines of credit

    400,000

     

     

    320,300

     

    Senior notes

    789,870

     

     

    789,323

     

    Operating lease liability

    (includes $98,733 and $104,006 with related parties)

    99,188

     

     

    104,534

     

    Finance lease liability

    (includes $29,241 and $0 with related parties)

    54,873

     

     

    23,132

     

    Total liabilities

    7,594,590

     

     

    9,119,196

     

    Equity:

     

     

     

    Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value – 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021

     

     

     

    Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value – 4,000,000,000 shares authorized, 103,104,205 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021

    10

     

     

     

    Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value – 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021

     

     

     

    Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value – 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021

     

     

     

    Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value – 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, 1,502,069,787 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021

    150

     

     

     

    Additional paid-in capital

     

     

    24,839

     

    Retained earnings

    113,078

     

     

    2,349,441

     

    Non-controlling interest

    2,664,798

     

     

     

    Total equity

    2,778,036

     

     

    2,374,280

     

    Total liabilities and equity

    $

    10,372,626

     

     

    $

    11,493,476

     

     

    UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

    (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

    (Unaudited)

     

     

    For the three months ended

     

    March 31,
    2021

     

    December 31,
    2020

     

    March 31,
    2020

    Revenue

     

     

     

     

     

    Loan production income

    $

    1,074,665

     

     

     

    $

    1,667,252

     

     

    $

    404,214

     

     

    Loan servicing income

    123,789

     

     

     

    105,648

     

     

    50,097

     

     

    Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights

    (59,259

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Gain (loss) on sale of mortgage servicing rights

    4,763

     

     

     

    3,538

     

     

    (50,222

    )

     

    Interest income

    45,912

     

     

     

    41,852

     

     

    51,367

     

     

    Total revenue, net

    1,189,870

     

     

     

    1,818,290

     

     

    455,456

     

     

    Expenses

     

     

     

     

     

    Salaries, commissions and benefits

    213,061

     

     

     

    89,437

     

     

    121,784

     

     

    Direct loan production costs

    13,162

     

     

     

    14,595

     

     

    12,554

     

     

    Marketing, travel, and entertainment

    10,495

     

     

     

    6,452

     

     

    7,434

     

     

    Depreciation and amortization

    7,289

     

     

     

    8,749

     

     

    2,645

     

     

    Servicing costs

    20,508

     

     

     

    29,549

     

     

    13,322

     

     

    Amortization, impairment and pay-offs of mortgage servicing rights

     

     

     

    215,390

     

     

    218,754

     

     

    General and administrative

    16,778

     

     

     

    28,024

     

     

    15,576

     

     

    Interest expense

    52,990

     

     

     

    53,353

     

     

    43,038

     

     

    Other (income)/expense

    (17,304

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Total expenses

    316,979

     

     

     

    445,549

     

     

    435,107

     

     

    Earnings before income taxes

    872,891

     

     

     

    1,372,741

     

     

    20,349

     

     

    Provision for income taxes

    12,886

     

     

     

    950

     

     

     

    Net income

    860,005

     

     

     

    1,371,791

     

     

    20,349

     

     

    Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

    812,020

     

     

     

    N/A

     

    N/A

     

    Net income attributable to UWMC

    $

    47,985

     

     

     

    N/A

     

    N/A

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Earnings per share of Class A common stock:

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

    $

    0.47

     

     

     

    N/A

     

    N/A

     

    Diluted

    $

    0.33

     

     

     

    N/A

     

    N/A

     

    Weighted average shares outstanding:

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

    103,104,205

     

     

     

    N/A

     

    N/A

     

    Diluted

    1,605,173,992

     

     

     

    N/A

     

    N/A

     

     

    Contacts

    INVESTOR CONTACT
    MATT ROSLIN

    InvestorRelations@uwm.com

    MEDIA CONTACT
    NICOLE YELLAND

    Media@uwm.com

