Mosyle Sets the First Standard for Apple Device Security in K-12 Schools

Company Unveils Device Scout, Detection & Removal and App Catalog for its Education-Focused Apple Mobile Device Management Platform

WINTER PARK, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mosyle, the leader of modern Apple MDM and security, today introduced several innovations that set the first standard for Apple device security in K-12 schools and address the growing need for education-specific endpoint protection. Mosyle Device Scout, Detection & Removal, and App Catalog are the company’s latest offerings that support IT Admins as they deploy, manage and protect Apple devices for students and teachers at K-12 schools across the globe.

“We have a deep heritage in education and a first-hand understanding that managing and protecting Apple devices in schools is completely different than within enterprises and government organizations,” said Fredy Padovan, VP of Education, Mosyle. “Mosyle Manager is purpose-built with education in mind, and these powerful security enhancements are being delivered at no additional cost to our education customers. This announcement sets the standard for Apple device protection and management in K-12 schools and ensures their Apple fleets are fully protected for the 2021-2022 school year.”

According to a report from the K-12 Cybersecurity Resource Center and K12 Security Information Exchange1, publicly disclosed school cyber incidents were up nearly 20% in 2020. As attacks rise, a Mobile Device Management (MDM) and endpoint security solution designed for educational institutions leveraging Apple devices is critical.

The latest updates are designed to bring Apple MDM and endpoint security to a new level in K-12 schools. New Mosyle Manager Premium features include:

Device Scout: Providing the first and only tool among any OS to assess and automatically remediate K-12 iOS and macOS devices in accordance with security configuration rules designed by Mosyle’s Security Research Team. These rules take into consideration K-12 deployment and use-case models, achieving the ideal balance of device protection and usage.

Providing the first and only tool among any OS to assess and automatically remediate K-12 iOS and macOS devices in accordance with security configuration rules designed by Mosyle’s Security Research Team. These rules take into consideration K-12 deployment and use-case models, achieving the ideal balance of device protection and usage. Detection & Removal: Delivering the first and only endpoint protection feature set integrated within a K-12 product. This feature automatically installs on current and future Apple devices, ensuring devices are immediately protected with their first use by teachers and students.

Delivering the first and only endpoint protection feature set integrated within a K-12 product. This feature automatically installs on current and future Apple devices, ensuring devices are immediately protected with their first use by teachers and students. Mosyle App Catalog: Offering a simple and automated method to install and patch non-App Store apps on macOS without the hassle of PKG, scripts, self-hosted solutions and Privacy Permissions (PPPC) granting. The feature eliminates the time-consuming and manual process of managing non-App Store apps for macOS.

Device Scout for iOS, Detection & Removal, and App Catalog are available today to Mosyle Manager Premium subscribers at no extra cost. Device Scout for macOS will be available before Summer 2021 to Mosyle Manager Premium customers free of charge.

Since its launch in April 2016, Mosyle Manager has experienced exponential growth. To date, Mosyle Manager has been deployed in more than 18,000 educational institutions in every state in the U.S. and more than 90 countries worldwide. To learn more about today’s announcement and Mosyle’s support for Apple devices in the education market, visit https://manager.mosyle.com.

1Report from the K-12 Cybersecurity Resource Center and K-12 Security Information Exchange

About Mosyle

Mosyle is the leader in modern mobile device management (MDM) and security for Apple enterprise and education customers. By combining a cloud-native architecture with a focus on usability, automation and the best support on the market, Mosyle delivers a new approach to Apple device management that is more powerful, efficient and affordable than legacy solutions. To learn more about Mosyle for enterprises, visit business.mosyle.com. To learn more about Mosyle for education, visit manager.mosyle.com.

