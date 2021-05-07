Essent Group Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results, Increase of Quarterly Dividend, and Board Authorization of $250 Million Share Repurchase Plan

    • News

    HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) today reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $135.6 million or $1.21 per diluted share, compared to $149.5 million or $1.52 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

    Essent also announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a $250 million share repurchase plan to be executed by the end of 2022 and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share. The dividend is payable on June 10, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 1, 2021.

    We are pleased with our financial results for the first quarter which we believe demonstrate a return to pre-COVID-19 profitability, as the U.S. economy gains momentum coming out of the pandemic and our defaults continue to normalize,” said Mark A. Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “At quarter end, our capital position remains strong as our buy, manage and distribute operating model has our franchise well positioned. As a reflection of this, we are pleased to announce our $250 million share repurchase program and $0.01 per share increase in our quarterly dividend.”

    First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

    • Insurance in force as of March 31, 2021 was $197.1 billion, compared to $198.9 billion as of December 31, 2020 and $165.6 billion as of March 31, 2020.
    • New insurance written for the first quarter was $19.3 billion, compared to $29.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $13.5 billion in the first quarter of 2020.
    • Net premiums earned for the first quarter were $219.1 million, compared to $222.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $206.5 million in the first quarter of 2020.
    • The expense ratio for the first quarter was 19.3%, compared to 16.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 20.3% in the first quarter of 2020.
    • The provision for losses and LAE for the first quarter was $32.3 million, compared to a provision of $62.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and a provision of $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.
    • The percentage of loans in default as of March 31, 2021 was 3.70%, compared to 3.93% as of December 31, 2020 and 0.83% as of March 31, 2020.
    • The combined ratio for the first quarter was 34.0%, compared to 44.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 24.2% in the first quarter of 2020.
    • The consolidated balance of cash and investments at March 31, 2021 was $4.9 billion, including cash and investment balances at Essent Group Ltd. of $540.3 million.
    • The combined risk-to-capital ratio of the U.S. mortgage insurance business, which includes statutory capital for both Essent Guaranty, Inc. and Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc., was 10.6:1 as of March 31, 2021.
    • Income taxes for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 include $5.7 million of discrete tax expense associated with an increase in our state deferred income tax liability.

    This press release may include “forward-looking statements” which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” or “potential” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: the impact of COVID-19 and related economic conditions; changes in or to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the “GSEs”), whether through Federal legislation, restructurings or a shift in business practices; failure to continue to meet the mortgage insurer eligibility requirements of the GSEs; competition for customers; lenders or investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; an increase in the number of loans insured through Federal government mortgage insurance programs, including those offered by the Federal Housing Administration; decline in new insurance written and franchise value due to loss of a significant customer; decline in the volume of low down payment mortgage originations; the definition of “Qualified Mortgage” reducing the size of the mortgage origination market or creating incentives to use government mortgage insurance programs; the definition of “Qualified Residential Mortgage” reducing the number of low down payment loans or lenders and investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; the implementation of the Basel III Capital Accord discouraging the use of private mortgage insurance; a decrease in the length of time that insurance policies are in force; uncertainty of loss reserve estimates; deteriorating economic conditions; our non-U.S. operations becoming subject to U.S. Federal income taxation; becoming considered a passive foreign investment company for U.S. Federal income tax purposes; and other risks and factors described in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2021, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

    About the Company:

    Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Essent is committed to supporting environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives that are relevant to the company and align with the companywide dedication to responsible corporate citizenship that positively impacts the community and people served. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com and www.essent.us.

    Exhibit A

     

     

     

     

     

    Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

    Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Three Months Ended March 31,

    (In thousands, except per share amounts)

     

    2021

     

    2020

    Revenues:

     

     

     

     

    Direct premiums written

     

    $

    235,257

     

     

    $

    205,980

     

    Ceded premiums

     

    (30,896)

     

     

    (14,237)

     

    Net premiums written

     

    204,361

     

     

    191,743

     

    Decrease in unearned premiums

     

    14,706

     

     

    14,753

     

    Net premiums earned

     

    219,067

     

     

    206,496

     

    Net investment income

     

    21,788

     

     

    20,633

     

    Realized investment gains, net

     

    641

     

     

    3,135

     

    Other income (loss)

     

    3,301

     

     

    (1,424)

     

    Total revenues

     

    244,797

     

     

    228,840

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Losses and expenses:

     

     

     

     

    Provision for losses and LAE

     

    32,322

     

     

    8,063

     

    Other underwriting and operating expenses

     

    42,239

     

     

    41,947

     

    Interest expense

     

    2,051

     

     

    2,132

     

    Total losses and expenses

     

    76,612

     

     

    52,142

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Income before income taxes

     

    168,185

     

     

    176,698

     

    Income tax expense

     

    32,537

     

     

    27,175

     

    Net income

     

    $

    135,648

     

     

    $

    149,523

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Earnings per share:

     

     

     

     

    Basic

     

    $

    1.21

     

     

    $

    1.53

     

    Diluted

     

    1.21

     

     

    1.52

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted average shares outstanding:

     

     

     

     

    Basic

     

    112,016

     

     

    97,949

     

    Diluted

     

    112,378

     

     

    98,326

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net income

     

    $

    135,648

     

     

    $

    149,523

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Other comprehensive income (loss):

     

     

     

     

    Change in unrealized depreciation of investments

     

    (59,203)

     

     

    (10,074)

     

    Total other comprehensive loss

     

    (59,203)

     

     

    (10,074)

     

    Comprehensive income

     

    $

    76,445

     

     

    $

    139,449

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Loss ratio

     

    14.8

    %

     

    3.9

    %

    Expense ratio

     

    19.3

     

     

    20.3

     

    Combined ratio

     

    34.0

    %

     

    24.2

    %

     

     

     

    Exhibit B

     

     

     

     

    Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

    Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

     

     

     

     

     

     

    March 31,

     

    December 31,

    (In thousands, except per share amounts)

    2021

     

    2020

    Assets

     

     

     

    Investments

     

     

     

    Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value

    $

    4,252,144

     

     

    $

    3,838,513

     

    Short-term investments available for sale, at fair value

    449,332

     

     

    726,860

     

    Total investments available for sale

    4,701,476

     

     

    4,565,373

     

    Other invested assets

    100,393

     

     

    88,904

     

    Total investments

    4,801,869

     

     

    4,654,277

     

    Cash

    81,022

     

     

    102,830

     

    Accrued investment income

    23,600

     

     

    19,948

     

    Accounts receivable

    45,618

     

     

    50,140

     

    Deferred policy acquisition costs

    14,723

     

     

    17,005

     

    Property and equipment

    14,258

     

     

    15,095

     

    Prepaid federal income tax

    302,636

     

     

    302,636

     

    Other assets

    48,120

     

     

    40,793

     

     

     

     

     

    Total assets

    $

    5,331,846

     

     

    $

    5,202,724

     

     

     

     

     

    Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

     

     

     

    Liabilities

     

     

     

    Reserve for losses and LAE

    $

    411,123

     

     

    $

    374,941

     

    Unearned premium reserve

    235,730

     

     

    250,436

     

    Net deferred tax liability

    318,622

     

     

    305,109

     

    Credit facility borrowings, net of deferred costs

    322,018

     

     

    321,720

     

    Other accrued liabilities

    123,416

     

     

    87,885

     

    Total liabilities

    1,410,909

     

     

    1,340,091

     

     

     

     

     

    Commitments and contingencies

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Stockholders’ Equity

     

     

     

    Common shares, $0.015 par value:

     

     

     

    Authorized – 233,333; issued and outstanding – 112,847 shares in 2021 and 112,423 shares in 2020

    1,693

     

     

    1,686

     

    Additional paid-in capital

    1,571,134

     

     

    1,571,163

     

    Accumulated other comprehensive income

    79,071

     

     

    138,274

     

    Retained earnings

    2,269,039

     

     

    2,151,510

     

    Total stockholders’ equity

    3,920,937

     

     

    3,862,633

     

     

     

     

     

    Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

    $

    5,331,846

     

     

    $

    5,202,724

     

     

     

     

     

    Return on average equity (1)

    13.9

    %

     

    12.1

    %

    (1) The 2021 return on average equity is calculated by dividing annualized year-to-date 2021 net income by average equity. The 2020 return on average equity is calculated by dividing full year 2020 net income by average equity.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Exhibit C

    Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

    Supplemental Information

    Historical Quarterly Data

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    2021

     

    2020

    Selected Income Statement Data

     

    March 31

     

    December 31

     

    September 30

     

    June 30

     

    March 31

    (In thousands, except per share amounts)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Revenues:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net premiums earned:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio

     

    $

    207,840

     

     

    $

    208,715

     

     

    $

    211,126

     

     

    $

    200,816

     

     

    $

    195,718

     

    GSE and other risk share

     

    11,227

     

     

    13,624

     

     

    11,132

     

     

    10,655

     

     

    10,778

     

    Net premiums earned

     

    219,067

     

     

    222,339

     

     

    222,258

     

     

    211,471

     

     

    206,496

     

    Other revenues (1)

     

    25,730

     

     

    24,860

     

     

    20,780

     

     

    24,606

     

     

    22,344

     

    Total revenues

     

    244,797

     

     

    247,199

     

     

    243,038

     

     

    236,077

     

     

    228,840

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Losses and expenses:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Provision for losses and LAE

     

    32,322

     

     

    62,073

     

     

    55,280

     

     

    175,877

     

     

    8,063

     

    Other underwriting and operating expenses

     

    42,239

     

     

    36,825

     

     

    37,100

     

     

    38,819

     

     

    41,947

     

    Interest expense

     

    2,051

     

     

    2,149

     

     

    2,227

     

     

    2,566

     

     

    2,132

     

    Total losses and expenses

     

    76,612

     

     

    101,047

     

     

    94,607

     

     

    217,262

     

     

    52,142

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Income before income taxes

     

    168,185

     

     

    146,152

     

     

    148,431

     

     

    18,815

     

     

    176,698

     

    Income tax expense (2)

     

    32,537

     

     

    22,550

     

     

    23,895

     

     

    3,435

     

     

    27,175

     

    Net income

     

    $

    135,648

     

     

    $

    123,602

     

     

    $

    124,536

     

     

    $

    15,380

     

     

    $

    149,523

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Earnings per share:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

     

    $

    1.21

     

     

    $

    1.10

     

     

    $

    1.11

     

     

    $

    0.15

     

     

    $

    1.53

     

    Diluted

     

    1.21

     

     

    1.10

     

     

    1.11

     

     

    0.15

     

     

    1.52

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted average shares outstanding:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

     

    112,016

     

     

    111,908

     

     

    111,908

     

     

    102,500

     

     

    97,949

     

    Diluted

     

    112,378

     

     

    112,310

     

     

    112,134

     

     

    102,605

     

     

    98,326

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Book value per share

     

    $

    34.75

     

     

    $

    34.36

     

     

    $

    33.33

     

     

    $

    32.23

     

     

    $

    31.51

     

    Return on average equity (annualized)

     

    13.9

    %

     

    13.0

    %

     

    13.5

    %

     

    1.8

    %

     

    19.6

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Other Data:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Loss ratio (3)

     

    14.8

    %

     

    27.9

    %

     

    24.9

    %

     

    83.2

    %

     

    3.9

    %

    Expense ratio (4)

     

    19.3

     

     

    16.6

     

     

    16.7

     

     

    18.4

     

     

    20.3

     

    Combined ratio

     

    34.0

    %

     

    44.5

    %

     

    41.6

    %

     

    101.5

    %

     

    24.2

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Credit Facility

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Borrowings outstanding

     

    $

    325,000

     

     

    $

    325,000

     

     

    $

    425,000

     

     

    $

    425,000

     

     

    $

    425,000

     

    Undrawn committed capacity

     

    $

    300,000

     

     

    $

    300,000

     

     

    $

    75,000

     

     

    $

    75,000

     

     

    $

    75,000

     

    Weighted average interest rate (end of period)

     

    2.13

    %

     

    2.19

    %

     

    1.90

    %

     

    1.93

    %

     

    2.87

    %

    Debt-to-capital

     

    7.65

    %

     

    7.76

    %

     

    10.19

    %

     

    10.50

    %

     

    12.03

    %

    (1) Certain of our third-party reinsurance agreements contain an embedded derivative as the premium ceded under those agreements will vary based on changes in interest rates. For each of the three month periods noted, Other revenues include net favorable (unfavorable) changes in the fair value of these embedded derivatives as follows: March 31, 2021: ($606); December 31, 2020: ($209); September 30, 2020: ($677); June 30, 2020: $2,502; March 31, 2020: ($4,200).

    (2) Income tax expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 includes $5,718 of discrete tax expense associated with an increase in the estimate of our beginning of the year deferred state income tax liability. Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was reduced by $620 of excess tax benefits associated with the vesting of common shares and common share units during each period.

    (3) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by net premiums earned.

    (4) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Exhibit C, continued

    Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

    Supplemental Information

    Historical Quarterly Data

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    2021

     

    2020

    Other Data, continued:

     

    March 31

     

    December 31

     

    September 30

     

    June 30

     

    March 31

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Flow:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    New insurance written

     

    $

    19,254,014

     

     

    $

    29,566,820

     

     

    $

    36,664,583

     

     

    $

    28,163,212

     

     

    $

    13,549,299

     

    New risk written

     

    4,616,450

     

     

    7,051,173

     

     

    8,938,544

     

     

    6,875,250

     

     

    3,384,171

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Bulk:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    New insurance written

     

    $

     

     

    $

     

     

    $

     

     

    $

     

     

    $

    151

     

    New risk written

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    24

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Total:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    New insurance written

     

    $

    19,254,014

     

     

    $

    29,566,820

     

     

    $

    36,664,583

     

     

    $

    28,163,212

     

     

    $

    13,549,450

     

    New risk written

     

    $

    4,616,450

     

     

    $

    7,051,173

     

     

    $

    8,938,544

     

     

    $

    6,875,250

     

     

    $

    3,384,195

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Average insurance in force

     

    $

    197,749,668

     

     

    $

    195,670,925

     

     

    $

    183,135,315

     

     

    $

    168,635,275

     

     

    $

    164,782,361

     

    Insurance in force (end of period)

     

    $

    197,091,191

     

     

    $

    198,882,352

     

     

    $

    190,811,292

     

     

    $

    174,646,273

     

     

    $

    165,615,503

     

    Gross risk in force (end of period) (5)

     

    $

    48,951,602

     

     

    $

    49,565,150

     

     

    $

    47,838,668

     

     

    $

    43,993,989

     

     

    $

    41,865,977

     

    Risk in force (end of period)

     

    $

    41,135,978

     

     

    $

    41,339,262

     

     

    $

    41,219,216

     

     

    $

    39,113,879

     

     

    $

    38,290,022

     

    Policies in force

     

    785,382

     

     

    799,893

     

     

    781,836

     

     

    733,651

     

     

    706,714

     

    Weighted average coverage (6)

     

    24.8

    %

     

    24.9

    %

     

    25.1

    %

     

    25.2

    %

     

    25.3

    %

    Annual persistency

     

    56.1

    %

     

    60.1

    %

     

    64.2

    %

     

    67.9

    %

     

    73.9

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Loans in default (count)

     

    29,080

     

     

    31,469

     

     

    35,464

     

     

    38,068

     

     

    5,841

     

    Percentage of loans in default

     

    3.70

    %

     

    3.93

    %

     

    4.54

    %

     

    5.19

    %

     

    0.83

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio premium rate:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Base average premium rate (7)

     

    0.44

    %

     

    0.44

    %

     

    0.45

    %

     

    0.47

    %

     

    0.47

    %

    Single premium cancellations (8)

     

    0.04

    %

     

    0.05

    %

     

    0.06

    %

     

    0.06

    %

     

    0.04

    %

    Gross average premium rate

     

    0.48

    %

     

    0.49

    %

     

    0.51

    %

     

    0.53

    %

     

    0.51

    %

    Ceded premiums

     

    (0.06

    %)

     

    (0.06

    %)

     

    (0.05

    %)

     

    (0.05

    %)

     

    (0.03

    %)

    Net average premium rate

     

    0.42

    %

     

    0.43

    %

     

    0.46

    %

     

    0.48

    %

     

    0.48

    %

    (5) Gross risk in force includes risk ceded under third-party reinsurance.

    (6) Weighted average coverage is calculated by dividing end of period gross risk in force by end of period insurance in force.

    (7) Base average premium rate is calculated by dividing annualized base premiums earned by average insurance in force for the period.

    (8) Single premium cancellations is calculated by dividing annualized premiums on the cancellation of non-refundable single premium policies by average insurance in force for the period.

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Exhibit D

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

    Supplemental Information

    New Insurance Written: Flow

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    NIW by Credit Score

     

    Three Months Ended

     

    March 31, 2021

     

    December 31, 2020

     

    March 31, 2020

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    >=760

    $

    8,471,121

     

    44.0

    %

     

    $

    13,330,379

     

    45.1

    %

     

    $

    5,655,716

     

    41.8

    %

    740-759

    3,153,327

     

    16.4

     

     

    5,069,530

     

    17.1

     

     

    2,458,032

     

    18.1

     

    720-739

    2,753,296

     

    14.3

     

     

    4,134,782

     

    14.0

     

     

    2,018,874

     

    14.9

     

    700-719

    2,358,634

     

    12.2

     

     

    3,385,670

     

    11.5

     

     

    1,558,743

     

    11.5

     

    680-699

    1,227,408

     

    6.4

     

     

    1,743,694

     

    5.9

     

     

    1,044,918

     

    7.7

     

    <=679

    1,290,228

     

    6.7

     

     

    1,902,765

     

    6.4

     

     

    813,016

     

    6.0

     

    Total

    $

    19,254,014

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    29,566,820

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    13,549,299

     

    100.0

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted average credit score

    747

     

     

     

    748

     

     

     

    746

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    NIW by LTV

     

    Three Months Ended

     

    March 31, 2021

     

    December 31, 2020

     

    March 31, 2020

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    85.00% and below

    $

    3,968,576

     

    20.6

    %

     

    $

    6,317,550

     

    21.4

    %

     

    $

    1,963,476

     

    14.5

    %

    85.01% to 90.00%

    6,441,997

     

    33.5

     

     

    9,629,373

     

    32.6

     

     

    3,987,274

     

    29.4

     

    90.01% to 95.00%

    7,052,522

     

    36.6

     

     

    11,134,923

     

    37.6

     

     

    5,685,880

     

    42.0

     

    95.01% and above

    1,790,919

     

    9.3

     

     

    2,484,974

     

    8.4

     

     

    1,912,669

     

    14.1

     

    Total

    $

    19,254,014

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    29,566,820

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    13,549,299

     

    100.0

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted average LTV

    91

    %

     

     

    91

    %

     

     

    92

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    NIW by Product

     

    Three Months Ended

     

    March 31, 2021

     

    December 31, 2020

     

    March 31, 2020

    Single Premium policies

     

    6.9

    %

     

     

    7.7

    %

     

     

    9.7

    %

    Monthly Premium policies

     

    93.1

     

     

     

    92.3

     

     

     

    90.3

     

     

     

    100.0

    %

     

     

    100.0

    %

     

     

    100.0

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    NIW by Purchase vs. Refinance

     

    Three Months Ended

     

    March 31, 2021

     

    December 31, 2020

     

    March 31, 2020

    Purchase

     

    62.3

    %

     

     

    61.6

    %

     

     

    69.2

    %

    Refinance

     

    37.7

     

     

     

    38.4

     

     

     

    30.8

     

     

     

    100.0

    %

     

     

    100.0

    %

     

     

    100.0

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Exhibit E

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

    Supplemental Information

    Insurance in Force and Risk in Force

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Portfolio by Credit Score

    IIF by FICO score

    March 31, 2021

     

    December 31, 2020

     

    March 31, 2020

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    >=760

     

    $

    81,629,166

     

    41.4

    %

     

    $

    82,452,139

     

    41.5

    %

     

    $

    68,385,363

     

    41.3

    %

    740-759

     

    33,969,375

     

    17.2

     

     

    34,538,761

     

    17.3

     

     

    28,289,661

     

    17.1

     

    720-739

     

    29,323,182

     

    14.9

     

     

    29,599,646

     

    14.9

     

     

    24,441,834

     

    14.7

     

    700-719

     

    23,775,892

     

    12.1

     

     

    23,807,982

     

    12.0

     

     

    19,442,133

     

    11.7

     

    680-699

     

    15,241,886

     

    7.7

     

     

    15,538,235

     

    7.8

     

     

    13,859,727

     

    8.4

     

    <=679

     

    13,151,690

     

    6.7

     

     

    12,945,589

     

    6.5

     

     

    11,196,785

     

    6.8

     

    Total

    $

    197,091,191

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    198,882,352

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    165,615,503

     

    100.0

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted average credit score

    745

     

     

     

    745

     

     

     

    745

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Gross RIF by FICO score

    March 31, 2021

     

    December 31, 2020

     

    March 31, 2020

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    >=760

     

    $

    20,063,586

     

    41.0

    %

     

    $

    20,336,799

     

    41.0

    %

     

    $

    17,138,596

     

    40.9

    %

    740-759

     

    8,512,926

     

    17.4

     

     

    8,682,265

     

    17.5

     

     

    7,181,181

     

    17.2

     

    720-739

     

    7,410,503

     

    15.1

     

     

    7,504,065

     

    15.1

     

     

    6,262,376

     

    15.0

     

    700-719

     

    5,947,590

     

    12.1

     

     

    5,970,851

     

    12.1

     

     

    4,950,746

     

    11.8

     

    680-699

     

    3,798,221

     

    7.8

     

     

    3,887,059

     

    7.9

     

     

    3,537,973

     

    8.4

     

    <=679

     

    3,218,776

     

    6.6

     

     

    3,184,111

     

    6.4

     

     

    2,795,105

     

    6.7

     

    Total

    $

    48,951,602

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    49,565,150

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    41,865,977

     

    100.0

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Portfolio by LTV

    IIF by LTV

    March 31, 2021

     

    December 31, 2020

     

    March 31, 2020

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    85.00% and below

     

    $

    28,285,671

     

    14.4

    %

     

    $

    27,308,296

     

    13.7

    %

     

    $

    17,304,231

     

    10.5

    %

    85.01% to 90.00%

     

    58,587,812

     

    29.7

     

     

    58,606,394

     

    29.5

     

     

    47,063,180

     

    28.4

     

    90.01% to 95.00%

     

    84,042,974

     

    42.6

     

     

    86,169,485

     

    43.3

     

     

    77,059,950

     

    46.5

     

    95.01% and above

     

    26,174,734

     

    13.3

     

     

    26,798,177

     

    13.5

     

     

    24,188,142

     

    14.6

     

    Total

    $

    197,091,191

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    198,882,352

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    165,615,503

     

    100.0

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted average LTV

    92

    %

     

     

    92

    %

     

     

    92

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Gross RIF by LTV

    March 31, 2021

     

    December 31, 2020

     

    March 31, 2020

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    85.00% and below

     

    $

    3,260,280

     

    6.7

    %

     

    $

    3,142,034

     

    6.3

    %

     

    $

    1,997,845

     

    4.8

    %

    85.01% to 90.00%

     

    14,061,301

     

    28.7

     

     

    14,061,553

     

    28.4

     

     

    11,322,131

     

    27.0

     

    90.01% to 95.00%

     

    24,287,268

     

    49.6

     

     

    24,895,471

     

    50.2

     

     

    22,110,369

     

    52.8

     

    95.01% and above

     

    7,342,753

     

    15.0

     

     

    7,466,092

     

    15.1

     

     

    6,435,632

     

    15.4

     

    Total

    $

    48,951,602

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    49,565,150

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    41,865,977

     

    100.0

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Portfolio by Loan Amortization Period

    IIF by Loan Amortization Period

    March 31, 2021

     

    December 31, 2020

     

    March 31, 2020

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    FRM 30 years and higher

     

    $

    186,190,300

     

    94.5

    %

     

    $

    187,704,000

     

    94.4

    %

     

    $

    156,741,714

     

    94.6

    %

    FRM 20-25 years

     

    4,354,432

     

    2.2

     

     

    4,365,585

     

    2.2

     

     

    2,829,876

     

    1.7

     

    FRM 15 years

     

    4,763,796

     

    2.4

     

     

    4,776,068

     

    2.4

     

     

    3,230,148

     

    2.0

     

    ARM 5 years and higher

     

    1,782,663

     

    0.9

     

     

    2,036,699

     

    1.0

     

     

    2,813,765

     

    1.7

     

    Total

    $

    197,091,191

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    198,882,352

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    165,615,503

     

    100.0

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Exhibit F

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

    Supplemental Information

    Other Risk in Force

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    2021

     

    2020

    ($ in thousands)

     

    March 31

     

    December 31

     

    September 30

     

    June 30

     

    March 31

    GSE and other risk share (1):

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Risk in Force

     

    $

    1,534,174

     

     

    $

    1,416,719

     

     

    $

    1,216,353

     

     

    $

    1,031,699

     

     

    $

    1,100,966

     

    Reserve for losses and LAE

     

    $

    1,312

     

     

    $

    1,073

     

     

    $

    718

     

     

    $

    28

     

     

    $

    16

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted average credit score

     

    747

     

     

    746

     

     

    747

     

     

    746

     

     

    746

     

    Weighted average LTV

     

    84

    %

     

    84

    %

     

    84

    %

     

    85

    %

     

    85

    %

    (1) GSE and other risk share includes GSE risk share and other reinsurance transactions. Essent Reinsurance Ltd. (“Essent Re”) provides insurance or reinsurance relating to the risk in force on loans in reference pools acquired by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Exhibit G

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

    Supplemental Information

    Portfolio Vintage Data

    March 31, 2021

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Insurance in Force

     

     

     

    Year

    Original

    Insurance

    Written

    ($ in thousands)

    Remaining

    Insurance

    in Force

    ($ in thousands)

    % Remaining of

    Original

    Insurance

    Number of

    Policies in

    Force

    Weighted

    Average

    Coupon

    % Purchase

    >90% LTV

    >95% LTV

    FICO < 700

    FICO >= 760

    Incurred Loss

    Ratio

    (Inception to

    Date) (1)

    Number of

    Loans in

    Default

    Percentage of

    Loans in

    Default

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    2010 – 2014

    $

    60,668,851

     

    $

    5,129,571

     

    8.5

    %

    30,610

     

    4.29

    %

    82.8

    %

    69.9

    %

    4.5

    %

    14.2

    %

    43.1

    %

    3.3

    %

    1,715

     

    5.60

    %

    2015

    26,193,656

     

    4,850,420

     

    18.5

     

    26,439

     

    4.15

     

    86.4

     

    64.1

     

    3.2

     

    17.1

     

    40.6

     

    4.5

     

    1,422

     

    5.38

     

    2016

    34,949,319

     

    9,643,407

     

    27.6

     

    48,920

     

    3.85

     

    87.3

     

    63.7

     

    8.3

     

    14.9

     

    44.1

     

    6.2

     

    2,760

     

    5.64

     

    2017

    43,858,322

     

    13,655,157

     

    31.1

     

    70,677

     

    4.25

     

    89.7

     

    63.7

     

    17.2

     

    18.9

     

    38.7

     

    9.6

     

    5,017

     

    7.10

     

    2018

    47,508,525

     

    15,685,099

     

    33.0

     

    77,094

     

    4.76

     

    93.3

     

    66.1

     

    22.1

     

    19.5

     

    34.9

     

    16.0

     

    6,106

     

    7.92

     

    2019

    63,569,183

     

    32,499,325

     

    51.1

     

    135,127

     

    4.22

     

    84.0

     

    64.1

     

    21.2

     

    18.5

     

    35.9

     

    29.9

     

    8,222

     

    6.08

     

    2020

    107,944,065

     

    96,534,141

     

    89.4

     

    335,081

     

    3.21

     

    60.9

     

    50.5

     

    10.9

     

    11.7

     

    43.9

     

    23.5

     

    3,819

     

    1.14

     

    2021 (through March 31)

    19,254,014

     

    19,094,071

     

    99.2

     

    61,434

     

    2.87

     

    62.3

     

    46.0

     

    9.3

     

    13.1

     

    43.9

     

    2.4

     

    19

     

    0.03

     

    Total

    $

    403,945,935

     

    $

    197,091,191

     

    48.8

     

    785,382

     

    3.62

     

    71.9

     

    55.9

     

    13.3

     

    14.4

     

    41.4

     

    10.3

     

    29,080

     

    3.70

     

