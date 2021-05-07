Essent Group Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results, Increase of Quarterly Dividend, and Board Authorization of $250 Million Share Repurchase Plan

HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) today reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $135.6 million or $1.21 per diluted share, compared to $149.5 million or $1.52 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Essent also announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a $250 million share repurchase plan to be executed by the end of 2022 and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share. The dividend is payable on June 10, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 1, 2021.

“ We are pleased with our financial results for the first quarter which we believe demonstrate a return to pre-COVID-19 profitability, as the U.S. economy gains momentum coming out of the pandemic and our defaults continue to normalize,” said Mark A. Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “ At quarter end, our capital position remains strong as our buy, manage and distribute operating model has our franchise well positioned. As a reflection of this, we are pleased to announce our $250 million share repurchase program and $0.01 per share increase in our quarterly dividend.”

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Insurance in force as of March 31, 2021 was $197.1 billion, compared to $198.9 billion as of December 31, 2020 and $165.6 billion as of March 31, 2020.

New insurance written for the first quarter was $19.3 billion, compared to $29.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $13.5 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

Net premiums earned for the first quarter were $219.1 million, compared to $222.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $206.5 million in the first quarter of 2020.

The expense ratio for the first quarter was 19.3%, compared to 16.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 20.3% in the first quarter of 2020.

The provision for losses and LAE for the first quarter was $32.3 million, compared to a provision of $62.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and a provision of $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.

The percentage of loans in default as of March 31, 2021 was 3.70%, compared to 3.93% as of December 31, 2020 and 0.83% as of March 31, 2020.

The combined ratio for the first quarter was 34.0%, compared to 44.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 24.2% in the first quarter of 2020.

The consolidated balance of cash and investments at March 31, 2021 was $4.9 billion, including cash and investment balances at Essent Group Ltd. of $540.3 million.

The combined risk-to-capital ratio of the U.S. mortgage insurance business, which includes statutory capital for both Essent Guaranty, Inc. and Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc., was 10.6:1 as of March 31, 2021.

Income taxes for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 include $5.7 million of discrete tax expense associated with an increase in our state deferred income tax liability.

Conference Call:

Essent management will hold a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern time today to discuss its results. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://ir.essentgroup.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx. The call may also be accessed by dialing 833-287-0797 inside the U.S., or 647-689-4456 for international callers, using passcode 4881985 or by referencing Essent.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Essent website approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends for a period of one year. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call ends for a period of two weeks, using the following dial-in numbers and passcode: 800-585-8367 inside the U.S., or 416-621-4642 for international callers, passcode 4881985.

In addition to the information provided in the company’s earnings news release, other statistical and financial information, which may be referred to during the conference call, will be available on Essent’s website at http://ir.essentgroup.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” or “potential” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: the impact of COVID-19 and related economic conditions; changes in or to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the “GSEs”), whether through Federal legislation, restructurings or a shift in business practices; failure to continue to meet the mortgage insurer eligibility requirements of the GSEs; competition for customers; lenders or investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; an increase in the number of loans insured through Federal government mortgage insurance programs, including those offered by the Federal Housing Administration; decline in new insurance written and franchise value due to loss of a significant customer; decline in the volume of low down payment mortgage originations; the definition of “Qualified Mortgage” reducing the size of the mortgage origination market or creating incentives to use government mortgage insurance programs; the definition of “Qualified Residential Mortgage” reducing the number of low down payment loans or lenders and investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; the implementation of the Basel III Capital Accord discouraging the use of private mortgage insurance; a decrease in the length of time that insurance policies are in force; uncertainty of loss reserve estimates; deteriorating economic conditions; our non-U.S. operations becoming subject to U.S. Federal income taxation; becoming considered a passive foreign investment company for U.S. Federal income tax purposes; and other risks and factors described in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2021, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About the Company:

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Essent is committed to supporting environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives that are relevant to the company and align with the companywide dedication to responsible corporate citizenship that positively impacts the community and people served. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com and www.essent.us.

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Financial Results and Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Exhibit A Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Exhibit B Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Exhibit C Historical Quarterly Data Exhibit D New Insurance Written Exhibit E Insurance in Force and Risk in Force Exhibit F Other Risk in Force Exhibit G Portfolio Vintage Data Exhibit H Reinsurance Vintage Data Exhibit I Portfolio Geographic Data Exhibit J Rollforward of Defaults and Reserve for Losses and LAE Exhibit K Detail of Reserves by Default Delinquency Exhibit L Investments Available for Sale Exhibit M Insurance Company Capital

Exhibit A Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 Revenues: Direct premiums written $ 235,257 $ 205,980 Ceded premiums (30,896) (14,237) Net premiums written 204,361 191,743 Decrease in unearned premiums 14,706 14,753 Net premiums earned 219,067 206,496 Net investment income 21,788 20,633 Realized investment gains, net 641 3,135 Other income (loss) 3,301 (1,424) Total revenues 244,797 228,840 Losses and expenses: Provision for losses and LAE 32,322 8,063 Other underwriting and operating expenses 42,239 41,947 Interest expense 2,051 2,132 Total losses and expenses 76,612 52,142 Income before income taxes 168,185 176,698 Income tax expense 32,537 27,175 Net income $ 135,648 $ 149,523 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.21 $ 1.53 Diluted 1.21 1.52 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 112,016 97,949 Diluted 112,378 98,326 Net income $ 135,648 $ 149,523 Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in unrealized depreciation of investments (59,203) (10,074) Total other comprehensive loss (59,203) (10,074) Comprehensive income $ 76,445 $ 139,449 Loss ratio 14.8 % 3.9 % Expense ratio 19.3 20.3 Combined ratio 34.0 % 24.2 %

Exhibit B Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 Assets Investments Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value $ 4,252,144 $ 3,838,513 Short-term investments available for sale, at fair value 449,332 726,860 Total investments available for sale 4,701,476 4,565,373 Other invested assets 100,393 88,904 Total investments 4,801,869 4,654,277 Cash 81,022 102,830 Accrued investment income 23,600 19,948 Accounts receivable 45,618 50,140 Deferred policy acquisition costs 14,723 17,005 Property and equipment 14,258 15,095 Prepaid federal income tax 302,636 302,636 Other assets 48,120 40,793 Total assets $ 5,331,846 $ 5,202,724 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Reserve for losses and LAE $ 411,123 $ 374,941 Unearned premium reserve 235,730 250,436 Net deferred tax liability 318,622 305,109 Credit facility borrowings, net of deferred costs 322,018 321,720 Other accrued liabilities 123,416 87,885 Total liabilities 1,410,909 1,340,091 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common shares, $0.015 par value: Authorized – 233,333; issued and outstanding – 112,847 shares in 2021 and 112,423 shares in 2020 1,693 1,686 Additional paid-in capital 1,571,134 1,571,163 Accumulated other comprehensive income 79,071 138,274 Retained earnings 2,269,039 2,151,510 Total stockholders’ equity 3,920,937 3,862,633 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,331,846 $ 5,202,724 Return on average equity (1) 13.9 % 12.1 %

(1) The 2021 return on average equity is calculated by dividing annualized year-to-date 2021 net income by average equity. The 2020 return on average equity is calculated by dividing full year 2020 net income by average equity.

Exhibit C Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Historical Quarterly Data 2021 2020 Selected Income Statement Data March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues: Net premiums earned: U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio $ 207,840 $ 208,715 $ 211,126 $ 200,816 $ 195,718 GSE and other risk share 11,227 13,624 11,132 10,655 10,778 Net premiums earned 219,067 222,339 222,258 211,471 206,496 Other revenues (1) 25,730 24,860 20,780 24,606 22,344 Total revenues 244,797 247,199 243,038 236,077 228,840 Losses and expenses: Provision for losses and LAE 32,322 62,073 55,280 175,877 8,063 Other underwriting and operating expenses 42,239 36,825 37,100 38,819 41,947 Interest expense 2,051 2,149 2,227 2,566 2,132 Total losses and expenses 76,612 101,047 94,607 217,262 52,142 Income before income taxes 168,185 146,152 148,431 18,815 176,698 Income tax expense (2) 32,537 22,550 23,895 3,435 27,175 Net income $ 135,648 $ 123,602 $ 124,536 $ 15,380 $ 149,523 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.21 $ 1.10 $ 1.11 $ 0.15 $ 1.53 Diluted 1.21 1.10 1.11 0.15 1.52 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 112,016 111,908 111,908 102,500 97,949 Diluted 112,378 112,310 112,134 102,605 98,326 Book value per share $ 34.75 $ 34.36 $ 33.33 $ 32.23 $ 31.51 Return on average equity (annualized) 13.9 % 13.0 % 13.5 % 1.8 % 19.6 % Other Data: Loss ratio (3) 14.8 % 27.9 % 24.9 % 83.2 % 3.9 % Expense ratio (4) 19.3 16.6 16.7 18.4 20.3 Combined ratio 34.0 % 44.5 % 41.6 % 101.5 % 24.2 % Credit Facility Borrowings outstanding $ 325,000 $ 325,000 $ 425,000 $ 425,000 $ 425,000 Undrawn committed capacity $ 300,000 $ 300,000 $ 75,000 $ 75,000 $ 75,000 Weighted average interest rate (end of period) 2.13 % 2.19 % 1.90 % 1.93 % 2.87 % Debt-to-capital 7.65 % 7.76 % 10.19 % 10.50 % 12.03 %

(1) Certain of our third-party reinsurance agreements contain an embedded derivative as the premium ceded under those agreements will vary based on changes in interest rates. For each of the three month periods noted, Other revenues include net favorable (unfavorable) changes in the fair value of these embedded derivatives as follows: March 31, 2021: ($606); December 31, 2020: ($209); September 30, 2020: ($677); June 30, 2020: $2,502; March 31, 2020: ($4,200). (2) Income tax expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 includes $5,718 of discrete tax expense associated with an increase in the estimate of our beginning of the year deferred state income tax liability. Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was reduced by $620 of excess tax benefits associated with the vesting of common shares and common share units during each period. (3) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by net premiums earned. (4) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

Exhibit C, continued Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Historical Quarterly Data 2021 2020 Other Data, continued: March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 ($ in thousands) U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Flow: New insurance written $ 19,254,014 $ 29,566,820 $ 36,664,583 $ 28,163,212 $ 13,549,299 New risk written 4,616,450 7,051,173 8,938,544 6,875,250 3,384,171 Bulk: New insurance written $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 151 New risk written — — — — 24 Total: New insurance written $ 19,254,014 $ 29,566,820 $ 36,664,583 $ 28,163,212 $ 13,549,450 New risk written $ 4,616,450 $ 7,051,173 $ 8,938,544 $ 6,875,250 $ 3,384,195 Average insurance in force $ 197,749,668 $ 195,670,925 $ 183,135,315 $ 168,635,275 $ 164,782,361 Insurance in force (end of period) $ 197,091,191 $ 198,882,352 $ 190,811,292 $ 174,646,273 $ 165,615,503 Gross risk in force (end of period) (5) $ 48,951,602 $ 49,565,150 $ 47,838,668 $ 43,993,989 $ 41,865,977 Risk in force (end of period) $ 41,135,978 $ 41,339,262 $ 41,219,216 $ 39,113,879 $ 38,290,022 Policies in force 785,382 799,893 781,836 733,651 706,714 Weighted average coverage (6) 24.8 % 24.9 % 25.1 % 25.2 % 25.3 % Annual persistency 56.1 % 60.1 % 64.2 % 67.9 % 73.9 % Loans in default (count) 29,080 31,469 35,464 38,068 5,841 Percentage of loans in default 3.70 % 3.93 % 4.54 % 5.19 % 0.83 % U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio premium rate: Base average premium rate (7) 0.44 % 0.44 % 0.45 % 0.47 % 0.47 % Single premium cancellations (8) 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.04 % Gross average premium rate 0.48 % 0.49 % 0.51 % 0.53 % 0.51 % Ceded premiums (0.06 %) (0.06 %) (0.05 %) (0.05 %) (0.03 %) Net average premium rate 0.42 % 0.43 % 0.46 % 0.48 % 0.48 %

(5) Gross risk in force includes risk ceded under third-party reinsurance. (6) Weighted average coverage is calculated by dividing end of period gross risk in force by end of period insurance in force. (7) Base average premium rate is calculated by dividing annualized base premiums earned by average insurance in force for the period. (8) Single premium cancellations is calculated by dividing annualized premiums on the cancellation of non-refundable single premium policies by average insurance in force for the period.

Exhibit D Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information New Insurance Written: Flow NIW by Credit Score Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 ($ in thousands) >=760 $ 8,471,121 44.0 % $ 13,330,379 45.1 % $ 5,655,716 41.8 % 740-759 3,153,327 16.4 5,069,530 17.1 2,458,032 18.1 720-739 2,753,296 14.3 4,134,782 14.0 2,018,874 14.9 700-719 2,358,634 12.2 3,385,670 11.5 1,558,743 11.5 680-699 1,227,408 6.4 1,743,694 5.9 1,044,918 7.7 <=679 1,290,228 6.7 1,902,765 6.4 813,016 6.0 Total $ 19,254,014 100.0 % $ 29,566,820 100.0 % $ 13,549,299 100.0 % Weighted average credit score 747 748 746 NIW by LTV Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 ($ in thousands) 85.00% and below $ 3,968,576 20.6 % $ 6,317,550 21.4 % $ 1,963,476 14.5 % 85.01% to 90.00% 6,441,997 33.5 9,629,373 32.6 3,987,274 29.4 90.01% to 95.00% 7,052,522 36.6 11,134,923 37.6 5,685,880 42.0 95.01% and above 1,790,919 9.3 2,484,974 8.4 1,912,669 14.1 Total $ 19,254,014 100.0 % $ 29,566,820 100.0 % $ 13,549,299 100.0 % Weighted average LTV 91 % 91 % 92 % NIW by Product Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Single Premium policies 6.9 % 7.7 % 9.7 % Monthly Premium policies 93.1 92.3 90.3 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % NIW by Purchase vs. Refinance Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Purchase 62.3 % 61.6 % 69.2 % Refinance 37.7 38.4 30.8 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Exhibit E Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Insurance in Force and Risk in Force Portfolio by Credit Score IIF by FICO score March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 ($ in thousands) >=760 $ 81,629,166 41.4 % $ 82,452,139 41.5 % $ 68,385,363 41.3 % 740-759 33,969,375 17.2 34,538,761 17.3 28,289,661 17.1 720-739 29,323,182 14.9 29,599,646 14.9 24,441,834 14.7 700-719 23,775,892 12.1 23,807,982 12.0 19,442,133 11.7 680-699 15,241,886 7.7 15,538,235 7.8 13,859,727 8.4 <=679 13,151,690 6.7 12,945,589 6.5 11,196,785 6.8 Total $ 197,091,191 100.0 % $ 198,882,352 100.0 % $ 165,615,503 100.0 % Weighted average credit score 745 745 745 Gross RIF by FICO score March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 ($ in thousands) >=760 $ 20,063,586 41.0 % $ 20,336,799 41.0 % $ 17,138,596 40.9 % 740-759 8,512,926 17.4 8,682,265 17.5 7,181,181 17.2 720-739 7,410,503 15.1 7,504,065 15.1 6,262,376 15.0 700-719 5,947,590 12.1 5,970,851 12.1 4,950,746 11.8 680-699 3,798,221 7.8 3,887,059 7.9 3,537,973 8.4 <=679 3,218,776 6.6 3,184,111 6.4 2,795,105 6.7 Total $ 48,951,602 100.0 % $ 49,565,150 100.0 % $ 41,865,977 100.0 % Portfolio by LTV IIF by LTV March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 ($ in thousands) 85.00% and below $ 28,285,671 14.4 % $ 27,308,296 13.7 % $ 17,304,231 10.5 % 85.01% to 90.00% 58,587,812 29.7 58,606,394 29.5 47,063,180 28.4 90.01% to 95.00% 84,042,974 42.6 86,169,485 43.3 77,059,950 46.5 95.01% and above 26,174,734 13.3 26,798,177 13.5 24,188,142 14.6 Total $ 197,091,191 100.0 % $ 198,882,352 100.0 % $ 165,615,503 100.0 % Weighted average LTV 92 % 92 % 92 % Gross RIF by LTV March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 ($ in thousands) 85.00% and below $ 3,260,280 6.7 % $ 3,142,034 6.3 % $ 1,997,845 4.8 % 85.01% to 90.00% 14,061,301 28.7 14,061,553 28.4 11,322,131 27.0 90.01% to 95.00% 24,287,268 49.6 24,895,471 50.2 22,110,369 52.8 95.01% and above 7,342,753 15.0 7,466,092 15.1 6,435,632 15.4 Total $ 48,951,602 100.0 % $ 49,565,150 100.0 % $ 41,865,977 100.0 % Portfolio by Loan Amortization Period IIF by Loan Amortization Period March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 ($ in thousands) FRM 30 years and higher $ 186,190,300 94.5 % $ 187,704,000 94.4 % $ 156,741,714 94.6 % FRM 20-25 years 4,354,432 2.2 4,365,585 2.2 2,829,876 1.7 FRM 15 years 4,763,796 2.4 4,776,068 2.4 3,230,148 2.0 ARM 5 years and higher 1,782,663 0.9 2,036,699 1.0 2,813,765 1.7 Total $ 197,091,191 100.0 % $ 198,882,352 100.0 % $ 165,615,503 100.0 %

Exhibit F Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Other Risk in Force 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 GSE and other risk share (1): Risk in Force $ 1,534,174 $ 1,416,719 $ 1,216,353 $ 1,031,699 $ 1,100,966 Reserve for losses and LAE $ 1,312 $ 1,073 $ 718 $ 28 $ 16 Weighted average credit score 747 746 747 746 746 Weighted average LTV 84 % 84 % 84 % 85 % 85 %

(1) GSE and other risk share includes GSE risk share and other reinsurance transactions. Essent Reinsurance Ltd. (“Essent Re”) provides insurance or reinsurance relating to the risk in force on loans in reference pools acquired by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.

Exhibit G Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Portfolio Vintage Data March 31, 2021 Insurance in Force Year Original



Insurance



Written



($ in thousands) Remaining



Insurance



in Force



($ in thousands) % Remaining of



Original



Insurance Number of



Policies in



Force Weighted



Average



Coupon % Purchase >90% LTV >95% LTV FICO < 700 FICO >= 760 Incurred Loss



Ratio



(Inception to



Date) (1) Number of



Loans in



Default Percentage of



Loans in



Default 2010 – 2014 $ 60,668,851 $ 5,129,571 8.5 % 30,610 4.29 % 82.8 % 69.9 % 4.5 % 14.2 % 43.1 % 3.3 % 1,715 5.60 % 2015 26,193,656 4,850,420 18.5 26,439 4.15 86.4 64.1 3.2 17.1 40.6 4.5 1,422 5.38 2016 34,949,319 9,643,407 27.6 48,920 3.85 87.3 63.7 8.3 14.9 44.1 6.2 2,760 5.64 2017 43,858,322 13,655,157 31.1 70,677 4.25 89.7 63.7 17.2 18.9 38.7 9.6 5,017 7.10 2018 47,508,525 15,685,099 33.0 77,094 4.76 93.3 66.1 22.1 19.5 34.9 16.0 6,106 7.92 2019 63,569,183 32,499,325 51.1 135,127 4.22 84.0 64.1 21.2 18.5 35.9 29.9 8,222 6.08 2020 107,944,065 96,534,141 89.4 335,081 3.21 60.9 50.5 10.9 11.7 43.9 23.5 3,819 1.14 2021 (through March 31) 19,254,014 19,094,071 99.2 61,434 2.87 62.3 46.0 9.3 13.1 43.9 2.4 19 0.03 Total $ 403,945,935 $ 197,091,191 48.8 785,382 3.62 71.9 55.9 13.3 14.4 41.4 10.3 29,080 3.70

