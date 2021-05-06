Rethinking ITSM for Modern Operations: a Transposit and Redmonk Webinar

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITSM—Transposit, the DevOps process orchestration company, today announced that founder and CTO Tina Huang and RedMonk co-founder and analyst Stephen O’Grady will host a webinar on ITSM for modern operations on Wednesday, May 12. Their discussion will help IT and DevOps professionals evaluate which legacy IT practices should be propelled forward and which need to be adapted to better suit this new cloud-dominant environment. Additionally, they will share tips for navigating the obstacles organizations are facing in their modernization journey.

What: Over the past decade, the explosion of cloud infrastructure and managed services has transformed the engineering and IT operations landscape. The world that ITSM was built for has changed, but many of its original goals are still aligned with today’s infrastructure needs. Attendees will gain insights into the original goals of ITSM and their alignment with modern service and operations needs. Tina and Stephen will delve into how to best incorporate agile and DevOps practices into ITSM systems and processes and also speak to what’s next for DevOps, SRE, and IT Operations teams managing cloud systems and infrastructure.

Who: Tina Huang is the founder and CTO of Transposit, the DevOps process orchestration platform for the modern stack. She believes in taking a human-centric approach to solving complex engineering problems and encourages engineers to practice end-to-end ownership while breaking down the silos in engineering organizations. Prior to Transposit, Tina began her career at Apple designing and building APIs for Apple’s application framework. As an early Google engineer, she worked on Google’s Blogger team and played an instrumental role in re-architecting the Google News frontend. At Twitter she architected, built, scaled and operated the social media company’s notification platform. Tina received her electrical engineering and computer sciences degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She studied humanities at the University of Chicago, framing her viewpoint on human-technology interaction.

Stephen founded RedMonk with James Governor in 2002 and currently serves as a Principal Analyst with the firm. Regularly cited in publications such as the New York Times, BusinessWeek, and the Wall Street Journal, Stephen’s work revolves around understanding developer needs and trends and working with businesses to help them work more effectively with the New Kingmakers. Previously, he worked for Keane, Dialogos (now defunct), Blue Hammock, and Illuminata. He holds a BA in History from Williams College and is based in Maine. Despite not being from Boston, he is an avid Red Sox fan.

When: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. PDT via Zoom

Where: To register for the webinar, visit https://bit.ly/RethinkingITSM

