Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

For the first quarter of 2021, the Company reported a net (loss) of $(683) thousand, or $(0.03) per diluted common share, and core (loss) of $(262) thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted common share, as compared to a net (loss) of $(64.7) million, or $(3.05) per diluted common share, and core (loss) of $(56.1) million, or $(2.64) per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020.

Core earnings (loss) is not considered an accounting principle generally accepted in the United States of America (“non-GAAP”). Core earnings (loss) is a financial measurement that is calculated by adjusting generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), operating income to exclude certain non-cash items, such as fair value adjustments and mark-to-market of mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”), and non-recurring expenses. The Company believes core earnings (loss) more accurately reflects the Company’s current business operations of mortgage originations. Core earnings (loss) adjusts GAAP operating income by excluding non-cash items that fluctuate due to market rates, inputs or assumptions rather than management’s determination of fundamental operating income (loss) that reflects the Company’s current business operations. See the discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP core earnings (loss) further below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended (in thousands, except share data) March 31, December 31, March 31, (unaudited) 2021 2020 2020 Revenues: Gain (loss) on sale of loans, net $ 20,131 $ 21,455 $ (28,162 ) Servicing (expense) fees, net (119 ) (131 ) 2,507 Gain (loss) on mortgage servicing rights, net 38 (1,624 ) (18,310 ) Real estate services fees, net 210 294 393 Other 324 3 63 Total revenues (losses) 20,584 19,997 (43,509 ) Expenses: Personnel expense 14,924 13,255 20,664 Business promotion 1,193 552 3,128 General, administrative and other 5,181 6,116 6,975 Total expenses 21,298 19,923 30,767 Operating (loss) earnings: (714 ) 74 (74,276 ) Other income (expense): Net interest income 660 708 2,928 Change in fair value of long-term debt 1,025 (1,802 ) 9,036 Change in fair value of net trust assets (1,673 ) (1,092 ) (2,383 ) Total other income (expense) 12 (2,186 ) 9,581 Loss before income taxes (702 ) (2,112 ) (64,695 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (19 ) 78 36 Net loss $ (683 ) $ (2,190 ) $ (64,731 ) Other comprehensive loss: Change in fair value of instrument specific credit risk (1,667 ) 505 (3,073 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (2,350 ) $ (1,685 ) $ (67,804 ) Diluted weighted average common shares 21,294 21,255 21,228 Diluted loss per share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (3.05 )

Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased to $683 thousand as compared to $64.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The quarter over quarter decrease in net loss was the result of a number of factors including; the previously disclosed pause in lending as a result of the global pandemic during 2020, which resulted in the Company booking a substantial loss in the first and second quarters of 2020; the remarking of the non-qualified mortgage (NonQM) position as well as mark-to-market decreases in fair value of our MSRs; and the significant decline in interest rates. Consequently, gain on sale of loans, net increased $48.3 million to $20.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to a loss of $28.2 million during the same period in 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, margins were 237 basis points (bps) as compared to (187) bps in the first quarter of 2020, due to the loss on sale of loans.

Total expenses decreased by $9.5 million, or 31%, to $21.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $30.8 million for the comparable period in 2020. Personnel expense decreased $5.7 million to $14.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease is primarily related to the temporary pause in lending during 2020, which resulted in the furlough and subsequent reduction in headcount. We continue to manage our headcount, pipeline and capacity to balance the risks inherent in an aggregation execution model. As a result, average headcount decreased 37% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. Although personnel expense decreased during the three months ended March 31, 2021, it increased to 176 bps of fundings as compared to 137 bps for the comparable 2020 period. The increase is the result of an industry wide escalation in the cost of production and operational talent, as well as the continued rebuild of our NonQM platform, which began in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Business promotion expense decreased $1.9 million to $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to $3.1 million for the same period in the prior year. Business promotion has remained low as compared to prior periods as a result of the current interest rate environment which requires significantly less business promotion to source leads. We intend to continue to source leads through digital campaigns, which allow for a more cost effective approach, increasing the ability to be more price and product competitive to more specific target geographies.

General, administrative and other expenses decreased to $5.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $7.0 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease in general, administrative and other expenses was partially due to a $682 thousand decrease in occupancy expense partially due to right of use (ROU) asset impairment during the first quarter of 2020 as well as a reduction in occupancy expense associated with the impaired space. In August 2019, we entered into an agreement to lease additional office space in our corporate office to accommodate the staffing increase. During the first quarter of 2020, as a result of the pandemic and subsequent reduction in lending activities, we consolidated one floor of our corporate office and recognized ROU asset impairment of $393 thousand in addition to a $198 thousand reduction in occupancy expense for the impaired space. The decrease was also related to a $523 thousand decrease in legal and professional fees as a result of exploring alternative exit strategies for our NonQM loan portfolio held-for-sale, which occurred during the first quarter of 2020. Additionally, all other general, administrative and other expenses decreased quarter over quarter as a result of the reduction in origination volume as compared to the same period in 2020.

Origination Data (in millions) Total Originations Q1 2021 Q4 2020 % Change Q1 2020 % Change Retail $773.1 $753.3 3% $1,310.0 -41% Correspondent $0.0 $0.0 0% $54.2 -100% Wholesale $76.8 $56.7 35% $152.1 -50% Total Originations $849.9 $810.0 5% $1,516.3 -44%

During the first quarter of 2021, total originations were $849.9 million as compared to $810.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $1.5 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The overall reduction in originations as compared to the first quarter of 2020, was the result of our temporary suspension of lending activities during 2020, due to uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to manage our headcount, pipeline and capacity to balance the risks inherent in an aggregation execution model.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, NonQM origination volumes were $14.7 million as compared to $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $261.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. We re-engaged lending in the NonQM market during the fourth quarter of 2020 and have continued throughout the first quarter of 2021 to rebuild our third party origination (“TPO”) NonQM origination team in anticipation of increasing mortgage interest rates and declining conventional margins in the second half of 2021. With the sudden increase in mortgage interest rates and subsequent margin compression seen in conventional originations during February and March, we have accelerated our pivot to NonQM in our TPO channel. During March of 2021, we saw a significant increase in NonQM locks, which we anticipate will drive April NonQM fundings to be in excess of first quarter 2021 NonQM fundings.

We continue to believe there is an underserved mortgage market for credit-worthy borrowers who may not meet the qualified mortgage (QM) guidelines set out by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The re-emergence of the NonQM market has been defined by products that fit within a tighter credit box, which is where our NonQM originations have been historically. We believe the quality, consistency and performance of our loans has been demonstrated through the previous issuance of four securitizations since 2018. All four securitizations were 100% backed by Impac NonQM collateral with the senior tranches receiving AAA ratings. In the first quarter of 2021, our NonQM originations had a weighted average Fair Isaac Company credit score (“FICO”) of 755 and a weighted average LTV ratio of 60%. In 2020, our NonQM originations had a weighted average FICO of 730 and a weighted average LTV of 68%.

The mortgage servicing portfolio decreased to $40.7 million at March 31, 2021 as compared to $30.5 million at December 31, 2020 and $4.7 billion at March 31, 2020. The decrease in the mortgage servicing portfolio was primarily due to the sale of $4.2 billion in UPB of Freddie Mac and GNMA MSRs in the second and third quarters of 2020. We continue to selectively retain mortgage servicing as well as increase whole loan sales on a servicing released basis to investors.

The servicing portfolio generated net servicing expense of $119 thousand in the first quarter of 2021, as compared to net servicing fees of $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, as a result of the aforementioned servicing sales as well as a portfolio runoff caused by the decrease in mortgage interest rates. The sale of MSRs during 2020 will result in net servicing expense going forward as a result of a small balance servicing portfolio as well as interim servicing costs.

At March 31, 2021, cash decreased $1.1 million to $53.1 million from $54.2 million at December 31, 2020. Cash balances decreased primarily due to payment of operating expenses.

Summary Balance Sheet March 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash $ 53,053 $ 54,150 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 209,893 164,422 Mortgage servicing rights 498 339 Securitized mortgage trust assets 2,044,308 2,103,269 Other assets 52,771 47,126 Total assets $ 2,360,523 $ 2,369,306 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Warehouse borrowings $ 204,498 $ 151,932 Debt 65,361 64,413 Securitized mortgage trust liabilities 2,028,210 2,086,557 Other liabilities 48,934 50,753 Total liabilities 2,347,003 2,353,655 Total equity 13,520 15,651 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,360,523 $ 2,369,306 Book value per share $ 0.63 $ 0.74 Tangible Book value per share $ 0.63 $ 0.74

Mr. George A. Mangiaracina, Chairman and CEO of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc., stated, “We continue to build upon the success the Company achieved in the second half of 2020, wherein we reached our goal of creating a sustainable, monthly loan origination run rate of $250 million. The first quarter of 2021 was primarily focused on building and ramping up our NonQM platform, specifically through our TPO channel. While we do not provide forward guidance, we will note that during April 2021, our NonQM origination volume was more than double our NonQM origination volume for the entire first quarter of 2021. We continue to invest in resources that will enable us to further grow alternative credit, which has historically been one of our core competences, and which we believe has a permanent and increasingly important place in the market.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains core earnings (loss) and per share as performance measures, which are considered non-GAAP financial measures, to further aid our investors in understanding and analyzing our core operating results and comparing them among periods. Core earnings (loss) and core earnings (loss) per share exclude certain items that we do not consider part of our core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net earnings before income taxes, net earnings or diluted earnings per share (EPS) prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Net earnings (loss) includes certain fair value adjustments and mark-to-market of MSRs, which are non-cash items, and non-recurring expense that are not related to current operating results. Core earnings (loss), is considered a non-GAAP financial measurement. Although we are required by GAAP to record these fair value adjustments and mark-to-market values, management believes core earnings (loss) is more useful to discuss the ongoing and future operations of the Company because by excluding non-cash items that fluctuate due to market rates, inputs or assumptions, this financial metric reflects the Company’s current business operations of mortgage originations. The tables below provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP core earnings (loss) and per share non-GAAP core earnings (loss) to GAAP net earnings (loss):

For the Three Months Ended Core Earnings (Loss) March 31, December 31, March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2020 Net loss before tax: $ (702 ) $ (2,112 ) $ (64,695 ) Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (50 ) 1,621 15,294 Change in fair value of long-term debt (1,025 ) 1,802 (9,036 ) Change in fair value of net trust assets, including trust REO gains 1,673 1,092 2,383 Legal settlements and professional fees, for legacy matters — 750 — Legacy corporate-owned life insurance (158 ) 150 — Core (loss) earnings before tax $ (262 ) $ 3,303 $ (56,054 ) Diluted weighted average common shares 21,294 21,255 21,228 Diluted core (loss) earnings per common share before tax $ (0.01 ) $ 0.16 $ (2.64 ) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2020 Diluted loss per common share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (3.05 ) Adjustments: Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights — 0.08 0.72 Change in fair value of long-term debt (0.05 ) 0.08 (0.42 ) Change in fair value of net trust assets, including trust REO gains 0.08 0.05 0.11 Legal settlements and professional fees, for legacy matters — 0.04 — Legacy corporate-owned life insurance (0.01 ) 0.01 — Diluted core (loss) earnings per common share before tax $ (0.01 ) $ 0.16 $ (2.64 )

