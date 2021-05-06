Gopuff Jumpstarts International Expansion with Acquisition of UK-Based Fancy

Deal will provide Gopuff with a delivery platform and infrastructure in the UK, marking its entrance into international markets

PHILADELPHIA & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gopuff, the go-to platform for consumers’ immediate everyday needs, today announced that it has acquired Fancy, a last-mile delivery platform that gets consumers their groceries and daily essentials in 30 minutes. As Gopuff accelerates geographic growth, this is the first of many steps in the company’s plans to significantly invest in new international markets–starting with the UK and Europe–and expand its global operations team.

“At Gopuff, we have been consistently focused on responsible growth, strategically establishing the physical infrastructure and footprint needed to bring Instant Needs to new geographies and customers,” said Daniel Folkman, Gopuff SVP of Business. “Acquiring Fancy is an important first step as we accelerate expansion in the UK and Europe and quickly accelerate our investment in the international market.”

Fancy’s end-to-end supply chain is similar to Gopuff’s vertically integrated model. This cuts out the middle-man, allowing Fancy to deliver essential items at grocery store prices in a matter of minutes. Fancy currently operates multiple micro-fulfillment centers across Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Bristol, and Birmingham with upcoming launches in London, Sheffield, and Nottingham, among others.

Gopuff plans to expand the UK-based team while working with Fancy to leverage Gopuff technology and expertise to further improve the customer experience.

“We have been inspired by Gopuff’s innovation and expertise in our industry and appreciated their insights in and support of our company as we’ve sought to expand to new markets in the UK. We are delighted to formally join forces with them through this transaction, which gives Fancy increased access to the Instant Needs category leader’s operational capabilities, deep bench of talented personnel, and infrastructure to fully execute our vision of delivering convenience across the UK,” said Arnie Englander, CEO of Fancy.

About Gopuff

Gopuff is the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, fulfilling customer orders of cleaning and home products, over-the-counter medications, baby and pet products, food and drinks, and in some markets, alcohol – in just minutes. With micro-fulfillment centers in every market it serves, the company delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge. Gopuff is open 24/7 in many areas and late-night everywhere else to bring customers what they need, when they need it most.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff currently operates more than 400 sites, including 250 micro-fulfillment centers and the recently acquired 160+ BevMo! locations, delivering to customers in more than 650 cities. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

About Fancy

Fancy is an on demand delivery solution for groceries and daily essentials. Hyper local dark stores act as micro-fulfilment centers, allowing Fancy to deliver thousands of products straight to your door, in under 30 minutes, for local store prices!

Fancy was founded by Arnie Englander and Jack Wilson in January 2020 and had a place on Y Combinator’s 2020 summer batch. Fancy now operates in 6 cities across the UK with plans to launch a further 5 this month, including London. Download the Fancy app on iOS and Android.

