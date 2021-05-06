Estrella Media Showcases the Power of Latinos in ‘Experience Estrella. Everywhere’ Virtual Advertising Upfront Season Presentations

Leading U.S. Spanish-Language Multi-Platform Media Company Unveils Platform Announcements, 2022 Development Slate as Part of IAB NewFronts and 2021 Upfront Season

Announcements Include New Live Streaming TV Partnerships with Pluto TV’s Expanded Category, Pluto TV en español, Vizio and Amazon News, and New EstrellaTV On Demand Available through Roku, Apple iOS Apps, and YouTube

New Programming Announcements Include the May Premiere of “La Máscara del Amor” (The Mask of Love) starring Angelica Vale; Development Slate Including Endemol Shine’s “Master Chef,” Scripted Fictional Reality Series “Tatuajes” with Producers Elefantec Global, and Scripted Re-Creation Anthology Series “Encrucijada”

Talent, Executive and Presentation Photos can be Found here

Click here to enter the Experience Estrella. Everywhere. experience

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Estrella Media, a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company with studios in Burbank, CA, announced its 2021-2022 content slate for its broadcast, digital and audio businesses in its two-day virtual Upfront and IAB NewFronts presentations. Led by CEO Peter Markham, presenters included Executive Vice President, Sales, Jason Hall; Executive Vice President, Digital & Streaming Media, René Santaell; and Executive Vice President, Television Programming & Production, Ivan Stoilkovich. Estrella talent and host of the “Tu-Night con Omar Chaparro” show, Omar Chaparro, hosted the two virtual presentations.

“We committed to our audience last year to entertain, educate, and give them opportunities to laugh,” said Markham. “In 2021 and 2022, we are elevating that promise by partnering with relevant and impactful Latin entertainers like Omar Chaparro and Angélica Vale, as well as continuing to create news, sports, and unscripted entertainment content that represents and speaks to our audience. From EstrellaTV to the ‘Don Cheto Radio Network,’ we amplify the voices of our fans, and give them the content they want in an expanded digital and linear universe. It’s time for our fans to `Experience Estrella. Everywhere.’”

Estrella Media announced a series of digital initiatives in its Wednesday, May 5th IAB NewFronts presentation as well as in its virtual Upfront experience, including the launch of the EstrellaTV and Estrella News channels on Pluto TV en español. Also, Estrella News will now be a live channel available 24/7 on Amazon News through Amazon Fire TV.

In addition, Estrella Media announced the launch of its newest FAST channel, Estrella Games, the first 24/7 Spanish-language game show channel now live on Vizio with additional platforms to be announced soon. Estrella Games will be programmed for multi-generational families. Estrella Media also announced its new AVOD APP – EstrellaTV – which will be available this summer on Roku and Apple iOS and will feature on-demand content from Estrella Media’s library of over 20,000 hours of programming as well as live Estrella Media channels. Also, EstrellaTV will continue to offer its programming on-demand through YouTube and has chosen Google Ad Manager for monetizing its live and on-demand streaming TV platforms.

The virtual presentations showcased the influential hosts and creators of the EstrellaTV network’s flagship series that continue to premiere and air throughout May. Appearing were: Chaparro, host, and co-producer of his popular primetime talk show series; Chiquis and Ana Bárbara, of the groundbreaking Spanish-language talent competition “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento“; Angélica Vale, newly announced host of the new EstrellaTV dating series “La Máscara del Amor,” which premieres May 27; EstrellaTV Interim VP of News and National News Anchor Mirthala Salinas, and EstrellaTV National Sports Anchor Francisco X. Rivera.

2021/22 PRIMETIME SLATE

TU-NIGHT CON OMAR CHAPARRO

Now Airing 9 PM ET/8 PM CT, Season 3 Finale May 24, 2021; Season 4 Premiere in Fall 2021

EstrellaTV’s critically acclaimed primetime talk show “TU-NIGHT CON OMAR CHAPARRO” is in its third season, airing Monday through Thursday, at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT. The series is hosted by Latin entertainment superstar comedian/actor/singer Omar Chaparro, with guests including iconic comedian and actor Eugenio Derbez, actress Kate del Castillo, legendary Regional Mexican group Banda MS, actor Felipe Esparza of the film “7th and Union,” and Latin superstar, Carlos Vives. The series is a Spanish-language talk series in the late-night format and has doubled its primetime audience deliveries since premiering in 2020. The series continues to be a fan favorite on social channels with over 40M monthly video views on YouTube. TU-NIGHT CON OMAR CHAPARRO has become a springboard for Spanish-language entertainment fans to see a who’s who of Hollywood celebrities, Latin entertainment personalities, musical guests, and comedy sketches featuring the top comedians in the U.S. and Mexico.

TENGO TALENTO, MUCHO TALENTO

Now airing 8 PM ET/7 PM CT, Finale May 26, 2021; Season 25 Premieres in Fall 2021

In its 24th season, the Spanish-language entertainment competition series is back, this time focusing on Latinas in entertainment. For the first time in the show’s history, this season features a lineup of all-female contestants. Returning to the judges’ panel are GRAMMY-winning Regional Mexican recording artist and TV star Chiquis; one of the most influential personalities in Spanish-language radio, composer and music producer Pepe Garza; leading Regional Mexican recording artist and Latin GRAMMY winner Ana Bárbara; and influential TV and radio personality Don Cheto of Estrella Media’s nationally syndicated Don Cheto Radio Network. The season is hosted by chart-topping and award-winning recording artist Luis Coronel, who helps guide the viewers through the cadre of contestants who showcase their talent and dreams for the judges. Singers, dancers, entertainers, even knife throwers – the talent comes from cities across the United States and Mexico.

LA MÁSCARA DEL AMOR

Series Premiere May 27, 2021 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT; Season 2 Premiere in Fall 2021

“La Máscara del Amor,” an Estrella Studios original dating game show, centers on a single man or woman wooed through games and challenges by five masked suitors. The contestants move through the dating challenges with the multi-talented Angélica Vale (singer, actress, comedian, playwright, voiceover actor, and celebrity impersonator; “La Fea Más Bella” star), serving as both host and confidant. It is ultimately up to the main contestant to decide between love or money at the end of each episode. The 44-episode initial run will be produced by Estrella Media with the series in production at Estrella Studios in Burbank, CA. The show is scheduled to air on EstrellaTV starting May 27, 2021.

2021/22 PRIMETIME DEVELOPMENT SLATE

“MasterChef”

Midseason 2021/22 Season Premiere; 26 episodes

“MasterChef” is the Spanish-language relative of the award-winning competition reality cooking series created in partnership with Endemol Shine. EstrellaTV will be airing the earlier seasons starting in June 2021, with the new EstrellaTV season going into production in September for a Q1 2022 premiere. It will feature 20 top chefs competing for the grand prize with challenges featuring Latin culinary twists.

“Encrucijada” (Crossroads)

Fall 2021/22 Series Premiere, Sunday 9 PM ET/PT, 20 episodes

“Encrucijada” is a one-hour, scripted re-creation anthology series about the moments that change people’s lives – their fork in the road moments – and how the challenges and triumphs of choices in everyday life shape our future. The series will show the incredible outcomes of choosing the “correct” path forward – a “Sliding Doors” with a Hispanic audience focus. This one-hour, 20-episode primetime series is a joint venture between South American production company Casablanca, VIP 2000, and Yahayra Films and will feature the lead writing talent from the hit show “Rosa De Guadalupe.”

“Tatuajes”

Midseason 2021/22 Season Premiere

“Tatuajes” is a one-hour, scripted, fictional anthology series based on real-life events that explore the powerful and emotionally deep human stories and connection behind a person’s tattoo. The series is developed in partnership with Elefantec Global, the Los Angeles and Mexico City-based production house led by Jose Baston and Jeff Symon, and created by Pedro Damian and Luis Mariani, two of the most successful producers and writers in Spanish-language television.

“Mero Maistros”

Midseason 2021/22 Season Premiere

Latinos come to America to build their dreams. How big can they build? How big can they dream? Contestants from across the USA will compete for a cash prize by proving they have the ingenuity, know how, imagination and team skills to build the impossible. Men, women and sometimes even their families must work together to overcome seemingly impossible obstacles while keeping their eyes on the prize in the first ever construction competition centering on the American Dream of U.S. Hispanics.

NEWS:

Led by Interim VP of News and National Anchor for “Noticiero Estrella TV” Mirthala Salinas, the national news airs Monday through Friday at 5:30 PM.ET/4:30 PM CT with its late-night edition anchored by legendary news anchor Jose Ronstadt, airing at 10:30 PM ET / 9:30 PM CT.

Estrella Media also recently launched Estrella News, the first 24/7 digital Spanish-language news channel launched in the U.S., providing news for the digital age anchored by Nour Milla, Adriana Yanez, Wendy Castillo, Viviana Sarrade, Rosy Martel and Juanita Hernandez. It is available when you want and how you want on Samsung TV Plus, the Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Amazon Fire, Vizio Smartcast, Xumo, Comcast Xfinity, and Tubi.

Both networks cover the stories and breaking news that provide value to the EstrellaTV community, including the economy, immigration, pandemic recovery, education, and the environment, in addition to local and national sports and weather.

The national and local news teams will continue to be the trusted source of news and information in the U.S. in addition to Mexico and Latin America.

SPORTS:

“Boxeo EstrellaTV”

Monthly, last Friday night of each month at 10 PM ET

EstrellaTV is the home to top international boxing championship fights among some of the biggest Mexican and Latin American fighters. Live from Mexico City, EstrellaTV’s Friday night events will feature a minimum of five national and international championship fights endorsed by WBO, WBA, WBC, and/or IBF. Watch all the action, hosted by Francisco X. Rivera, with appearances by renowned boxing announcers Javier Sahagun, Juan Obregon, Octavio Meyran, Juan Carlos Castreanos, and Alfredo Ruiz.

“Charreadas en Fuego”

Sunday afternoons 1 PM to 5 PM ET

The pride and tradition of the Mexican culture has a new home. EstrellaTV is the Hispanic broadcast home for the Mexican Rodeo Federation Rodeo or “Charreadas” on Sunday afternoons. The true national pastime of Mexico, this live rodeo event brings a flair and enthusiasm all its own.

The weekly show will feature Charro stars participating in events such as “piles en el lienzo,” where a cowboy ropes the rear legs of a fast, wild mare, and “Paso de la Muerte,” where a cowboy riding bareback attempts to leap onto another horse galloping alongside. There’s music, pageantry, horses, and much more.

SOCCER: LAFC and FC Dallas

EstrellaTV’s support for the MLS continues in Los Angeles and Dallas with live broadcasts of the LAFC and FC Dallas games. They are anchored by EstrellaTV’s lead sports anchor, Francisco X. Rivera. The EstrellaTV Deportes team will also include Claudio “El Emperador” Suarez and Martin “El Pulpo” Zuñiga. Soccer fans can watch two of the most exciting U.S. ‘futbol’ teams in 2021 in Los Angeles and Dallas.

Los Angeles Chargers

NFL football is back as EstrellaTV continues its multi-season agreement with the Los Angeles Chargers, with EstrellaTV 62 Los Angeles (KRCA) and Que Buena 105.5/94.3 FM (KBUE) serving as the Official Spanish-Language Preseason Television and Radio Home of the Los Angeles Chargers and year-round media partner. Throughout the season, fans can watch EstrellaTV Sports Anchor Francisco X. Rivera’s pre-game and in-stadium coverage for Los Angeles Chargers home games during the 2021 season.

DIGITAL CHANNELS

Estrella Games – Launching in May

Estrella Games is the first-ever 24/7 curated Spanish-language game show channel for the multi-generational family with interactive shows like “100 Latinos Dijeron,” “La Máscara del Amor,” “Reto Famosos,” “Jugando con Platanito,” the Spanish-language version of the legendary gameshow “Password,” and the international hit game show “Still Standing.” Live on Vizio in May and coming soon to several other platforms.

EstrellaTV and Estrella News on Pluto TV en español – Launching May 5

EstrellaTV and Estrella News join as a live TV channels on Pluto TV’s expanded category, Pluto TV en español, as well as other leading distribution platforms. Fans can watch EstrellaTV favorites like “Tu-Night con Omar Chaparro,” “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento,” as well as live news, sports, and entertainment programming.

Estrella News on Amazon News

Estrella Media’s news channel will be joining the Amazon News streaming service this summer, streaming its national news from across the United States, Mexico, and Latin America. The award-winning news team will continue to cover stories and breaking news that provide value to the EstrellaTV community, including the economy, immigration, pandemic recovery, education, and the environment, in addition to local and national sports and weather. Estrella News is also available on all leading distribution platforms.

EstrellaTV AVOD app

The EstrellaTV AVOD app will be available on Roku later this month and Apple iOS this summer, with other platforms to be announced soon. The EstrellaTV app will offer its fans on-demand content from Estrella Media’s library of over 20,000 hours of programming and three live TV channels – EstrellaTV, Estrella News, and Estrella Games.

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media, Inc. is a leading Spanish-language media company creating video and audio content for multi-platform distribution in the United States and worldwide. Estrella Media is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video content, producing over 4,000 hours annually of news and entertainment programming at its Estrella Studios. It has a library of over 20,000 hours of original entertainment programming.

Estrella Media informs and entertains U.S. Hispanic television audiences on the EstrellaTV national broadcast network, owned and operated stations in leading Hispanic markets, and through free ad-supported streaming platforms airing EstrellaTV. Audiences can also access Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multi-platform news network in the U.S.

Estrella Media is also one of the leading producers of Spanish-language audio programming and events. The company’s Don Cheto Radio Network features one of the nation’s most popular radio talents. Estrella Media’s highly rated radio programming is broadcast on its radio stations in the top U.S. Hispanic markets and streamed on digital media platforms. Estrella also produces large-scale music festivals, concerts, and special events throughout the U.S.

To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit Estrella Media. Follow us on Twitter @Estrellamedia, Facebook @Estrellamediainc, and LinkedIn @Estrella Media, Inc.

Contacts

Contact for Estrella Media:

Marco Gonzalez



Phone: 818-653-1357



magonzalez@estrellamedia.com

Bolte Media for Estrella Media

Hanna Bolte: 310-497-5586; Hanna@BolteMedia.com

Dina White: 917-226-8366; Dina@DinaWhitePR.com