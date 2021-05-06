Cherokee Uniforms Joins Rapper 3LetterzNuk With Message of Hope and Gratitude for National Nurses Week Plus a Chance for a Healthcare Frontliner to Win $10,000

CHATSWORTH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AOK–Cherokee Uniforms, the world’s largest designer, manufacturer and distributor of medical apparel for healthcare professionals, is celebrating this year’s National Nurses Week (May 6 – 12) with an optimistic message of “it’s going to be A.O.K.” Cherokee is partnering with up-and-coming recording artist 3LetterzNuk on the release of a special song he wrote, “A.O.K.,” in celebration of nurses and frontline workers. The song will debut Friday, May 7, 2021 on Spotify and Apple Music. Together, Cherokee and 3LetterzNuk will fund a $10,000 prize awarded to a healthcare frontliner.

“No matter what it is, we are all enduring and going through something right now. My hope is that we will remain optimistic about our future. I wanted to tell nurses, really all frontline workers, how much they are appreciated and to show them support for everything they’ve had to go through – and are still going through – created by COVID-19. And, I’m really excited for a healthcare worker to win $10K,” said 3LetterzNuk.

The inspiration to write A.O.K. came easily to the songwriter, recording artist and rapper. 3LetterzNuk worked at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Ohio and formed lasting relationships with his healthcare co-workers, who he calls the real superheroes. The experience left a lasting impression and he saw firsthand how compassionately nurses performed their duties day-in and day-out. 3LetterzNuk wanted to recognize the entire healthcare community for their tireless efforts, especially this past year battling COVID-19. His song “A.O.K.” sends the healthcare community an upbeat message of hope and positivity and will undoubtedly serve as a sunny anthem for this year’s Nurses Week.

Nurses, and other healthcare professionals, can download the song and then register to win $10,000, as well as other Cherokee Uniforms prizes, on Scrubs Magazine beginning May 6, 2021 at 12 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time through May 12, 2021 at 11:59 Eastern Daylight Time. For terms and conditions click here.

“The dedication and courage of healthcare professionals during the pandemic has captured our hearts. We wanted to spearhead another wide effort to thank healthcare professionals for the care they continue to provide all of us during these unprecedented times,” said Michael Singer, CEO of Careismatic Brands. “3LetterzNuk’s optimistic song, dedicated to the healthcare community, is the perfect anecdote for this year’s Nurses Week. We thank 3LetterzNuk for giving back with his heart and talent. This is a song that will live on and be remembered,” continued Singer.

