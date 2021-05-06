Aeva Advances Safety and Performance for Automated Driving with Industry-First Ultra Long Range Detection for Dark Objects

Extends technology leadership with 500m detection range for dark objects, pedestrians and bicycles beyond 350m and ground drivable region beyond 200m

Achieved through software improvements on existing 4D LiDAR hardware

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA, “Aeva”), a leader in next generation 4D LiDAR sensing and perception systems, announced today that its industry-first 4D LiDAR now delivers beyond 500m detection range, significantly enhancing its previous performance with software improvements on existing hardware.





This breakthrough enables instant detection and identification of pedestrians beyond 350m and dark objects, including vehicles, beyond 500m of range. This is a step change in capability in long range sensing and has the potential to provide crucial safety enhancements for automated driving, especially in applications where sufficient braking distance is safety-critical – including in highway driving – and challenging to achieve with existing technologies. Importantly, Aeva 4D LiDAR’s ultra long range performance also identifies the ground drivable regions beyond 200m.

The leading detection range is only possible by leveraging Aeva’s unique frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) 4D LiDAR architecture that has superior sensitivity to detect a single photon, without being sensitive to sunlight or other interference. By leveraging continuous measurements and raw instant velocity per pixel information, Aeva’s technology measures an object at long distances with higher confidence than a legacy, time-of-flight (ToF) LiDAR – enabling instant identification of dynamic objects with reflectivities below 10% at long distances.

“Our team continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible toward creating the best perception solution that is built on Aeva’s breakthrough FMCW 4D LiDAR on-chip technology, as we aim to offer a combination of performance and scalability that we believe to be unmatched in the industry,” said Mina Rezk, Co-founder and CTO of Aeva. “This is all accomplished using Aeva’s current 4D LiDAR hardware, providing a glimpse of the continuous improvements we aim to deliver to our customers through our proprietary FMCW technology and over-the-air software updates.”

About Aeva

Founded in 2017 by former Apple engineers Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, and led by a multidisciplinary team of engineers and operators experienced in the field of sensing and perception, Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception technology to broad applications from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial robotics and security. Aeva is backed by Porsche SE, Adage Capital, Lux Capital and Canaan Partners, amongst others. For more information, visit www.aeva.com.

