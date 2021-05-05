Sentient Jet Expands Internationally With New Transatlantic Program

Jet Card owners can now enjoy a guaranteed one-way rate to London

inclusive of the trusted service, support and safety they have come to expect from Sentient Jet

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sentient Jet, a Directional Aviation company, today announces its international expansion with the launch of a new Transatlantic Program that offers Jet Card owners fixed one-way rates with guaranteed availability to Europe this summer. Inspired by Sentient Jet’s tagline, “a more thoughtful way to fly,” the new Transatlantic Program was designed in response to travel trends, client needs, and the ongoing shift of private aviation from a lifestyle amenity to a utility.

With the European Union planning to open air traffic to vaccinated United States based travelers this summer, Sentient Jet’s Transatlantic Program provides card owners with a new level of flexibility alongside the safety and convenience they have come to rely on from the inventor of the jet card. Now through August, Jet Card owners can book one-way trips in a large cabin aircraft from New York to London at an assured one-way rate of $79,750. Additional United States origins including Chicago and the Miami area are available for a set premium. Sentient Jet’s new transatlantic routes are guaranteed with 14-days’ notice and feature complimentary Wi-Fi.

“In 2020, we saw unprecedented demand from travelers who turned to Sentient Jet as a safe and convenient way to travel domestically during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Andrew Collins, President and CEO of Sentient Jet. “In 2021, we are continuing to grow and evolve to meet our customers’ unique needs. We developed our new Transatlantic Program in preparation for international borders reopening and understanding that our customers will continue to turn to private aviation as a utility to travel safely to Europe and beyond.”

Upon arrival in Europe Sentient Jet will leverage its London office to extend access to other popular destinations, including Paris, Zurich, Milan, Frankfurt, and other intra-European locales. Throughout the journey, Sentient Jet’s team will update travelers on real-time travel restrictions and destination updates. As with all Sentient Jet flights, these transatlantic flights include the reassurance of the Sentient Certified Health and Safety Protocols, a Safety Operations Task Force, the Sentient Jet Mobile App’s real-time Sentient Jet Certified Safety Report and Certified Ground Transportation.

Jet Card owners can book by calling (866) 602-0044, or visiting www.sentient.com.

About Sentient Jet

Founded in 1999 and now an integral part of Directional Aviation, Sentient Jet is one of the leading private aviation companies in the country. The Sentient Jet Card Program offers clients the flexibility and convenience of flying private for their personal and business air travel needs with industry-leading value. Sentient Jet is known for outstanding service and a commitment to safety programs, including the industry’s first and only Independent Safety Advisory Board. Sentient Jet’s extensive network of certified operators ensures that clients will always have access to executive aircraft that meet their rigorous standards for safety and quality. Visit sentient.com for more information. You can also follow Sentient Jet on social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Download the Sentient Jet Mobile App: iOS | Android.

